Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond

by

If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen every episode of Friends about 20 times. You quote the show every chance you get (like when someone tries stealing your fries, you shout “Joey doesn’t share food). When you find someone who hasn’t seen the show, you immediately lend them your entire DVD collection. And Friends is your go-to TV show when you’re feeling a little blue and when you have nothing to do.

Friends fans are rejoicing that Matthew Perry, who played the awkward but loveable Chandler Bing, has finally joined Instagram! And do you know how many people love Matt? Well, he got over 4 million Instagram followers in under a single day. [Does Chandler’s weird victory dance and shouts ‘Woopah!’]

Jennifer Aniston, who played the stylish and spoiled Rachel Green on the show, and Lisa Kudrow (who starred as the weirdly wonderful Phoebe Buffay) welcomed Matt by posting wholesome pictures of them together. Scroll down and take a look.

More info: Instagram (Matthew Perry) | Instagram (Jennifer Aniston) | Instagram (Lisa Kudrow)

Matthew Perry finally created an Instagram account!

Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond

He got over 4 million followers in under a day

Jennifer Aniston welcomed him to Instagram with a witty comment, a photo, and a video

Lisa Kudrow was also ecstatic that her former co-star joined IG

Courney Cox posted some nostalgic photos of the cast together

Jennifer Aniston recently created an account herself, starting it off by posting this iconic pic of the cast reunited

Jennifer joined Instagram not too long ago, too. She created her account in October 2019 and got a whopping 6 million followers in under a day.

Chandler’s an incredibly easy character to adore. But fans of the series will have no doubt noticed that Matt’s performance suffered quite a bit in some of the seasons.

According to the actor, because of his addiction issues, he doesn’t remember 3 years of his time on Friends: “Somewhere between seasons 3 and 6.” However, Matt eventually overcame his addiction to drugs and alcohol and became more like his old self whom we all know and love.

Dear Pandas, let us know what you think of Matthew’s first posts on Instagram and share your thoughts about Jennifer and Lisa’s witty welcome. We’re also curious to know how much you love Friends! Do you remember Chandler’s full job title? And, last but not least, do you think Ross and Rachel were on a break or not?

People were overjoyed that Matthew created an Instagram account

Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond
Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond
Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond
Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond
Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond
Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond
Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond
Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond
Matthew Perry Joins Instagram, Gets Over 4M Followers In Under 24 Hours, Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Respond

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
22 Celebs Who Are Way Taller Than You Thought
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
I Capture The Starry Skies Of Less-Polluted Places
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Highway To Heaven Reboot Gets Its First Trailer
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2021
Mom “Confiscates” 22YO’s Cash, Takes Underwear As They Are ‘Immoral’, Loses It When She Installs Lock
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
My 45 Comics About Self-Care, Mental Health, And LGBTQ+
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Mall In Thailand Has A Genius Solution To Contain Coronavirus Spread – Foot Pedals
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.