Hey Pandas, Post Your Animal(s) You Have Right Now (Closed)

Just wondering what kind of pets do you guys have?
#1 My Old Man!! He’s Gonna Be 18 On May 5th!!
#2 The Girls At 13. Orange Sarah Had To Stay At The Vet, Tabby Nini Must Have Been Lonely.
#3 My Little Ingrid
#4 My Beautiful Boy,i Think He’s A Dog In A Cat’s Body, Win-Win 🥰
#5 Our Baby
#6 Bixit, Almost 1 Year Old, Giving Her Best Pose For This Shot
#7 Lollie, Snuggled Up Under The Duvet In Bed.
#8 Tomi Jumped Into Our Backyard And Our Hearts!
#9 The Climber
#10 My Very Sweet Cat, Billy
#11 She Claimed Me
#12 Adin
#13 My Baby Gurl Marimar
#14 The Crew (In Order Left To Right; Lenny, Bowie, Lovie, Tasha, Tate, Roo, Sassy, Dottie, Lucy, Fred, Ginger, Minnie)
#15 No Pets Right Now, Just Feed The Birds
#16 One Happy Kitty
#17 Miette
#18 Two Colored Eyes, Leyka.
#19 Our Salt And Pepper Rescue Boys (From Left – Harpo And Brutus)
#20 My Crazy Lil Pupper
#21 My Little Duckling That Hatched. Named Her Penguin.
#22 Cleopatra The Pawerfull And Purrrfect
#23 Lola, My 8 Y/O Rescue Tortie
#24 Cat Who Decided To Live With Us And Have Babies With Us, We Call Her Tiger.
#25 My Bun Neil
#26 My Dragonscale Betta, Flame
#27 A Giant 2 Year Old Golden Retriever We Call Butters🐶
#28 My Sweet Girl Star!!
#29 Taking A Nap With Cherry Girl
#30 The Ground Is Beneath Him, Apparently
#31 This Is Spidercat. He Is Extremely Handsome And Fluffy!
#32 My Sister’s Big Boy Ragnar, Looking Like He Just Realized His Favorite Toy Isn’t Really Alive.
#33 My Two Sweethearts!sentinel Andmischief
#34 Go On, I Dare You…
#35 My 14 Year Old Baby Girl, Wolfie. She Sees My Camera And Either Runs Away Or Strikes A Pose!
#36 Ginger And Domino
#37 Baby Enzo
#38 Sally Sausage. On Her Own Stool.
#39 Yawn
#40 Overflowing.
#41 She Loves To Climb
#42 A Rare Image Of My Very Shy Foster
#43 Serpent Kittuh
#44 Gina! Female Cat, Born In Last Year’s April
#45 Lovely Mona
#46 My Bombay Cat: Coltrane Keanu Cat Kirk
#47 Skip The Toys. Her Favorite…catnip
#48 Meeko The Ferret
#49 Zooey & Bowie
#50 My Daughters Hamster. She Named Her Sweetie Pie
#51 Jacob My Golden Retriever Puppy
#52 Loki Is My Little Weirdo!
#53 My Babygirl Wolfie Enjoying The Warm Spring Air. She Just Turned 14.
#54 Our Two Naked Girls Basking In The Sun.
#55 They Really Miss Dad After A Long Day At Work
#56 This Queen! She’s 10 Years Old And Has The Softest Meows
#57 My Dog Shilo In A Quiet Thoughtful Mood
#58 Here Be Waffles
#59 My Grandson Merlins Bread
#60 This Is My 11 Year Old Girl Bob.
#61 2 Of Our 4 Pets
#62 Also My Cat Nina! I Don’t Have A Picture Of Her And My Dog Stella Together Because They Hate Each Other :/
#63 My Boy Boo
#64 My 2 Raskals Now, I’m At My Mothers Place To Renovate The Beach Cabin So I Took This Pics Now While Coffee Break.
