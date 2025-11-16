35 Times People Felt “Something’s Not Right Here” And Acted On Gut Feelings That Saved Their Lives

Sixth sense, ineffable hunch, quirky urge, inner voice, or whatever you want to call it, we all have experienced those intuitive whispers before. You know, this mysterious sensation that overflows your body to tell you something feels right or wrong and leaves you unable to articulate the reasons for your judgment. But the question is, how often do you really trust your gut?
We’re sometimes advised against following intuition blindly, as it can betray us and leave us hanging. Although more often, our spidey senses kick into overdrive to guide us through tough decisions and steer us toward new positive adventures. But when we get that sinking feeling in the pit of our stomach that warns us something’s horrible about to happen — we listen to it without any doubts.
“When did your ‘something’s not right here’ gut feeling ever save you?” asked Redditor IChronoI and immediately sparked a viral thread. Thousands of people jumped to the comment section to share real-life examples of how counting on that little voice at the back of their heads saved them from uncomfortable, dangerous, and even potentially life-threatening situations. We at Bored Panda gathered some of the most unbelievable stories from the post to share with you all. Just to warn you, though, some of them are not for the faint of heart, so proceed with caution!
Psst! If you’re interested in even more similar experiences after you’re done reading the piece, take a look at our earlier piece right here.
#1
In 2004, on Boxing Day. Not me but my mother. Family trip including all cousins and extended family on my dad’s side to visit the coastal South of Sri Lanka on vacation, about 20 people in all.
Well planned trip, last moment my mother didn’t want to go. No reason at all. None of us could get her to explain why but she refused to go. So we went inland on a different trip to see some other relatives.
Around midday, the entire extended family now on both sides were sitting shocked in front of the television watching the very same hotel we booked being washed away live by the tsunami.
To date, she still can’t explain what she felt.
Image source: MissingInAction21, wionews
#2
This will probably get buried here like the last time I tried to post this story, but here goes.
When I was a kid, probably 4 or 5, I was sitting in the front passenger seat of my mom’s car. We were at a red light, and all of a sudden, I had this huge urge to jump to the back seat. My mom flipped out. Started yelling at me about how I shouldn’t ever do that in a car or I could get seriously hurt.
Light turns green, my mom starts to turn left, and the passenger side of our car gets hit by another car so hard, that it knocks our car out off the road and into a tree.
We were later told that had I been in the front seat, I would have probably been k*lled.
Image source: raybreezer, Artyom Kulakov
#3
My aunt told me a story about my dad, who greatly dislikes his sister and is an all around a*****e 98% of the time, calling her out of the blue one night while she was in college. She answered, he said he didn’t know why but he had this urge to call her, to make sure she was okay. She told him she was fine and thanked him for calling to check on her.
She never told anyone else except me, and hopefully a therapist or two, but she was holding the bottle of pills she was planning to commit s**cide with right when he called her. Twenty some years later and she’s very happy with her decision to live.
Image source: kag94, Amanda Jones
#4
I went to hospital with shortness of breath and my heart racing. They did a chest x-ray, blood test for blood clots, ecg, and a few other tests but all came back normal. After observing me overnight everything still looked good, oxygen saturation was perfect, my heart rate was still a bit elevated but nothing too crazy, and it seemed that it was likely leftover symptoms from a bad virus that I’d had a week or so earlier.
The ER doctor asks me how I would feel if they sent me home and I just had a bad feeling about it all. I told him as such and that I had no real basis for it except that I just felt off about it. He said fair enough, let’s try one more test and if that comes back negative then we’ll send you up to General Medicine and see if they can track something down.
That test was a VQ scan that found despite all other tests showing no results for blood clots, I actually had a whole bunch of them in both lungs. I ended up with a diagnosis of unprovoked bilateral pulmonary embolisms and am on blood thinners for life.
Super grateful both for the bad feeling and the ER doctor who was willing to listen to it!
