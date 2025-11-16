This Woman Breaks Up With Her Fiancé Because He’s In Love With Her Sister, Finds Out That Her Mom Wants To Attend Their Wedding

A lot of people would agree that family is one of the most important things in a person’s life. Some say we can’t choose family and thus have to accept these close people for who they are. But life is full of complex situations that help to test ourselves and those who are around us. It also shows who these people really are and if they are ready to lend us a helping hand. Reddit user @mommyinthemud decided to share the situation her family had to go through and ask people online if she made the right choice under these circumstances.
The woman shared that she is a mother to two daughters, 30-year-old Jennifer, and 28-year-old Hayleigh. Her older daughter was engaged to her fiancé Sam, however, their wedding was called off because it turned out that Hayleigh and Sam fell in love with each other. Of course, this situation caused a lot of family drama. The woman shared that she talked about this with both Hayleigh and Sam. The mother pointed out to her daughter that what Sam did to Jennifer, he can do the same to her. Hayleigh convinced her mother that their relationship was true and that Sam didn’t want to marry her sister because Hayleigh and Sam knew that they belonged together.
After a year of being together, the couple decided to get married. This brought new issues to the already disrupted family. It was revealed that since the incident, the woman’s husband supported their older daughter and even told her that he will not give his blessing to Sam and won’t be walking Hayleigh down the aisle. Of course, Jennifer didn’t take the news of the wedding too well and was upset when she heard that her mom wants to go to the wedding.
The woman shared that she tried talking with her older daughter, asking her to forgive and move on, as this whole situation is ripping their family apart. The mother shared that she wants to support both of her daughters but it’s getting harder having in mind the circumstances. Because of this, she asked people online if it would be wrong for her to attend her younger daughter’s wedding knowing that it would hurt her other daughter’s feelings.
A lot of users online found the mother to be wrong in this situation, pointing out that she clearly prioritizes her younger daughter Hayleigh over Jennifer. Some of them even thought that it’s great that her husband has Jennifer’s back because she’s being totally wrong by siding with Hayleigh and Sam. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
