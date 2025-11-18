“Bad Idea”: Man Posts New Photos To Prove He Is King Charles’ Secret Son And Heir

Who is King Charles III’s true son and heir? For Simon Charles Dorante-Day the answer is clear: he is.
Born in 1966 in Portsmouth, England and adopted at eight months old by one of Queen Elizabeth II’s ladies-in-waiting, Simon received the life-changing revelation in 1998, when his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was Charles’ firstborn.
In early September 2024, Simon confirmed that he’ll take all evidence he has collected over the years, including alleged attempts to silence and harass him and his family, to court in order to claim what he believes is his birthright.
“How will you react when you hear the truth of what has occurred? Would you still want them on the throne?” he asked.
Australian man claims to be the secret firstborn of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and is threatening legal action against them for hiding the “truth”
Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty
“My wife, Dr. Elvianna, and I believe a 4-way Paternity test is the only way to resolve this issue once and for all,” he states on a Facebook post, in which he compares a photo of himself with both Charles and his sons, Princes Harry and William.
Simon believes that it is him who truly resembles the King, whereas his sons by the late Diana don’t.
“The fact that the left side of my face identically matches Charles whilst neither William nor Harry’s does, raises the obvious question, just who are Charles’s real sons?” he asked.
Image credits: Simon Charles Dorante-Day
“My adoptive grandfather was a gardener of the royal household and my grandmother was a cook,” he said in an interview with This Morning, explaining that his adoptive family was entrusted with him as a baby to protect the reputation of the then 17-year-old Charles and 18-year-old Camilla.
Official accounts say that the now King and Queen of England met in mid-1971, but Simon believes this to be false.
Simon believes his identity was part of an elaborate cover-up in order to protect Charles and Camilla’s reputation, which would’ve been tarnished by having a child out of wedlock
Image credits: Simon Charles Dorante-Day
Dorante-Day instead states that Camilla kept an on-and-off relationship with both Charles and his future husband, Army Officer Andrew Parker in the 60s. Having a child out of wedlock is strictly prohibited in royalty and would’ve ruined marriage prospects for both of the parents, forcing the family to hide his birth from the public eye.
The situation, according to Simon, soured Camilla in front of Queen Elizabeth’s eyes, who forbade his son from marrying her, ordering him to marry one of Spencer family granddaughters instead, which would later be revealed to be Lady Diana Spencer.
Image credits: Simon Charles Dorante-Day
Image credits: Simon Charles Dorante-Day
Simon also believes that the Crown ordered his originally blue eyes to be altered, in a procedure that caused him lifelong pain, vision issues, and one of his pupils to be shaped like a “rugby football.”
“They had no choice. In those times, blue and blue made blue,” he explained in the interview, referencing both Charles and Camilla’s eye color.
Simon said that he does not remember the procedure being done, but he does remember feeling pain and having to endure a long recovery in which he was very sensitive to light and unable to see clearly as an eight year old.
Experts consider his claims to be ridiculous, pointing out to date inconsistencies and the feasibility of an eye-color change surgery in the 70s to not be possible
Image credits: Simon Charles Dorante-Day
Robert Jobson, a journalist and royal biographer, refutes Simon’s claims, stating that the dates provided by him “don’t add up.”
“He obviously believes the story and is very good at telling it, but the information doesn’t add up,” he explained to The Morning, reaffirming that Charles and Camilla met in the early 70s, which would’ve made Simon’s conception impossible.
Jobson also dismissed the notion that the photo comparisons presented by Simon served as evidence of his parentage. “They don’t look anything like the royals,” he said, and considered the story of the eye color being changed to be ludicrous and “sounding more like a James Bond movie plot than the truth.”
Dorante-Day and Jobson then got into a heated argument, as the former called the latter’s research to be “rubbish,” and an attempt to hide the truth from the public.
His followers support his claim, but detractors believe him to be “delusional,” having no compelling proof of his inheritance
Image credits: Simon Charles Dorante-Day
Simon, who calls himself “Prince Simon” on his Facebook profile, continues to upload photo comparisons to this day, sometimes with contradictory statements. In some, he claims to be the true inheritor of Charles’ features, whereas in others he points to his alleged resemblance to Prince William as proof, who he has dismissed as “not looking like Charles.”
His followers have left numerous supportive comments, with most fully believing he is the long-lost son of the King of England.
“Simon, I know in my heart you are the son of Charles and Camila. I pray this is uncovered sooner than later,” a user wrote.
“The British Royal Family are the champions of cover-ups. Charles and Andrew being quite the playboys, I’m sure many more children have tried to be or have been silenced,” another stated.
Neutral netizens, however, believe his claims to be outlandish and ridiculous. Some, however, believe that he should get the DNA test he seeks in order to settle the matter once and for all.
“The guy is clearly convinced. Just give him his DNA test and then all this Garbage can be finally thrown in the bin,” a viewer said.
“Bad idea. This guy has no compelling evidence, and is merely making a spurious claim.
If you humor him, then you’ll have all kinds of crazies coming out of the woodwork for their 15 minutes of fame,” another refuted.
Simon has not provided a date for his supposed court hearing as of this writing.
“He looks older than Charles,” writes a netizen, as others join in to speculate about the veracity of his claims
