This Artist Draws Comics About A Little Penguin Who Fails At Basic Life Tasks, Except Being Super Cute (30 Pics)

Penguins aren’t as common as, say, pigeons, and that’s a huge problem. These flightless birds are so adorable, just looking at them can brighten even the darkest of days. However, there are more ways to charge ourselves up with their good vibes than simply meeting cute penguins at the zoo.
Like checking out the animal comics by Sheba, a self-taught Japanese artist who simply adores penguins. Her wholesome strips perfectly reflect their cute nature. From dealing with rainy weather to getting into shape, Sheba’s characters don’t let their everyday problems ruin their mood, and that’s something we can all learn from them. Continue scrolling to check out the cute drawings and upvote your faves!
#1
Image source: niwazekisho
#2
Image source: niwazekisho
#3
Image source: niwazekisho
#4
Image source: niwazekisho
#5
Image source: niwazekisho
#6
Image source: niwazekisho
#7
Image source: niwazekisho
#8
Image source: niwazekisho
#9
Image source: niwazekisho
#10
Image source: niwazekisho
#11
Image source: niwazekisho
#12
Image source: niwazekisho
#13
Image source: niwazekisho
#14
Image source: niwazekisho
#15
Image source: niwazekisho
#16
Image source: niwazekisho
#17
Image source: niwazekisho
#18
Image source: niwazekisho
#19
Image source: niwazekisho
#20
Image source: niwazekisho
#21
Image source: niwazekisho
#22
Image source: niwazekisho
#23
Image source: niwazekisho
#24
Image source: niwazekisho
#25
Image source: niwazekisho
#26
Image source: niwazekisho
#27
Image source: niwazekisho
#28
Image source: niwazekisho
#29
Image source: niwazekisho
#30
Image source: niwazekisho
Follow Us