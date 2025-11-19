15 Painfully Awkward Moments From the 2025 Grammys We Can’t Forget

#1 Kendrick Lamar Seems To Say “Drake, What’s Up?”
Kendrick Lamar’s sweep at the Grammys may seem like the final nail in the coffin in his long-standing feud with Drake.
It was certainly awkward for Drake fans as the Compton rapper picked up the golden gramophones wearing denim-on-denim, a look that is seen as the Canadian tuxedo.
But contrary to what some viewers thought, Lamar did not say “Drake what’s up?” onstage during his acceptance speech for his Record of the Year win.
“Dre, what’s up?” is what he said, with his greeting directed at Dr. Dre.
Image source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
#2 Chappell Roan Calls Out Music Labels
Chappell Roan used her big moment on the Grammy Awards stage to say she has been “betrayed by the system.”
“I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially developing artists.”
The “Good Luck, Babe” singer spoke about being signed as a minor, only to be dropped and left struggling during the pandemic without any job experience or the means to afford insurance.
Calling the experience “devastating,” she said she felt “betrayed” by the system and felt like she gave her all to her label but didn’t get the same treatment in return.
“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” she asked before exiting the stage.
Image source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
#3 Taylor Swift And Cynthia Erivo Doing The ”holding Space” Meme
Taylor Swift made space (literally) for actress Cynthia Erivo during the 2025 Grammy Awards.
In one viral clip online, Erivo was captured walking through the venue unable to find her seat as host Trevor Noah began his monologue. The Lover singer, with zero hesitation, called Erivo to her seat so they could share the chair.
Another clip captured the hitmaker grabbing Erivo’s finger, which seemed to netizens like she was recreating the viral “holding space” moment the Wicked actress shared with her costar Ariana Grande.
The “holding space” meme refers to the viral interview in which Grande solemnly held Erivo’s finger while the latter was having an emotional moment mid-conversation.
Image source: CBS
#4 Trevor Noah’s Mispronunciation Of “Hawk Tuah”
Netizens were baffled when Trevor Noah incorreclty pronounced “Hawk Tuah” during the glamorous award show.
“Why did Trevor Noah say hawk tuah like that???” one asked.
Another intrigued user questioned, “Did i just hear trevor noah pronounce hawk tuah “hook twa”??
“Thank you trevor noah for making me explain hawk tuah coin to my mom,” a third said.
Image source: CBS
#5 Bianca Censori Bares It All On Grammys Red Carpet
Bianca Censori’s outfit paved the way for one of the most “uhh… what’s happening?” moments at the awards show this year. The only thing about her outfit was that there pretty much was no outfit.
The 30-year-old model ditched her undergarments altogether while revealing a completely see-through dress beside her husband and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West
After their “attempt to replicate the album cover” of Ye’s 2024 Vultures 1 album that featured Censori, the couple were immediately ushered out by cops, a source claimed to Page Six.
Another source claimed to the outlet that they left of their own free will. “He walked the red carpet and then got in his car and left,” the source claimed.
Image source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
#6 Jaden Smith Wears Castle On Head
Onlookers may have had to stifle their laughter when Jaden Smith made his entry into the 2025 Grammy Awards show.
The 26-year-old appeared to be the literal representation of “living in his own head” as he walked around the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a giant castle on his head. Unsurprisingly, Will Smith’s son went on to be brutally roasted online.
“Looks like a Halloween outfit for a 5 year old,” one said about it, while another said, “Whoever told him this was a good idea doesn’t like him.”
“Feel bad for whoever is seated behind him,” another joked.
“Knowing Jaden Smith somebody prolly told him he’s living in his own head so he said bet,” read another comment.
The Karate Kid star’s black suit carried a Louis Vuitton label while the “Vampire Castle” headpiece was a creation by ABODI.
“Jaden Smith wore ABODI’s iconic ‘Vampire Castle’ sculptural headpiece. We custom made the castle for his red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards,” ABODI wrote on Instagram.
“The artistic combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori.”
Image source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
#7 Host Keltie Falls On The Grammys Red Carpet
The whole world unfortunately saw E! News correspondent Keltie Knight tumble on the red carpet.
Wearing a silver Atelier Zuhra strapless chainmail gown, the reporter was captured wearing enormous Aquazzura platform heels when she fell and needed a moment to recover from the embarrassing blunder.
“WHY DOES SOMETHING HAPPEN ON EVERY RED CARPET. JUST LET ME LIVE,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing the moment.
#8 Babyface Snubbed By Reporters For Chappell Roan
A reporter was forced to apologize after snubbing 13-time Grammy winner Babyface for a chat with first-time Grammy winner Chappell Roan.
Awkwardness descended on the red carpet when two Associated Press reporters were captured interviewing the 65-year-old singer. But right in the middle of the conversation, one of the reporters called out to Chappell Roan.
“You guys wanna take that? Go do that then,” Babyface told the reporters ever so politely.