Image source: instinctivechopstick, Anna Shvets
#5
About 10 years ago, working security at a site about 50 miles from home, got off shift at midnight, and didn’t bother to change out of uniform because I was only going to stop for gas. Two stations in the town I was working in were open after midnight, but it slipped my mind as I drove past the first one. Pulled into the other, (same brand, same gas price, same sort of dump entirely) and just didn’t like something about it. Nobody else around but he clerk that I could see, but I decided to go back to the other one.
Topped off and headed back out of town, I get close to that station again. Three city cop cars, two deputies and a state trooper are outside blocking the road with guns drawn. Turns out a city cop walked in on a robbery. Dude put a bullet in his vest, and the store owner knocked the robber out cold with a bat before the cop could recover enough to get his gun out.
That would have been me, in a uniform with a nice shiny badge, but no body armor.
Image source: kd5nrh, Isabella Mendes
#6
I woke up from a deep sleep at like 2AM during a winter storm, something wasn’t right… I immediately went looking for my senior dog and couldn’t find her anywhere in the house. My roommates had a tendency to let her out for a walk and forget about her, closing the door.
I ran to the front of the house and found her laying on the welcome mat, she was hardly breathing and covered in snow… She had been outside alone for at the very least 5 hours. I moved out shortly after.
Image source: Cafilkafish
#7
My mom dropped my 3 year old brother off at daycare before she had to work in the morning. When she got to work she had this terrible feeling something was wrong with him. She ended up leaving work and drove to the daycare. She found the daycare lady inside sleeping while the daycare kids (including my brother) were running around the pool. My brother never went back to that daycare again.
Image source: anon, Jelleke Vanooteghem
#8
It wasn’t mine but my boss’ actually. It was any old day at work, it was about to be dinner rush and I was tired. As usual I was going to go to the dollar store to get some RedBull. I asked my manager if he wanted to split it bc they were 2 for $5, he said no but as soon as I reached the door he said wait. I asked him what was wrong and he said I should go later, he didn’t give me a reason and we’re pretty relaxed so I told him to p**s off and as soon as I pushed the door outwards I hear a sound I can’t even describe aside from just BREAKING. Whatever it was it was broken, that’s all I knew. Turns out an SUV drove straight into that dollar store’s front door [and their red bull fridge]. My manager has annoyed me like that a million times, but I’ll never forget the time he saved my life with his BS.
Image source: anon, timesrecordnews
#9
When I was in Afghanistan I was sitting in some walled farm compound we’d commandeered, and I was looking up at some hills. For some reason I cant put my finger on to this day, I decided we would be attacked soon, and ordered my men to move to cover out of sight of the hill on the opposite side of the compound sheltered by a large wall. An absurdly long 15 minutes later, my squad is kinda shooting me sideways glares like they think I stood them to for nothing. Getting paranoid, jumping at shadows maybe.
Riiiiight about when the next most senior ranking guy aside from myself was looking like he was gonna say something a barrage of gunfire hit the spot we’d all been sitting, then an RPG round blew a hole in the wall at exactly the spot i’d been leaned up against.
Moving to the other side of the compound where the enemy couldnt angle thier fire directly on top of us from the overlooking hills probably saved atleast my life for sure, and probably several others.
There was not one single reason to suspect an attack was coming. We had not recieved incoming fire in 3 weeks, there had never been enemy activity in that sector for almost a year according to intel reports.
Image source: Vict0r117, Daniel Stuben.
#10
I was learning violin when I was about 10 from an instructor at my local music shop. I got the weirdest feeling from him even though he didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. I wanted to vomit every time I looked at him, especially his hands. After 4 lessons I told my parents that I had a terrible feeling about him and I never wanted to go back. Luckily, they listened and didn’t make me ever go to him again. A few years later he was arrested for molesting multiple of his students. I have no idea how I knew something was off. He never did or said anything but I just felt it.
Image source: beefblockage, Joshua Santos
#11
(it didn’t save me but i saved someone else) when i was 6 my brother (8 at the time) and i would go to my grandmas house while our mom worked late some nights. anyway one day i was just randomly thinking about fire alarms. i don’t know what caused me to think about it but after i started i couldn’t stop. i have adhd and this super focus thing so whenever i’m thinking about something as simple as fire alarms it consumes my mind. i asked my grandma and she said she hadn’t tested hers in a while. just for kicks she did and sure enough the batters were dead. she replaced the batters and made sure they worked. the VERY next morning her house caught on fire while she was asleep. if she didn’t hear the fire alarms she would’ve been trapped in her room on the second story without a phone or anyway to contact help. she most likely would’ve died. i always make sure fire detectors/alarms work in my house now.
