8 Marvel Movies That Missed The Mark

Marvel, the reigning king of superhero movies, has had its fair share of triumphs at the box office. But, they have also braved through some pretty intense failures in their day. We all know and love the spectacular hits like Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther, but what about those that completely missed the mark?
Even the mighty Marvel can stumble from time to time. However, these missteps have only served to make the successes even sweeter. After all, what’s a hero without a few battles lost along the way? So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at the Marvel movies that missed the mark.
1. Fantastic Four (2015)
The Fantastic Four movie was a classic case of a superhero flick gone wrong. Altogether, the 2015 adaptation of The Fantastic Four was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Marvel movies. But perhaps that’s why it flopped. Sometimes, high expectations breed disappointing results.
One of the major issues was the lack of chemistry among the cast. It’s like they forgot to assemble their own Avengers-like team spirit. Plus, the villain was both forgettable and easily defeated. To add insult to injury, the movie suffered from production troubles and conflicting visions, making it more chaotic. At the end of the day, it grossed only $167.9 million against a budget of $155 million, marking it as a significant financial setback.
2. Elektra
Marvel movies have been a rollercoaster of hits and misses, and when it comes to the misses, Elektra definitely didn’t quite hit the spot. Released in 2005, this spin-off from the Daredevil series failed to captivate audiences and critics alike. Despite featuring a strong female lead in Jennifer Garner, the movie couldn’t escape the shadows of its lackluster plot and uninspiring action sequences. However, Marvel has definitely learned from its missteps and continuously evolved, delivering thrilling and captivating movies that hit the mark.
3. The Inhumans
Marvel’s Inhumans have had a tumultuous journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Initially planned as a part of the grand cinematic universe, the Inhumans were then shifted to a television show, which unfortunately missed the mark. The show received negative reviews and poor box office performance, indicating the declining significance of the Inhumans within the Marvel universe. This shift from movies to television played a significant role in the failure of the show, as it lacked the benefit of the doubt usually given to lesser-known characters in Marvel movies. The decision not to include them in major film events further solidified their decreasing importance.
4. Blade: Trinity
Blade: Trinity, the third movie in the original Blade series, promised a dark and thrilling storyline set 20 years after the second film, where vampires enslave humans and Blade becomes humanity’s last hope. However, the troubled production of the film led to a lackluster box-office performance. Behind the scenes, reports of assaults and unprofessional behavior marred the movie’s reputation. The toxic relationship between Wesley Snipes, who played Blade, and the director, David Goyer, resulted in a stand-off, with each trying to make the other quit. Over all, this tumultuous environment during filming created a negative impact on the overall quality of the movie.
5. Howard The Duck
Marvel movies are mostly always a hit with fans, but there have been a few that didn’t quite hit the spot. Somewhere at the top of that list is Howard The Duck. Despite his disastrous 1986 feature film, the anthropomorphic duck gained a cult following and has made numerous cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His appearances in several MCU films, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame, have sparked excitement among fans. His quirky and irreverent nature earned him a dedicated fan base. It’s fascinating to see how a character from a failed film has managed to find redemption in the MCU, resonating with audiences in a way that the original movie did not. Talk about a cloud with a silver lining.
6. Avengers: Age Of Ultron
Avengers movies were practically Marvel’s bread and butter for a minute there. However, one of them fell quite flat —Avengers: Age of Ultron. Despite being packed with action and featuring some amazing visual effects, it didn’t leave the same impact as its predecessor. The Joss Whedon-directed film featured over 3000 VFX shots, which was a record for the MCU at the time, and introduced some fascinating elements like the Hulkbuster armor. However, it also faced criticism for its somewhat convoluted plot and character development. The movie’s trailer might have broken records, but the overall reception was lackluster.
7. Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance
If ‘you can’t get it right all the time’ was a movie, it would no doubt be Ghostrider: Spirit Of Vengeance. This movie marked the second installment in the Ghost Rider film series, and despite its efforts, it received mixed reviews. However, the behind-the-scenes secrets almost make up for its unsatisfying nature. The sequel was wildly different from its predecessor, showing immense effort put into its production. Nicolas Cage‘s ambitions for the sequel were noteworthy, as he aimed to explore the darker side of the character and face off against new villains. However, his big risk didn’t pay off.
8. The Incredible Hulk
Marvel movies have always been a rollercoaster ride of action, emotions, and larger-than-life characters, but there’s one green giant who didn’t quite smash his way into our hearts as expected. Despite being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this movie failed to meet the high expectations set by its predecessors. Surprisingly, it stands as Marvel Studios’ only box office disappointment to date.
However, not all hope is lost for the big guy. Some fans are revisiting the film and finding a new appreciation for the portrayal of Bruce Banner and the inner conflict he faces. The movie features General Ross as a frustrating villain and Blonsky as a character who takes a twisted turn into becoming a villain himself. The love story between Bruce and Betty Ross also gets highlighted, showing unwavering love and strength in the face of adversity.
