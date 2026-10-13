Man Tells A Remarkable Story After Recovering From Illness That Left Him “Locked In His Body” For Years

Imagine receiving a devastating illness, and suddenly, you’re unable to control your body or communicate with your loved ones. They have no idea what’s going on inside your head, and as far as they can tell, there might not be anything happening in there. But if you are fully conscious, every day feels like an absolute nightmare.
That’s what happened to Martin Pistorius, a man from South Africa who spent a decade unable to communicate with his loved ones after losing control of his body. One day, however, a researcher finally discovered how to get through to him, and ever since, he’s been able to tell his story.
Martin Pistorius was only 12 years old when a devastating diagnosis took control of his body
He then spent the next decade unable to communicate with loved ones and caretakers
In 1988, when Martin Pistorius was just twelve years old, doctors assumed that he had fallen ill with the flu. Little did they know at the time, however, that his condition would impact him for the rest of his life.
He was diagnosed with cryptococcal meningitis and tuberculosis of the brain, leading to the loss of the ability to speak or control his body’s movements.
Doctors couldn’t provide his family with a precise explanation as to why Martin was in this state, but they were willing to do everything they could to help him recover. What they didn’t know, however, was that after about two years, Martin became fully conscious.
Martin has overcome extreme adversity to create the fulfilling life he now has
“That feeling of complete and utter powerlessness is probably the worst feeling I have ever experienced, and I hope I never have to experience [it] again,” he told LADbible. “It is like you don’t exist; every single thing in your life is decided by someone else.”
Martin recalls having absolutely no say in what he wore, what he ate or drank, where he was placed, or what was on the television in his room.
“I cannot even express to you how much I hated Barney,” Martin told NPR. Apparently, caretakers would often leave reruns of the children’s program playing for hours on end.
Since Martin received the resources he needed to communicate, he has been thriving
Understandably, the experience was extremely difficult for Martin and his family. “Everyone was so used to me not being there that they didn’t notice when I began to be present again,” he recalled. “The stark reality hit me that I was going to spend the rest of my life like that — totally alone.”
There was even a moment when he heard his own mother wish that his life would end. But amazingly, he didn’t hold it against her. Martin was able to understand where she was coming from.
“Every time she looked at me, she could see only a cruel parody of the once-healthy child she had loved so much,” he told NPR.
Martin even wrote a book detailing his incredible journey
After a decade of extreme patience from everyone involved, things finally started to turn around. In 2001, Martin’s parents took him to the Center for Augmentative and Alternative Communication at the University of Pretoria.
It was there that a researcher held up a sheet of paper and asked Martin to locate certain symbols with his eyes. It was clear that he understood exactly what was going on.
His parents then invested in a computer, similar to the technology that Stephen Hawking used, that allowed Martin to select letters, words, or symbols using a band attached to his head. Finally, he was able to communicate.
In 2015, Martin even published a book detailing his experience titled Ghost Boy: The Miraculous Escape of a Misdiagnosed Boy Trapped Inside His Own Body. And in 2025, a documentary telling Martin’s incredible story was released.
He now lives an active life alongside his wife and son
While there’s no question that Martin has had to overcome great adversity, his story does have a happy ending. In 2009, he married Joanna Pistorius, and in 2018, they welcomed their son Sebastian into the world.
Martin is now an advocate for disability rights, while also working as a computer scientist and web developer. And last year, he celebrated his 50th birthday.
“Fifty years in, I know this: life is fragile, painful, and astonishing but also precious and stunningly beautiful,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “And I remain deeply grateful to be here, still learning, still becoming.”
We would love to hear your thoughts on this inspiring story in the comments below, pandas. Had you heard of Martin Pistorius before? Then, if you’re interested in reading similar stories from Bored Panda, look no further than right here.
Martin even has a TEDx Talk telling his story in his own words
His life has inspired countless people around the globe
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