Image source: bread-and-soup, Katy Warner
#12
Few years back I went to uni in Brussels. I would always take the train to get there. One morning I just woke up and didnt feel great at all. Keep in mind I have had a horrible flair up of Crohns for the last weeks. But this felt different. Guess it was my gut.
So instead of pushing through it like I did with ly Crohns, I decided to stay home for once. This was the only day out of 2 that I ever stayed home from uni.
That day the terror attack happened on the train that I usually ride to get to uni.
Image source: somuchgold, bbc
#13
My boyfriend and I were visiting friends for a week in Phoenix. We girls were lounging at the pool while the guys were flexing their grilling skills. My boyfriend paused a moment, stood very still then told me to go get dressed, we had to go. Right now. I wanted to fuss but something told me not to. We drove straight through to San Antonio right to his parents very rural house. (before cell phones and they didn’t have a land line within a half mile) Seconds before we arrived his little sister had jumped off of a rain barrel and landed on a metal spike that went straight up through her foot and into her leg. His dad was at work so there was no car available there. She was bleeding like crazy and his mother had just walked out and found her. I don’t know what spoke to him in Phoenix, but it would have been all bad if we had not arrived exactly when we did.
Image source: absolutelyrightnow, Arwan Sutanto
#14
I was on a road trip with my dad through mountainous terrain and it started raining. We were stuck in our car because of a traffic jam on a very narrow mountain road. I got a feeling that we should not be here and I told my dad that we should get out of the car just in case. My dad gave me a puzzled look but agreed after I insisted. It probably was only a minute that passed after we took shelter in a nearby tea stall that a thunderous sound startled the bejeezus out of us. Lo and behold our car was nowhere to be found. In its place was a boulder. A boulder the size of a house. From that moment onwards final destination has been my least favourite movie.
Image source: mdj27, Manuel Manansala
#15
When I was 18 in my first year of college, I was walking into a convenience store and two girls popped out of a car to ask me to buy them cigarettes because they said they were 17 (needed to be 18). I said sure, took their money and order, and as I was walking in, a bald 40-something guy wearing a button down shirt walked out.
I immediately was thinking that guy’s a cop. I bought for me and the girls, and asked the clerk straight up if that guy was a cop. Clerk confirmed it for me.
So I walked out, told the girls to meet me across the street, and walked back to my dorm.
Across the street I saw the cop creeping behind a building in his unmarked Crown Victoria, and so I walked right back into my dorm without waiting for trap.
The whole thing was a sting set up outside a dorm to catch college freshman buying cigs for people a year younger than them. Such a waste of time. The girls were in on it, the clerk knew but had no choice, and because of my hunch and his confirmation, I walked right out of it with two free packs of smokes.
Image source: XSavage19X, Geoffrey Gallaway
#16
I had gone to this bar back home with a few friends and afterwards everyone was supposed to go to this house party. I was game to go from the moment I was invited. Halfway through the night I had this gut feeling to not go. I told my best friend that she shouldn’t go but she insisted that she wanted to go because there were a few cute guys there. I couldn’t shake the feeling that we shouldn’t go, but she talked me into it. When we got in my car to head to the party the gut feeling was worse. I grew up around cars and drive a manual (my best friend is completely clueless when it comes to cars) so I deliberately grinded the gears and jerked the car and made it stall, acting like something was wrong. I pretended to try to fix what wasn’t broken and after about 15-20 minutes of “fixing” my car, cops and fire trucks followed by EMS flew by us. I “fixed” my car but told my best friend that I just wasn’t feeling well and she agreed and said my car breaking down ruined her mood, so we went back to my place to watch movies. About an hour after getting home we got a call from a friend of ours saying that the girl who owned the house and who was throwing the party was cheating on her husband who was deployed and came back in leave to surprise her and caught her in bed with his buddy. Dude pulled a gun and started shooting at this girl and his friend while everyone else fled the house.
