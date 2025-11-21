Mom Throws A Fit When Daughter Changes Her Name, Goes No Contact Over It

There are numerous criteria parents consider when choosing a name for their child. Some focus on the way the names sound, while others are more interested in their meanings.
Reddit user Worthless-Ferret, however, got hers because of her mother’s desire to get back at her own sister—it was meant as a dig at her cousin.
So, unsurprisingly, she eventually decided to change it. But that, among many other things, didn’t sit well with her mom, who threatened to cut the girl out of her life if she did.
Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EyeEm (not the acual photo)
Image credits: Worthless-Ferret
After sharing her story, the girl joined the discussion in the comments, where people reassured her that she did the right thing
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us