#65 Penelope And Her Goat Brothers
#66 My Turtle Herman In Superman Position
#67 I’m More Of A Reptile Lover🥰 Roxy
#68 Pratt
#69 This Is Herbie Gherkin And His Bee. His Bee… And The Other Dogs Better Stay Away.
#70 R.i.p. Maggie🙁
#71 River The Weimaraner. 6 Years Old.
#72 Dogs Lucy And Linus, Bird Rio, Gecko Max, Bunny Cocoa And Fish Pennywise
#73 Her Imperial Highness Nasa, 12 Years Old.
#74 My Trash Panda Doggo
#75 Number 7 – Walter.
#76 My Middle Aged Boy! He Will Be 8 In July
#77 Oliver And Bella-Booboo
#78 Boo, My Love-Bug, Showing Some Toe Beans…
#79 Maja The Lady Cat
#80 Dig, Dig, Dig…
#81 Our Handsome Goldendoodle, Enzo.
#82 Returning Home After Splashing In Puddles
#83 Curled Up And Ready To Get Pet
#84 My Guy, “Eevee The Insane”
#85 A Classic Example Of A Greyhound Not Allowed On The Couch…
#86 Tinxy The Lynx Point Siamese
#87 Delilah And Roxy
#88 Thrashos The King.
#89 Our Ragdoll, Oreo. Nicknamed Flop As That’s What He Does All Day: Flop Around The House.
#90 Don’t Want To Forget One Of My Big Kids…millie, One Of My Arabian Horses. She Stares At Me Through The Kitchen Window (Which Is A Good 200 Yards Away From The Field) When She Wants To Come Inside. Then All The Horses Are Waiting By The Gate!
#91 Baby Diego
#92 Santa Claus’s Rudolph Mini Edition
#93 Chris, 12, Yorkshire Terrier
#94 The Rare Angry Pupicorn Holly
#95 …and Her Younger Sister Following In Her Pawprints
#96 My Cat
#97 Our House Is Full Of Cats And Rabbits! Here’s Our Boys, Squark And Rex!
#98 Tabbers Looking Out The Window
#99 My Kitty And The Puppies She Use To Watch Them… While They Sleep…
#100 How?
#101 “I’m Modeling For The Camera.”
#102 My Living Pompom Jasper The Friendly Dog
#103 My Babies Jack, Mika & King
#104 Giorgio The Shar Pei Puppy.
#105 I Have Nine Cats, A Horse And A Pony, Here Is My Pony:
#106 She Dictates, It Is Time For A Break!
#107 This Dumbo…he Is 7 Yrs Old…if It’s A Bag He Will Find His Way Into It
#108 Oliver, Charlie Mae & Harley Quinn. Never Can Get All 3 In The Same Picture
#109 She’s Not Dead, This Bright Bulb Would Regularly Sleep Like This While She Had On The Cone.
#110 Sparky (Aka Spud) On Her Bed, Surrounded By Cushions.
#111 Flynn The Magnificent
#112 Cali The Destroyer (Of Spider Plants)
#113 Our Snowshoe Mando Loves His Big Brother Solo. Sadly, I Don’t Think Solo Shares The Sentiment
#114 Best Friends Forever !
#115 Pepper Kitty, The Beauty
#116 We’re Not Sure How Old Zeta Is, We Adopted Her As A Grown Dog. 13?
#117 My Sweet Little Princess Zoe–She Is A Princess..just Ask Her!
#118 Zarek, Rescued 5 Years Ago From The Pound.
#119 Bonnie & Clyde, They’ll Be 17 This Summer 🥰
#120 Tolstoia
#121 William Turned 6 This April.
#122 Stella Taking A Siesta…
#123 Pandorica Eloise Showing The World How To Truly Live
#124 Cold Is A Pitbull Mixed With Dalmatian
#125 My Girls – Arrived One Month Ago And They Already Feel At Home!
#126 Numbers 3 & 4 – Pippin And Splodge
#127 Almost A Pet. My Nightly Visitor (When Not Hibernating) For The Past 5 Years
#128 One Of My Many Many Babies!!
