Guy Accuses Huawei Of Copying His Music Video Shot For Shot, And The Pics Speak For Themselves

From Dior to Domino’s Pizza and beyond, a lot of companies have been accused of plagiarism. And musician Nigel Stanford believes that Huawei should be as well. Recently, Nigel has pointed out that the Chinese telecommunications giant created a commercial for one for their tablets that looks a lot like his music video, titled CYMATICS: Science Vs. Music.

“I researched all the experiments [featured in CYMATICS: Science Vs. Music] in my apartment with my first kid learning to crawl around them it was my first hit video, so I’m pretty fond of it,” Nigel told Bored Panda. “I learned about Huawei’s commercial from a British fan. He told me about it after seeing it on a tablet in a store.”

Naturally, Nigel got pretty mad. “A lot of companies have copied the ideas in the video, but this one copied every aspect. All the shots, the stage layout, even the types of lights.” He hasn’t contacted the company yet, but revealed that he’s planning to take legal actions.

Scroll down to check out both videos and leave your verdict in the comments.

More info: nigelstanford.com | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Original

Huawei

Original

Huawei

Original

Huawei

Original

Huawei

Original

Huawei

Original

Huawei

Original music video

Unfortunately, Huawei has just removed the infamous commercial

People immediately agreed with Nigel