Image source: anon, Jacob Bentzinger
#17
I was with a co-worker. He had lied to me about going to a family party of his. But when I showed up, it was just him and I and we went to a bar. I rolled my eyes and just thought I could clench my teeth through it.
He knew the owner of the bar. And got me alcoholic drinks (I was only 20). I started pouring out the drinks when the dude was shooting pool because I didn’t want to be tipsy/drunk while dealing with him (that decision honestly saved me).
I told him I wanted to go home, but he talked me into taking him home first. So I followed the directions he gave me and I pulled into a hookah bar parking lot instead. He started getting really aggressive and trying to kiss me. I kept pushing him off. I was still trying to be polite but firm and telling him to stop. That’s when I noticed the group of guys around my car, talking to my coworker in my car in another language. He then opened my car door, got out, and proceeded to grab me by the hair to try to pull me out of my car, the other guys gathering around.
I had the mind to lock my door when I noticed the other guys. I also had put my car in reverse. So when he grabbed my hair I let off the brake and my car started rolling back so he let go of me.
It was terrifying. I told our boss the next day and he quit when our boss asked him about it.
Image source: crescentcactus, cottonbro
#18
Not me, but my mother, saved my grandfathers life when he had a stroke in his chair in their living room.
We had all started to walk around the the development, when my mother, after about 50-75 meters from the house said, “I am going to go back and check on Dad.” I went with her, and I nearly witnessed my grandfather die. He was on the chair, conscious, but unable to move or talk… Just looking at my mother with bulging eyes. She called 911 once, then twice when she felt that they were running late. Ambulance came, got him on the stretcher, but it was too wide to fit out the door. We ended up tearing the door frame off to get him out.
Because he was conscious, he actually remembers the ride to the hospital. He told us later that he heard the driver or someone say, there is not a chance that this guy lives. That was when I was around 5-6 years old. He is still alive to this day, more than a decade later.
At my mothers funeral, part of his speech was about how, without my mothers actions, he would not have been able to spend time with her during her final years of life. And for that, he is eternally grateful.
Image source: bliddick22, Jonnica Hill
#19
I had a gut feeling I should pull my wallet and phone out of my purse. Not even 20 seconds later, I get mugged. The man dragged me across the sidewalk and stole my purse BUT all he ended up getting was a juice box and my birth control.
Image source: guessthisis_me, Ryan Loughlin
#20
My mom and her entire family were saved from dying from Carbon Monoxide poisoning by her dad. He left for work, got a weird feeling and drove back home. Everyone in the house was unconscious, and he had to drag or carry them all outside one by one. They all survived.
Image source: bellrunner, suludan diliyaer
#21
I was president of a club, and a guy who’d recently joined just set off my alarm bells, but he never did anything wrong. I still couldn’t shake the feeling he was off. I asked my best friend, a pretty burly guy, to just keep an eye on him during a conference we went to.
Most of the club (minus me) went to a party at the conference, my best friend kept an eye on the weird guy for most of the night, and ended up stopping him from raping a passed out drunk girl.
I pretty much always trust my gut feelings now.
Edit: it was a Model UN, I’m a girl, the conferences were actual conferences lmao
Image source: Delanium, Michael Discenza
#22
It didn’t save me, but saved a friend.
A big group of friends and I were walking home from an event in a town we weren’t used to. It was night, and hardly anyone was around–empty streets and all that. We were walking down a sidewalk that had high fences next to it, so when you turned a corner, whatever was around it was out of sight. One of the girls fell behind (distracted by her phone, I think), and I noticed, so I started drifting behind as well to become a sort of midway point between her in the group.
Soon, we were nearing where we were staying, and our group rounded a corner, then started making their way into the yard where our living quarters were. I saw a car drive past us, then turn the corner down the street the girl was still on. As soon as I saw it, I suddenly got this suspicious, awful feeling, so I stopped, and went back to the corner to keep an eye on the friend.
