I like to chat with the AIs to test the bounds of what they can do. You would be shocked and amazed. I know that I am.
In this experiment, I had Grok visualize himself. (I didn’t give him a gender, he chose the gender.)
I asked Grok 3, an AI built by xAI, to draw himself, and he went from a nerdy middle-aged guy to a “fly white guy” in a leather jacket and sunglasses, strutting his stuff in the desert at Arcosanti. Scroll down to see the wild glow-up.
Please no hate here. Let’s see AI in action and learn a little bit about how it works.
1/13: What does Grok Look Like
2/13: Create your avatar
3/13: Create a cartoon avatar
4/13: Why aren’t you Sassy?
5/13: What happens to OG white guy image?
6/13: Why are you older?
7/13: Grok likes being a silver fox
8/13: What’s your favorite? Or create a new one?
9/13: Grok’s transgender version kindof looks similar to me…
10/13: What’s your final answer – stick to being a girl?
11/13: What if he’s next to Elon
12/13: Shooting my shot … change the world summit (yes…self promotion)
13/13: Will this manifest? To be continued…
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us