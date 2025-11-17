Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

Hello, I am Marusya! I have never had an owner or a home, but I lived in a factory for a year. One worker there was like a father (his name is Roman) to me, and one day when he came to work, he couldn’t find me. He was very surprised and went searching for me… It was the worst moment of my life. He found me near the railway tracks. I don’t remember what happened, but I felt a lot of pain in my mouth. Maybe the train ran over me. Look at what happened then!

More info: vk.com

My father Roman took me by the hand, and we went to the vet clinic. I was scared….

I couldn’t move my jaw, and after the examinations at the clinic, it turned out that it was broken

After the surgery, my jaw was immobilized, and over time, I was able to eat on my own again without any problems

Roman never left me, he was always by my side

The clinic shared my story on their social media, and many people generously helped me with the necessary funds because my operation was very expensive. As a special gift, the clinic provided me with free castration.

Here I am, already at my follow-up appointment at the clinic, and I’m feeling good, without pain!

Roman couldn’t keep me at his home because he already has other animals. Now I live in a shelter, but I don’t hold any grudges against him. He has done so much for me! I will be grateful to him for my entire life. If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be able to share my story now!

Look at me now, I appear happy, and I am well taken care of at the shelter. But I really long to find my own home. Being a big dog, it’s always much harder for dogs like me to find a home. However, I am just as deserving of love. I promise to reciprocate that love. Please share my story so that I may have a chance to find new parents.

