Person Sticks To Schedule After Being Reprimanded For Being Late, Company Has To Hire 3 New People

Although it’s crucial to avoid personal biases – sometimes life gets the best of us, and we do regretful things!
Take this Redditor, for instance; he’d been a top-tier employee for over five years – however, as soon as his boss promoted his so-called “favorite” to VP, things went south and essentially cost the company a very dedicated addition.
Boss’s pet gets promoted to vice president and head of HR
The woman then writes up an occasionally late but very dedicated employee for “insubordination”
“Written up for being chronically late… but wait!” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities to tell its members a tale of how he maliciously complied with the company’s owner’s favorite, who was put in charge of HR. The post managed to garner over 4.5K upvotes as well as 128 comments discussing the situation.
Now, did you know that according to Zippia’s fairly recent report, “29% of employees admit to being late to work at least once per month”?
Nobody likes chronically unpunctual people – it’s a fact! But why does it happen?
Perhaps they struggle to manage their time effectively, procrastinate, overestimate how quickly they can get to a place, get easily distracted, are unmotivated, or simply are poor at planning – whatever the excuse is, it’s still not OK because, well, there’s a limit to everything.
Don’t get me wrong – we all run late occasionally; there’s traffic, oversleeping, public transport issues, personal emergencies, weather conditions, childcare, etc.
But when it’s a constant thing – it’s only natural to have consequences, especially when it impacts your job!
Just think about it: tardiness makes you seem unreliable, it may cause you to miss important things like meetings and deadlines, it disrupts the workflow, and quite frankly, just damages your professional image.
So, if you do find yourself in such a position, consider following these steps:
And remember, just like Shakespeare said: “Better three hours too soon than a minute too late”!
He stops overworking and gets told to “correct his attitude,” which prompts him to quit
Today’s tale, though, has a tad of a different focus.
It took place in the ’80s and involved a very committed employee – u/jones_ro, the OP – who would not hesitate to stay late just to finish any outstanding tasks; in short, the guy was a key worker until the boss’s pet was promoted to vice president and put in charge of HR.
The Redditor admitted that, occasionally, he would run late – however, it was all compensated for by his stellar performance.
But! The new VP was not going to let that go and eventually wrote the man up for “insubordination,” which prompted his malicious compliance.
The guy decided to ditch the overworking and stick strictly to the schedule, which – surprise, surprise – got him another remark from the VP for “correcting his attitude.”
Naturally, such shenanigans drove the man to hand in his notice, but as a sort of cherry on top, it was said that the company had to hire three people to do his job!
What do you think about the story, Pandas? Did the Redditor handle it well?
Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions
