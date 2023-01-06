How Did Actress Lena Headey Earn Her Net Worth in 2022?

She’s most famous for her role in the hit show Game of Thrones, and that’s why so many people love Lena Headey. Despite what her fans think, however, she’s the kind of woman with a strong opinion about many things, and she’s not afraid to share. She’s obviously beautiful, but she’s not a fan of playing beautiful characters. She finds the most joy in playing a character without expecting to be breathtaking or lovely. The British star has had an amazing life, and learning more about it helps us understand how Lena Headey’s net worth of $12 million came to be her story.
Lena Headey’s Childhood
Did you know Lena Headey was not born in the United Kingdom? She’s certainly British, but she was born on the islands. The year was 1973. The island is Bermuda. This lovely actress was born on an island to British parents. Her father was stationed on the island for work as a British police officer. Her parents had her and her younger brother on the island, but they moved back to England when she was only five. She’d already begun learning the art of ballet, which is one of the reasons she went into the path she’s in.
She Was 17 When She Was Discovered
Headey was not yet a legal adult when a casting agent discovered her. She was performing in a show – a one-person show, we might add – when a casting agent took notice. That led to the agent asking for a photo, submitting it, and landing her a role in a movie called Waterland. That led to a role in the movie The Remains of the Day. Most of us never heard of the 1993 film. Her role was small, but the Academy recognized the film, and it landed eight nominations at the Oscars.
From there, she began acting in television shows. She was also in a few movies, but most of her work was overseas. Lena Headey was recognized in England but was not a world-renowned actor by any means. She did well for herself, but she had not yet reached the stage of international success. She took on a few roles in films that were not huge, but she became a household name in 2011 when she was cast in Game of Thrones.
Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
No one knew how big this show would become when it was made. She was cast as the character Cersei Lannister. The show is massive. In fact, it was so big that Lena Headey was no longer ‘that woman we’d seen before but could not remember where we saw her in the movies. She was famous. She was nominated for five Primetime Emmys for her role. This was the role that changed the game for the lovely actress, and it’s the one that helped Lena Headey’s net worth climb to $12 million. She earned a staggering $1.2 million for the final season of Game of Thrones. While that might not sound like a lot for a full season (the Friends cast and the Big Bang Theory cast were making that per episode in their final season(s), after all), it breaks down into a lot of money.
How so, you are asking? Well, in the final season, Lena Headey only acted in 25 minutes worth of the show. According to Cosmopolitan, that means she earned $48,000 per minute to make the show’s final season. That’s right – she earned $48k per minute she was on the big screen. Though we imagine it took a little longer than 25 minutes to film, dress, and make her up, it’s not a bad day for a paycheck.
She’s Found a Lot of Happiness in the Past Few Years Acting
It likely helps that she has a net worth of $12 million, but we also know that she’s found a lot more happiness in the past few years than she did in the past. Lena Headey is not one of those women worried about growing older or aging in the business. “I’m happier now I’m older, playing women who aren’t expected to be beautiful. The pressure has gone for me. Male actors can be ‘interesting,’ but there’s a real pressure on women to be beautiful and skinny,” and she’s done with all of that. She’s made a lot of money. Headey’s incredibly successful. She’s fine where she is, and she’s embracing the perks of growing older.