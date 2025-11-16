Hey Pandas, What Was The Moment When You Realized That You Really Messed Up? (Closed)

You know those times when you did something cringey or made a big mistake, but didn’t realize it at the moment? Share them here.
#1
When i didn’t cry at my grandmother’s deathbed. I loved her like a second mother, but i felt so so numb. I overheard my aunts talking about how it didnt cry and how horrible i was, thinking that i didn’t care that my wonderful gran was dying. I wouldn’t stop crying after that, it felt as though a flood had opened
#2
Okay I meant picked in my last submission. For some reason BP won’t let me comment so I can’t fix it. Is that happening to anyone else? Every time I try to comment it says BoredPanda needs to approve my account. I’ve been on here for 2 years though.
#3
Once in 7th grade science I was teamed up with my now best friend and her then best friend and we were doing something where we were basically flicking cotton balls and seeing how far they could go. Mine went the furthest so I was happy because I’m unnecessarily competitive and my friends then best friend glared at me the whole time. She hated me so much all throughout middle school because she was convinced I was trying to steal my friend from her. She would always glare at me behind her back and say passive agressive things. I had a hunch she hated me before that happened, but that’s when I was completely sure. My friend broke it off with her after a while after they had a yelling match about how my friend always licked me over her other friend in the middle of class. I still feel bad about ruining one of her friendships.
#4
when i was in 4th grade there was this kid one grade below me who’s mom was a teacher so he would bully everyone and never get in trouble because his mom would get the other teachers on his side. so one day while i was hanging out with an after school teacher the kids mom comes in and asks what im doing there? and before i can explain she starts going off about im probably in trouble fro trying to cheat on a test or something like that and i completely lost my s**t and started yelling at her about how she’s a horrible parent and an even worse teacher and that her kid is clearly sick. and when i was done she started crying and left. the other teacher did yell at me for saying all that. a week later the boy and his mom never came back to the school.
#5
I couldn’t see the clear warning signs of my best friend. I tried so hard.
#6
I work fast food and I was taking this guy his curbside order. It was kinda late at night. He leaned out of his window and asked me to open his side door and set the food in there. I opened the door without being able to see the inside well, leaned in, and set the food down. As I was walking back to the store I couldn’t stop thinking about how stupid that was. Glad I wasn’t kidnapped 😬
#7
When my friend told me one off my child abuse storys I thought as funny was just sad and I needed help.
#8
Embarrassing story here. I was leaving the kitchen to make a sharp 90 degree turn to enter the family room and all of the sudden I noticed it was filled with my sisters friends who formed a half circle facing me. They were talking amongst themselves when my sister told me they were friends from her school. I said hi (to the group) and they said hi back. After a pause I heard another make voice say hi (he was behind a couple people). So I said “Hey, sorry I didn’t see you there” and when the people in front of him moved I noticed he was a little person (don’t know pc name- sorry).
So I literally said “sorry I didn’t see ya there” to a midget. Red faced with embarrassment I quickly left!
#9
I told my crush from Japan that I thought he was cute, but he liked another girl in my class instead! I got friend-zoned, rejected, and thoroughly embarrassed but I still think he’s my long distance boyfriend. FML
#10
last week i watched a video of a guy getting his head shopped off with a dull machete and his heart cut with the same machete. now my emotions are messed up, like the other day i watched a kid fall off his bike and laughed (ur probably thinking thats normal, welll he broke his nose) and i started cracking up. i need therapy but dont trust people anymore.
Follow Us