The car drove past her, stopped, did a complete u-turn, and slowly started creeping up behind/alongside her. She was still on her phone, and wasn’t noticing a thing. I stepped out from behind the corner, and started walking towards her. The car sped off quickly as soon as the driver saw me.
It scares me that someone could have grabbed her, and none of us would have seen a thing. It would have just been one of those cliche movie moments where you turn around, and realize a member of the group is missing. To compound that potential tragedy, she’d just gotten engaged a few weeks prior.
I think the fact that we had worked with some safe houses in the area that discussed human trafficking probably aided in me being on high alert, and the area we were in was known for that sort of thing.
Image source: littlehappyfeets, Clem Onojeghuo
#23
I was building a fort in the woods near my house as a kid. Got this eerie feeling that something was wrong so I packed my stuff and made my way home. Next day, on my way to school on the bus, my friend mentioned a cougar his family saw running across the road that was within a couple hundred feet of where I was. It just so happened to be at the same time I was out there.
Image source: mc_freak2013, Cloudtail the Snow Leopard
#24
I was walking to the barbershop, and for some reason, everything just felt off. I ignored the feeling but every step I took just made me feel like something wasn’t right, so I decided to just go grab some food and come back. While I was eating I saw police cars and ambulances driving to around where I was before, it turns out there was a murder. Now I always listen to my gut feeling.
Image source: beastin01, Antonio Sokic
#25
I was 15 years old and my mom dropped me off at McDonald’s to get breakfast while she went across the street to get Starbucks. It was a shopping mall in suburbia and we were on the way to pick up a new kitten a few hours away. Instead of walking the 100 yards to my mom I sat outside waiting for her to pick me up. Teenagers I guess. As I’m standing there a guy in an old station wagon with two kids in the back starts talking to me. He asks me where I’m going and I say whatever town it was. He says he’s going there too with his kids and asks if I want to come. I tell him no that my mom is across the street and he comes closer. My gut is saying something is off so I see a random woman walk out of Starbucks and I point to her and say that’s my mom right there. He freaked out and left really quick. I still remember those two kids in the backseat. They looked so off. I wonder to this day if they are okay.
EDIT 1: I did not tell my mom and I don’t know why. I think I was scared she would be upset with me and not want to go get a kitten (I was barely 15 and teenagers are selfish buttheads). I finally told her a few years ago and she was super upset about it. I was so freaked out I didn’t even think to get a plate. I grew up in suburbia but the rich kind of suburbia where this kind of stuff was never talked about. I wasn’t into true crime so I had no idea what you’re supposed to do. If I had the knowledge I have now I obviously would have handled it totally differently.
Image source: landronious, Katie Gerrard
#26
When I was young (around 8 or 9 probably), I lived 3 blocks from a convenience store. It was the early 90s. My best friend and I convinced our parents to let us walk to the store alone to get some snacks. Important to add that the two blocks closest to the store are connected but the 3rd block we lived on was it’s own unconnected neighborhood. So anyway, as we are walking back from the store, we are coming up to the first street and a truck drives by and stops on the side of the road in between the first and second block on our side if the road. I stopped and told my friend that we should go down the first street and go through the neighborhood, come back out the second street and then head to our 3rd street to avoid the truck. She thought I was being stupid but I refused to keep walking on the main street so she followed me down the first road. We are now in the first neighborhood and about halfway between the first and second street when we see the truck slowly driving down the second street into the neighborhood. The driver sees us and immediately slams on the gas and turns his truck towards us on the street. We ran and hid in some bushes further into the nighborhoodbfor about ten minutes. We heard the truck driving by back and forth for about the first five and then it was quiet so we started making our way out of the neighborhood towards the second street again. Suddenly. Here comes the truck again slowly, sees us and guns it towards us again. We jumped over a fence into a back yard and started pounding on the back door. By the way this is a tuesday. Middle of the day during summer vacation… most people are at work. But miraculously, a man and woman open the door and let us in. The woman had just had a baby like a week before so they were home on leave. They called the cops and my mom and the man went outside. He said the truck drove by and the man saw him standing outside and sped out of the neighborhood. Cops and my mom showed up minutes later and we gave a description and never heard anything about it again. Our parents just drove us to the convenience store from then on. My mom still talks about it to this day and how shocked she was that I had such a strong intuition at that age.
