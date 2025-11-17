This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don’t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Life hacks are supposed to make things easier for us, but when so many people and publishers are using the label just to farm clicks with their zero-effort content, we often grow frustrated just with the term alone.

So a guy named Andrew, who goes online by ‘This Is Hack’ has set out to test as many as he can. And he sounds like the right candidate for the job. “I’m a professional actor [and] I’ve studied hard for a long time to become one,” he writes on his socials. “I used to work at a theater, played Holden Caulfield in ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ [as well as] Romeo in Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ I’ve even had some parts in movies.”

Continue scrolling to check out some of the life hacks he tackled in his spare time.

#1

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#2

Use a spoon to keep a strainer or siv level.

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#3

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#4

Put a sheet of foil on your ironing board and there will be no need to turn your clothes

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#5

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#6

Use greese-proof baking sheets to clean off stubborn limescale.

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#7

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#8

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#9

Place a hot jar over butter to soften it instantly 

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#10

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#11

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#12

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#13

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#14

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#15

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#16

Use a straw to get the pesky stem off of strawberries quickly. 

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#17

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#18

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#19

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#20

Catching hair in the shower drain.

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#21

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#22

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#23

Use a pipe to add the key to a key chain easily.

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#24

Add water and cover the pan for perfectly cooked eggs.

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#25

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#26

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#27

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#28

rub your tap with a candle

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#29

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

#30

This Guy Tests Viral Hacks So You Don&#8217;t Have To, Here Are 30 Of The Most Helpful Ones

Image source: This is Hack