#129 Here’s My Ball Python, French Fry
#130 Perla And Suzy, My Mice! (Mice Move Quickly-This Is The Best Pic I Have Of Them)
#131 El Chapo Having Lunch
#132 Born Yesterday – Inky, Blinky, Pinky, Clyde And Alexandra. The Others Just Know Alexandra Will Become A Drama Queen So They Plan To Just Fly Away One Day.
#133 Mouth Flap.
#134 This Is Tucker
#135 My Mini Goats!
#136 Our Cole Who Turns 16 May 1st! Deaf, Poor Vision And His Back Legs Are Wonky. Love Him To The Moon And Back
#137 British Short Hair. Brother And Little Sister. She Seems To Be Sad All The Time.
#138 Rex. 16 Years. Rescued On A Rainy Night In Texas.
#139 My Handsome Man, Frankie.
#140 From Top To Bottom: Trick, His Brother Treat, And Stevie.
#141 Miss Mouse; Chaos And Coco Remi Sing Me That 4.30pm Is Dinner Time!
#142 Not Sure If All Three Are Visable…calico Is Sweety, One Eyed Tux Is Pippy )he Was Born That Way, He Could Even Hunt In His Prime), And Lean Tux With Fire In Her Eyes (Zoom In, I Used Flash) Is Gidget
#143 My Two Boys!
#144 My Baby Girl, Penny. The Couch Belongs To Her.
#145 Elliot Loves To Sit On Shoulders
#146 My Mao… My Rescued Cat, But He Actually Saved Me
#147 Top To Bottom: Muffy The Fluffy, Mister Jones, And Wyatt The Twitch.
#148 Our Precious Mau
#149 The Blue Eyed Fluff Ball !
#150 Murphy On His Outdoor Couch
#151 Super Pretty Super Kitty!
#152 Bonnie & Clyde, 17 This Summer
#153 This Is Annie And Joy. Annie Does Not Give A Crap About Pictures, While Joy Could Be A Poster Dog.
#154 This Handsome Devil Is Hitting 16 Years – Barney (Cairn Terrier)
#155 Kirk Being Good Wolf 🐺
#156 Mioskins
#157 Baby Mother Clucker Yes That’s Her Name
#158 My Little Floof Minerva. She’s An Angora Rabbit And Likes To Snuggle Under My Dressing Gown
#159 Numbers 1, 2 & 5 – Jasper, Smokie, Eanie
#160 Number 6 – Inky
#161 Lucille The Teeny
#162 My Tabby Cat. Every Morning I Open The Window So She Can Bask In The Sunlight & Listen To Birds
#163 Miss Zhen
#164 My Daughter Thinks She Is A Dog And Must Go For Walks
#165 Eily, 8; She Found All The Blankets.
#166 Shiloh, 10; Waiting For Eily To Move Away From The Leopard Plush.
#167 Amber, A Grammostola Pulchripes (Choco Golden Knee)
#168 Meet Kaya My Beloved Poodle! She’s 1 Y Old And Super Fun
#169 Buddha Boy
#170 Sam Likes To ‘Help’ With The Laundry…
#171 Ginger, 9 & Stryker 12
#172 Betta Fish
#173 Dog, Cat, 2 Ferrets & 3 Ducks
#174 My Little Leo
#175 Loocifurr, 2 Years. Hiding From The Cold In Texas.
#176 Glynda Taking A Respite From Being Best Pug
#177 The Flower Of Summers
#178 Absolute Brothers.
#179 My Sweet Durpy Harrison❤️
#180 Sir Patrick Floofinton Age 3 He’s My Best Boo
#181 Lulu Never Has A Bad Day.
#182 Left To Right – Nick, Nora, And Asta. Found, 12 Years Ago, Inside A Taped-Up Box In A Garbage Can. They Were Less Than A Month Old. Now They Are Happy And Indulged.