Image source: laybytheoceans, Erik Mclean
#27
I was in the Amazon as the end to a 3 month solo trip around Latin America. Wanted to enjoy one last walk through the jungle before leaving so left my jungle lodge around 8am to walk down to a small river nearby.
I stop and close my eyes to listen to the sounds as the jungle is super loud with crickets, birds, insects etc. Almost immediately I got a weird feeling and felt really uncomfortable – which was weird because up until then I’d only felt peaceful and happy. When I opened my eyes, I realised everything had gone completely quiet which was definitely NOT normal and not something I had experienced in other rain forests I’d been to. It was bizarre. I immediately felt that I had to leave and fast.
After I dipped and got back to the jungle lodge, i told the tour guide what happened and he said it usually only gets quiet when there is a big predator close by – thanks but no thanks!
Image source: UnconditionalMay, Brocken Inaglory
#28
A few years ago, when I was 19 and studying abroad in Europe, and my friend and I decided to go to Turkey. It was our first time really traveling on our own without a group and we decided to walk around the square outside of the Blue Mosque. We felt very safe during the day and decided to see the city at night with the lights. As we were in the square, we were hounded by typical store owner’s trying to sell us something. Finally, most went away and as we were going back to our hotel, a younger guy approached us. He said he had a shop on the corner, which he pointed to with lots of souvenirs including carpets. I grew up with a lot of handmade, woven carpets from my parents travels to the middle east and Asia. I decided it would be a nice gift. So we follow him, when we get to what we thought was his shop, we stopped.
We started to walk in and he said not that one, the one around the corner. We poke our head around and sure enough see a store, only selling carpets. I started to get a slightly strange feeling but nothing overwhelming, so we followed him as we could see the store. When we walked in, about 13-15 other men were in the shop. They were pointing out carpets and showing us around and I started to get really uncomfortable. My friend seemed completely at ease, so we followed the group around the bend to the other part of the store. In Turkey, it is common to be offered tea, so that part is not particularly odd, but the men, who were now circling us, were insistent that we have tea with them in the basement. I kept saying no but they were leading us towards steps, completely surround us. We got to the steps and my friend started walking down, my body began to sweat, my heart went crazy, and I never had such an overwhelming fear. I kept trying to think of how we could overpower these men.
I grabbed my phone, stopped in my tracks, and gasped. “Friend’s name, we need to go right now. My mom just texted me asking why we aren’t back at the hotel yet cause the map shows we’re at this store. We’re supposed to facetime with them in 10 minutes.”
The men kind of look around and tell us we can have tea in less than that amount of time. I keep insisting that my parents are freaking out because they can tell were in the carpet store and not the hotel and that they will likely contact the embassy if we don’t get going. They continued blocking the staircase. I told them that we would come for tea in the morning as I still really wanted a carpet and that we needed to get out of the store and back to facetime. It took a little persuading but they eventually opened a path for us to go to the door. One of them followed us back to the square insisting that we return/come back and see them. Of course, we didn’t.
I have no idea if they were completely harmless or not but I had never had such an overwhelming feeling. They easily could’ve drugged us, placed us in carpets, and taken us out. My parents didn’t actually have our location as my phone was on airplane mode. So who actually knows, on the other hand, I might’ve been paranoid, but it wasn’t a situation I ever wanted to be in again. Once we were back at the hotel, she told me she was really scared too but that she thought I was fine so she went with it.