The reporters quickly said sorry as Babyface handed the mic over and walked away, creating the space for Chappell Roan.
Later, the reporters were forced to properly apologize for the moment.
“I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier,” Krysta Fauria said. “Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets. But I’m a big Babyface fan, as are we all. And I just wanted to say that I really apologize.”
Image source: Associated Press
#9 Clairo Reaction To “Bisexual Men Of Brooklyn” Thinking She Makes Music For Them
“Great answer,” the internet called Clairo’s response to a red carpet interview question about Brooklyn’s bisexual men.
The interviewer asked her if she had anything to say to the “bisexual men of Brooklyn” who think she makes music for them.
A long “Ummmmmm…” was all that Clairo could offer, to which the interviewer responded saying, “Exactly.”
“How is she even supposed to react to that?” asked one netizen.
“Can we get actual interviewers that ask actual questions please?” another asked.
Image source: ELLE
#10 The Weeknd’s Surprise Performance After Grammys Boycott
It would seem The Weeknd no longer has beef with the Grammys.
Four years back, the artist said he was boycotting the awards show after his After Hours album received zero nominations in 2021. He said at the time that he would “no longer allow” his label to submit his music to the Grammys “because of the secret committees.”
His strong words and four years of absence during the last four Grammys made his appearance on stage this year an absolute surprise to fans.
During the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Grammys chief Harvey Mason Jr. said they “listened” to the “Blinding Lights” singer before welcoming him on.
“I heard [the Weeknd] and I felt his conviction,” Mason Jr. continued. “What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers, and one that reflects the entire music community, for now, and for future generations. So over the past few years, we’ve listened. We’ve acted. And, we’ve changed.”
After Mason Jr.’s introduction, The Weeknd gave a surprise performance of his two songs, “Timeless” and “Cry for Me,” from his recent sixth studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow.
Image source: THR/Recording Academy
#11 Will Smith’s Return
As reported by Bored Panda, marking his first appearance at the awards show since his infamous “slap” at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the 56-year-old actor attended the ceremony and presented a tribute to the late producer Quincy Jones.
Not all viewers were happy about his appearance, with one saying: “Not Will Smith being BANNED from the Oscars but at the #Grammys as a presenter,” another wrote.
“I see they’re giving Will Smith all the screen time at the #GRAMMYs since he’s still banned from the Oscars for another 8ish years,” another said.
“How is Will Smith at the #Grammys2025?” one asked “He shouldn’t be allowed at ANY awards show ever again!”
Image source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
#12 Trevor Noah Criticized For Offensive Joke During Grammys Opening Monologue
Trevor Noah, who has been hosting the biggest night in music for five consecutive years, angered some viewers with his opening monologue.
While introducing Shakira, the 40-year-old comedian said the singer was “the greatest thing to come out of Colombia that isn’t a Class A felony.”
The comment sparked outrage online, with one saying: “We, the Colombians, are sick of being treated like criminals. We are waiting for an apology.”
“I’m Venezuelan and that didn’t sit right with me either,” another said. “These damn ‘jokes’ about Latin American countries are obnoxious.”
Noah’s opening monologue also included another comment about “illegal immigrants,” where he said: “[W]e are honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of The Recording Academy – and 20 million illegal immigrants.”
“Trevor Noah already with an illegal immigrants joke and a Colombia joke in his opening monologue… This is going to be a LONGGGG night,” said one exasperated viewer.
Image source: CBS
#13 Charli XCX’s Grammys Performance Interrupted
It was raining underwear onstage as Charli XCX gave a wild performance during the 2025 Grammys, but unfortunately, viewers reportedly couldn’t see the whole performance unfold.
The show apparently cut to a commercial break while the stage lights were still flashing and audience members were seen dancing to her performance of “Von Dutch” and “Guess.”
Image source: Recording Academy/GRAMMYs
#14 Benson Boone Crotch Grab During Performance
Benson Boone took to the 2025 Grammys stage to give a stellar performance of his hit song “Beautiful Things.”
Dressed in a fitting, bedazzled blue jumpsuit, the singer also sent the internet into a frenzy as he was seemingly caught grabbing his package onstage.
“Why’d he grab his lil Boone like that,” a social media user asked following the strange moment.
“Why do men fix that crotch in any situation no matter who around and watching,” asked another.
Maybe “He is not comfortable,” one speculated.
Image source: THR/Recording Academy
#15 Kacey Musgraves And Lainey Wilson’s “Shady” Reactions To Beyoncé Winning Best Country Album
During Sunday’s awards show, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win a Grammy for a country music song since the Pointer Sisters won in a similar category in 1975.
Following the music history-making moment, the internet rubbed their hands together and stirred some drama up by criticizing fellow category nominees Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves for their “unimpressed” reactions.
“The facial expressions of Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves when Beyoncé won Country Album of The Year,” said one observer.
“Kacey Musgraves is MAAAAAAD,” quipped another.
“Kacey Musgraves…FIX your FACE,” another suggested.
Image source: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