#183 My Girl, Lumi❣️
#184 My Handsome Boy Simon. Who Wakes Me @ 6am But Clearly Doesn’t Like It When I Wake Him
#185 Here’s Big Daddy One Of Our Breeding Bucks
#186 Benji And Billy – Brothers I Rescued At 5 Weeks Old
#187 This Is Rosie Bear. She’s A Total Cuddle Bug!
#188 Cookie My Hammie
#189 My Tabby Cat. Every Morning I Open The Window So She Can Bask In The Sunlight & Listen To Birds
#190 Murphy. 5 Year Old Maltese X Miniature Poodle
#191 Jerry, Watching TV
#192 Deep Thought….
#193 Soaking In The Sunshine
#194 My Cat Nuggie Spying On Me While I Work On A Paper For School :p
#195 This Is My Fat Tailed Gecko Cece!! She Was Not Very Happy With Me…. I Made Her A Dragon Costume
#196 Maru The Bulldog
#197 My Princess Ella 8 Months Old 💕😘
#198 This Is Lylie 🐶
#199 My 12 Year Old Baby! Jack Russell/King Charles Cavalier/Beagle And I Love Her
#200 Gus The Wonder Horse (Not Pictured 4 Boar Goats, And 2 More Cats)
#201 Elsa Blepping For The Camera.
#202 My House Demon, Nanny, Reminding Me Why I Haven’t Killed Her Today
#203 Dirty Harris. I Fell In Love With His Daddy And Then Him…or Maybe It Was The Other Way Around.
#204 Frasse 1,5 Year Old.
#205 My Jade Loves To Dress Up
#206 Luna, The Most Photogenic Gecko!
#207 Kaya (4) And Kua (15) ❤️
#208 They Look Cute, But They Are Jerks.🙃
#209 My Handsome Henry
#210 Here Is Zimriy Our Saluki.
#211 A Little Basket Of Baby Bunnies 🐰
#212 Alba Chillin With Her Bear
#213 Chataro. Rescued From The Edge Four Years Past. I Share My Desk With Him Every Day, Because He’s The Smart One And Sometimes I Need His Advice.
#214 Fuku-Cha. He May Not Look It, But He’s The World’s Most Gentle Cat.
#215 Kanoko. Rescued At About 1 Year Old. The House Snuggle-Bunny Now.
#216 Mugi-Chan. Our 16 Year Old Abyssinian. Still Totally Full Of Piss And Vinegar!
#217 My Gorgeous Nineish Year Old On My Bedroom Draws!
#218 “Is That A Bird??, No! It’s A Mouse!…. No! It’s A Leaf!!
#219 My Four Year Old Girl Misti The Crazy Cat.
#220 Here Is My Cat.
#221 My Little Penny On Her First Puppy Play Date.
#222 My Baby Lilly!
#223 Dame Olga Von Hammstein Enjoying Some Fresh Veg
#224 Arlie Trying To Bond With Maddie
#225 Da Bag Is Mine…!🤣 Mr. Dec 🐈⬛
#226 Hard Life…. That’s Mo 🐈
#227 A Dog And His Ball, I Want His Life.
#228 Rooski Helping Me With Revision (Ten Year Old Chinchilla)
#229 Elsie, Our Pit Bull/Greyhound Rescue! 1 1/2 Years Old. Super Goofy And Fun!
#230 Car Rides Make Puppies Tired Also!
#231 Two Horses And Their Bestie Betty The Llama
#232 Kupo💗
#233 My Piggies Patches And Chewy
#234 This Was My Best Buddy Onyx Who Just Passed Away On 4/22 At The Ripe Old Age Of 13.
#235 Beautiful Hope Kalani
#236 Say Cheese!
#237 A Leeloo Alarm!
#238 Tuxedo Jones (Tj). The Rescue Cat Nobody Wanted To Take A Chance On 10 Years Later!
#239 Trinity…scared Of Everything, But We Still Love Him
#240 Our Cat Balena, 10 Yrs Old. Adopted From The Shelter.
#241 Bagheera, Stray Cat Under Treatment For Its Ears, Invited To Stay Forever, If He Wants To Adopt Us.