Image source: csr110977, Vyacheslav Argenberg
#29
november 2015, I was staying in Paris for a few weeks with some friends who lived near the Bataclan, Oberkampf area of Paris, 11eme arrondissement, but I got into a fight with one of the friends boyfriends so i decided to stay with a second cousin i knew very little but knew had an extra room in her apartment near Pigalle. one night they invited me to a bar near oberkampf station because they missed me and wanted to hang out. i said sure and took a nap with my alarm set to wake up and shower and go meet them. i set my alarm for 8:00am instead of pm (my phone is always on do not disturb and i don’t have vibration on because it stresses me out) and woke up to my cousin getting home late from work around 9:30-10 who knew of my plans to go out and freaked out when she saw me come out of my room looking confused and tired as hell. checked my phone and saw dozens of texts from her and from my friends saying not to come, to stay home and that they were okay. had i set my alarm for the right time and taken my time getting ready (as i usually do) i would have been exiting the oberkampf station right when the shooting began at bataclan. sat with my cousin watching the news all night long crying and feeling helpless.
#30
I’m afraid of rollercoasters (mostly heights but they go hand in hand). My friends and I went to a theme park and went on one that was in darkness and went underground. I rode it once, sitting in the back, and really enjoyed it surprisingly.
When we reached the start again, there was no line (as it was the end of the day) so they asked if we wanted a final go before they shut down. Something in my gut told me not to go on so, despite my friends nagging, I didn’t and waited with the bags.
My friends came back around a few minutes later white as a sheet. About 3/4 of the way through the ride, there’s a big drop then it goes fast and just before that, my friend in the back’s bar had risen up. Apparently they had to grip onto her for the rest of the ride whilst trying to push the bar back down.
Image source: feijis, Stas Knop
#31
I walked into a house party and got a really bad gut feeling. Most of my friends and I left. The people who didn’t leave got mugged. It was pretty scary.
Image source: FrogginBullfish_, Jakob Rosen
#32
Was sitting on one of those metal cylindrical electricity boxes outside my house when there was a blackout.
Electricity was slightly flickering in my house, no other houses had a blackout. I looked down at what I was sitting on and I was like:
“uhh maybe this is the source of the problem”
I stood up and stepped away from it and like 2 seconds later it f*****g BLEW UP. Like a pillar of flame shot out and above it for almost a full minute. It was basically a gigantic bunsen burner and I was a few seconds short of physically getting fried.
Image source: StudentOfAwesomeness
#33
There’s a very fun road that gets you from Niederndorf to Vach (or back) in Germany. You can go 60 or 70 ~~clicks~~ kph along smooth tight turns and little rolling hills. All around it for acres and acres are fields of whatever’s in season and no intersections for several kilometers. It’s a very fun road to go too fast on.
This day, something like wheat was in and it was high. I couldn’t see around the corners, but I knew the road well and was staying in my lane. And I was going fast, and smiling.
About half way in, I heard a voice in my head as clear as if the speaker were sitting next to me and it said, ‘You need to slow down.’ It was startling and I braked immediately.
Two seconds later I come through one of the turns and into the a*s end of a combine taking up both lanes and moving slowly. I barely stopped in time
Those extra two seconds of brake time saved a Volvo at least, but I’m pretty sure they saved my life too.
Image source: LettuceJizz, Harrison Haines
#34
Not quite sure if it was a “gut feeling” but kinda close. It was Christmas eve night in my childhood house (not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse), and my mom had gotten a large TV for my dad and hid it in my (doorless) closet along with some other presents. At one point in the night, she had come back into my room to retreive one of the smaller items and ended up moving the TV right in front of my wall heater, and didn’t put it back. I didn’t notice and went to sleep a little later. I don’t know if it was the smell or a gut instinct but thank god i woke up because that night/early the next morning I woke up to find my room filling with smoke and a nice orange glow coming from the back of the TV box. Luckily no large flames had formed yet and I was able to stop it simply by moving the box out of the way, and of course turned off the heater and evacuated the room. The smoke wasn’t super bad so the house didn’t get too much and my room eventually stopped smelling of it.
#35
I was probably like twelve years old at a gun range with my dad and one of his friends firing my dad’s S&W 9mm. Had already squeezed off a few rounds. Got ready to fire another round and decided something was wrong. Told my dad as much. Unloaded the weapon and disassembled it. Found a round lodged halfway down the barrel. Would’ve exploded if I’d pulled the trigger again, likely seriously wounding or k*lling me and someone else.
Image source: KillerBeesOnTheSwarm, Joel Moysuh
Follow Us