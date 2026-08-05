Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check

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Raising a child is incredibly exhausting, no matter how much you love being a parent. For that reason, being able to hire a nanny for some extra help can be a real lifesaver. But just how much should they actually be expected to take on?

One couple brought their nanny along on vacation and expected her to work every single day for a week straight. So when she asked for just one evening off, they flat-out refused and insisted she stick to their agreement. The internet, however, had a serious reality check ready for them.

The couple brought their nanny on vacation with them and expected her to work for seven days straight

Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check

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Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check

When she finally asked for just one night off, they shut the idea down and told her to stick to the deal

Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check

Image credits:

Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check

Image credits:

Readers online decided it was time to give the couple a brutal reality check

Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check
Man Thinks He’s In The Right Just Because He Pays His Nanny More, Internet Gives Him A Reality Check

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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