Wife Says Goodbye To Husband Taken Too Soon After Routine Dental Visit Turns Fatal

A grieving widow filed a lawsuit after her husband lost his life in the middle of a dentist appointment.
Matthew Miller, 48, had his life cut short when he met Dr. Faisal Quereshy to have three of his teeth removed.
The dentist now finds himself at the center of a lawsuit and may face disciplinary action from the Ohio State Dental Board.
Matthew’s wife, Brandy Miller, filed a lawsuit against the prominent surgeon as well as Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland for her husband’s passing.
She filed a lawsuit in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Dr. Quereshy’s hearing with the dental board is also scheduled to begin on October 22.
The dentist is reportedly an internationally recognized surgeon, listed as a professor at the university.
He is known for performing dental procedures, facial cosmetic surgery, and oral maxillofacial surgery.
Dr. Quereshy is reportedly an internationally recognized surgeon with an 82-page-long resume
The surgeon shares his work on Instagram with his 23,000 followers and reportedly lives in a swanky 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot home that is worth $1.7 million.
The board-certified doctor also has an 82-page resume listing out his experience and studies.
Court documents revealed that Matthew visited Dr. Quereshy at the Visage Surgical Institute in Medina to have three of his teeth pulled out in 2023.
His wife and son were with him at the time, according to the lawsuit filed for the alleged medical-dental negligence that caused the wrongful passing.
Brandy Miller filed a lawsuit against the prominent surgeon as well as Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland
As the procedure began, the doctor administered anesthesia, giving medications “one after the other without any pause between administration to assess effectiveness and then, within minutes, placing a throat pack and starting surgery,” according to the dental board.
The patient then lost his pulse and suffered a cardiac arrest.
Dr. Quereshy’s hearing with the dental board is scheduled to begin on October 22
Dr. Quereshy allegedly “failed to give Miller reversal agents to counter the narcotics and benzodiazepines” used to sedate him.
Furthermore, the dental board said the dentist “assigned a research fellow who was not licensed to practice dentistry in Ohio to take the clinical role of dental assistant.”
The patient spent the next four days in a coma before passing away.
The cause of his passing was listed as “acute hypoxic respiratory failure as a result of procedural sedation.”
The dental board said the doctor did not perform a full evaluation on Matthew despite being expected to
According to the lawsuit, Dr. Quereshy “pushed” to perform the procedure under general anesthesia, which the board said was risky because Matthew was morbidly obese.
There was a high chance that he could have stopped breathing during the procedure, the board said.
Dr. Quereshy said the dental board was making allegations, but didn’t have any conclusive findings
The dental board further said that Matthew’s condition demanded a full evaluation before the procedure, but Dr. Quereshy did not perform one.
Attorney Brian Gannon, who is representing the embattled surgeon, said the dental board was merely making allegations and did not have conclusive findings.
“The allegations in the board’s notice of opportunity are just that, allegations. These allegations have not been proven or established as fact,” he said.
Obesity could increase risks during surgery and make it challenging for doctors to locate veins to deliver anesthesia.
Being overweight could also make it harder for doctors to determine the right dosage of anesthesia.
Moreover, obesity could increase the chances of having sleep apnea, which could cause breathing to temporarily stop.
Matthew and Brandy were together for 18 years and “happily married” for 13 of them
Matthew and Brandy were together for 18 years, out of which they spent 13 years “happily married.”
“He was skilled in all facets of construction, which he used for his business, Tri-Mill Home Improvements,” according to his obituary.
The deceased, a father of two, was described as an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener.
“He loved gathering friends and family for parties at their home. He will always be remembered for how he could light up any room,” the obituary said.
“His laugh was quite infectious, and he made everyone feel special. No one was a stranger to Matt. He will always be remembered for his love of Christmas,” the message continued.
