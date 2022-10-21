Lena Headey’s Husband Marc Menchaca

On October 6, 2022, GOT’s Cersei, played by Lena Headey, and Ozark actor Marc Menchaca wed in Puglia, Italy. The magnificent yet private wedding ceremony took place in the company of a select group of close friends and relatives. An event attendee posted a photo of Lena wearing a white bridal gown on social media, which caused the story to go viral. The couple looked adorable and happy; a report suggests.
Lena and Marc have indeed been reportedly associated since 2020. They publicized their romance in November of that year after being seen out together on several occasions.
The 49-year-old bride was blushing and looked stunning in a white gown coupled with a veil and a floral crown. As she came down the aisle and smiled at her fiancé, she had a bouquet in her hand. She pronounced “I Do” in front of attendees and started a new life.
For something like this special occasion, Menchaca, 47, accented his three-piece tux with a wide-brimmed hat as shown in social networking sites pictures.
Headey: Brave Queen Gorgo to Clever Cersei Lannister
Actress Lena Headey was born in 1973 in the Bermudan British Overseas Territory of Hamilton. She is an enthusiastic actress and ballet dancer. The start of her career was in 1992 with the release of the film Waterland.
Lena had the opportunity to collaborate with legendary actors and actresses like Julie Walters, Joan Plowright, and Jeanne Moreau in the British comedy The Clothes in the Wardrobe. She rose to prominence as an actor thanks to the book series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and the animated web series Infinity Train. She also provided the voice for the animated series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance followed by the video game Risen.
Lena is best recognized as Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones. Further, she made a reputation for herself in the entertainment industry and received five prestigious awards for her role as Queen Gorgo in the film 300, which was based on the same-titled graphic novel by Frank Miller. Among them were awards like the Golden Globe and the Primetime Emmy.
Lena Headey decided to pursue a career in historical web series and movies, which eventually helped her gain notoriety. Lena Headey is said to be worth $12 million. Thor: Love and Thunder included her in an unspecified role, but it was deleted from the final cut.
Marc: Veteran with Memory Problems to Suppressed Homosexual
Actor, director, and producer Marc Menchaca is an American national. He is from the city of San Angelo, Texas. His acting career began with the television show Arrest & Trial (2001). His most notable performance was as the principal character in the critically acclaimed film This Is Where We Live. He did his Bachelor of Arts graduation in English from Texas A&M University but before that Marc attended Central High School.
In the Kyle Ham-directed movie Reparation from 2015, Marc played Bob Stevens, a veteran who was having memory problems. Marc received the Best Actor prize at the Breckenridge Film Festival because of his portrayal. The movie has won 10 honors from film festivals, including the likes of the Austin Film Festival and Santa Fe Film Festival.
He also appeared in Netflix television series Ozark. Russ Langmore, the character played by Marc, was a troubled redneck trying to hide his homosexuality. For his portrayal of Sam in Alone, Marc won Best Actor at the 2020 Mammoth Film Festival Awards. In five episodes of the American spy thriller, Homeland, he played Lauder Wakefield.
He now plays a regular part in Manifest. Marc plays James Griffin in the American drama series. He also played a critical role in the series, The Outsider, alongside Jason Bateman. In all 10 episodes of the show, Marc plays Jack Hoskins.
Attendees of the Wedding Ceremony
Tania Brown, a friend of Lena’s, is said to have posted images from the wedding on her Instagram page and was the first to break the news.
A few Game of Thrones cast members were present during the wedding. In one shot, Peter Dinklage was seen kissing another visitor on the cheek, while another showed Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas standing with other guests.
A nearby restaurant, Scinuà, also published a Game of Thrones reunion photo with Dinklage, Michelle Fairley, and Conleth Hill.
The Past, Present, and the Future
Director Dan Cadan and Lena Headey were married and shared a daughter. Lena and Dan divorced in 2019. Lena formerly wed the musician, Peter Loughran. 2007 saw their wedding, and 2013 saw their divorce. Together, they have a child.
To our knowledge, Marc had never associated with anybody; this is his first union. Lena currently has no intentions to relocate back to the UK. She wants to spend time with her husband Marc while discussing her recent and forthcoming obligations in the entertainment world.