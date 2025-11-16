40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

by

Headlines! They ought to be short, clear, and to the point. Ideally, they’ll also have a dash of humor or a cheesy pun thrown in to keep us entertained. Considering the massive amount of information each and every one of us is bombarded with on a daily basis, we prefer to get our news bite-sized and easily digestible. Who has the time to read everything cover to cover, anyway? And those of us who find the time for long-form content really want to know what kind of story we’re getting into. Some headlines, however, totally catch us off guard and make us do a double take.

So much so that we can’t help but sink our teeth into the story because of how dystopian it sounds. Bored Panda has collected the weirdest news story headlines out there that were probably meant to sound super wholesome and cheerful, yet are actually anything but. Tone-deaf and miserable? Yup, yup. Feel-good and heartwarming? Nope, nope.

Once you think about it for more than two seconds, you realize just how messed up the stories really are. Like features about coworkers donating their time off to a seriously sick colleague. Or people teleworking from the hospital. Or posts about kids starting up businesses to pay off someone’s debt. It really makes you think that these acts of kindness wouldn’t be needed if society prioritized different things.

If you have any faith in humanity left, we suggest you lock it up tight somewhere safe, dear Pandas. Where we’re going, we’ll only have unfairness and outrage as our companions. Share your opinions on these headlines and stories in the comments. And be sure to check out Bored Panda’s chat about the news, clickbait, and being overwhelmed by negativity with Ariane Sherine. She is the editor at ‘These Three Rooms,’ is super media-savvy, and has published a whole bunch of awesome books. You’ll find the full interview below.

#1

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: Bmchris44

#2

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: MoggyBee

#3

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: MRTA03

#4

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: UltimateWebRedditor

#5

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: nokia621

#6

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: meidasjordy

#7

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: yashar

#8

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: Notintheface1

#9

George Floyd did not sacrifice his life for shit, he was murdered by a racist cop in a racist system

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: reddit.com

#10

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: Public_Citizen

#11

A child can’t stay on the transplant list, solely because he’s homeless.

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: livfenty

#12

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: LEBassett

#13

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: MJFINESSELOVER

#14

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: BelleAriel

#15

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: mortalstampede

#16

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: IfBarack

#17

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: throwaway8902929383

#18

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: jentrification

#19

Aww it’s so cute, he is so rich he has no idea about life at all, yet he has so much power

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: MyDarkKnightRose

#20

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: WrittenByHanna

#21

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: Nigerian_OG

#22

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: JoshuaPotash

#23

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: deepwatermike

#24

People Incarcerated by State Do More Fore Student Than State

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: Semiattractivetamale

#25

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: speechboy71

#26

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: johnogpdx

#27

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: sharynesque

#28

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: Voodoo_Pork

#29

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: feather_of_charcoal

#30

A very cruel and efficient system

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: LynettaShade

#31

Work till you’re dead

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: TheBakerification

#32

Magic

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: Morsman

#33

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: jules_su

#34

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: UltraBlue92

#35

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: LifeLivedWildly

#36

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: socializm_

#37

Multigenerational wars are a good thing, right?

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: incogburritos

#38

Crying at work

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: Winkelkater

#39

Uhhh…”drawback”?

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: fafabull

#40

40 Stories That Made The News Because Of How Wholesome They Were But That People Detected Were Really Messed Up Right Away

Image source: JustSayXtian

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lie To Me 3.03 “Dirty Loyal” Recap
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2010
“Can’t Park There, Mate!”: 117 Parking Fails That Had To Be Shared Online
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Cat-Sitter Shares The Note She Got From The Owner, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pandas, If You’ve Made A Fakemon, What Is Your Best One? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Almost 400K People Have Joined This Group Dedicated To Long Hair, And Here 42 Of The Most Impressive Pics
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Least Favorite Movie? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.