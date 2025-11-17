Hey Pandas, What’s Your Morning Routine? (Closed)

Do you get to the gym first thing to start your day off right? Or drag yourself out of bed just in time to get dressed before school or work? What’s your go-to breakfast food? Do you shower in the morning? Share your routine with us.
#1
Snooze alarm
Snooze 3rd alarm
Snooze 6th alarm
Wake up
Callendar says its saturday
Go back to sleep
#2
Wake up anywhere between 5:45 and 6:20 depending on the day and whether or not I want to get to school on time
Eat breakfast. Or not. If I do it’s usually something unhealthy like instant ramen
Get dressed. This can take anywhere from 1 to 17 minutes.
Brush my teeth and hair (not with the same brush)
Get in the car
Put in earbuds and listen to music at what are probably unsafe volumes so i don’t have to hear my parents arguing
Do my makeup in the car on the way to school
#3
– Sleep through the alarm on my clock
– Get woken up by the alarm on my phone
– Check my email, my school schedule, and my BP notifications
– Stare in the mirror for a few minutes, try to decide whether or not I feel dysphoric today, and dress accordingly
– Breakfast (usually cereal or leftover pancakes)
– Frantic scramble to make sure I packed my lunch, my computer is charged, and I didn’t forget my homework
#4
wake up, hit snooze about a billion times, get up, get dressed, brush my teeth and wash my face, do my makeup, brush my hair, grab my bags and get out the door at like 6:50 (if i’m not running late which i usually get out at about 6:55) because my bus gets there at 6:58, get on the bus, and listen to music for an hour until i get to school.
#5
As soon as I begin to move in my bed, alarm clock or not, my cat come to get cuddled. Yes, I’m that blessed.
#6
Wake up, shower, eat something, wait for bus, get on bus, play Mario Maker for 3ds
#7
*for my other list addition
Brush teeth after shower
#8
Up at 6, zone out, wash my face/brush my hair/brush my teeth/basic self-hygiene stuff, get dressed (I lay out outfits beforehand at night or just throw on sweatpants depending on the day), grab my phone and laptop, make sure I have my A day or B day school supplies, not the other way around, grab something to eat and a protein shake, prep my instrument if needed, get in the car, wait a few minutes for my dad, leave for school
#9
Wake up at 5:45, put on my uniform, go to school
#10
wake up at 7am
eat breakfast
brush my teeth
get dressed
go to school 🤮
#11
“In the morning if my face is a little puffy I’ll put on an ice pack while doing stomach crunches. I can do 1000 now. After I remove the ice pack I use a deep pore cleanser lotion. In the shower I use a water activated gel cleanser, then a honey almond body scrub, and on the face an exfoliating gel scrub.” First person to get it gets a 🍪!
#12
I wake up at around 6:30 am, use the bathroom, perform 100 stomach crunches, eat breakfast while checking up on my usual websites, at 7:40 I take a shower and get ready for work.
#13
*beep* Hit snooze. Mutter, “F*ck.” Go back to sleep. *beep* Hit snooze a second time . Mutter, “F*ck.” Go back to sleep. *beep* Realize I cannot hit snooze anymore, groan, “Fuuu*ck.” Get up. Cram breakfast in my face. Rue the day I was born.
Alternately: *beep* Hit snooze. Mutter, “F*ck.” Go back to sleep. *beep* Hit snooze a second time . Mutter, “F*ck.” Go back to sleep. *beep* Hit snooze a third time. Mutter, “F*ck.” Go back to sleep. *beep* Realize I snoozed too much. Shout, “F*CK!” Fly out of bed. No breakfast. Even more ruer the day I was born.
#14
Wake up anywhere between 5 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. snatch the bathroom when my sister isn’t in it, dress, brush teeth, brush hair, wash face with cleanser, slap on some acne removal cream, moisturizer and go get ready for a sweaty walk to school.
#15
1.get up 2.survive 3.go back to bed
#16
Coffee in bed courtesy of lovely hubby, with my dog snoozing next to me. Read the news, check the weather, get up, wash face and teeth, get dressed then take the dog out.
I’m very lucky my husband has no problem with me having stopped working after years of mental illness. My gentle pace of life really helps.
#17
– snooze alarm ofc
– self harm- er, self CARE time
– stare at myself in the mirror and slowly hate myself even more bc I look like a girl :(
– check BP notifs
– sulk in a corner bc im ✨emo✨
– go to my ABSOLUTE DUMPSTER FIRE of a transphobic school and face my classmates who want to kill me (literally)
#18
1. Wake up with alarm
2. Put off getting out of bed until 4 minutes or so before I need to leave the house
3. Frantic scramble
Follow Us