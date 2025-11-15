Woman Confronts A Creepy Guy Taking Photos Of Her And Her Friend At The Pool, Divides The Internet

Recently, TikToker Mai Pham (or @maiphammy) and her friend confronted a man who was taking pictures of them while they were chilling by a pool.
4 days ago, Pham shared footage of the experience online to remind everyone to stay vigilant about creeps.
“Excuse me,” one of the women says. “I’d really appreciate it if you deleted the photos of us off your phone.”
However, the man was really clinging on to his amateur paparazzi shots. He initially tried to avoid the conflict by showing the women his favorites album instead of his actual cameral roll. But they immediately called him out.
Even once the man seemed to have given up the charade, he tried to wave the women off, promising he would delete the photos. His hands were visibly shaking as he asked them to stop hovering over his head. It was “intimidating,” he complained.
Of course, approaching someone who is being a creep, even in a public space, can be really unpleasant and even scary, so many people who watched the video applauded Mai and her friend for their bravery.
But some claimed that the man was well within his rights to take pictures since they were in a public place, and that Mai and her friend are guilty of doing the “same thing” since they recorded him without his approval too.
But some people pointed out that since it’s a public place, the man didn’t commit any crimes
Others, however, stood by the women, saying it’s still not ok
