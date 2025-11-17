Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Misheard Lyric? (Closed)

Taylor’s got Starbucks lovers, Selena is farting carrots… What’s the funniest misheard lyric for you? Tell us the song, artist, and actual lyrics vs. the misheard ones. Have fun laughing!
#1
My friend and I both heard the first line of Only Girl as “I want you to love me like I’m a hot pie” (which just makes me hungry)
#2
In ‘We Are Family’ by Sister Sledge, I always heard “Just let me staple the vicar” instead of “Just let me stay for the record” 😹😹😹
#3
Not sure about funniest. There’s a few.
“Never knew there was a love like this before” – Faith Evans
My class heard it as “Bye bye biscuit boy”
“Eye in the Sky” – Alan Parsons Project I thought was “Pie in the sky”
#4
“I fought Dracula at wrestling. The skin of my ear, not a rebellion. Turn your backs upon thee.” From the classic video Cast Down the Heretic Interpretation Parody.
#5
in invisible string by taylor swift, i though she said, “chains around my demons, mouldy bread the seasons” 😆 (the actual lyrics are”wool to brave the seasons”)
