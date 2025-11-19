I Took 30 Photos To Cope With My Father’s Passing

Today, on my father’s birthday, I’m releasing the full project that has been my conversation with loss, memory, and love. This series, White Knight, is an intimate homage to my dad—a journey through grief and remembrance captured with experimental photography techniques. Using ghosting, lens masking, light painting, and a unique Vaseline-smeared lens, I explored the fragile space between life and death.
Happy birthday, Dad. I took these thinking of you. X
More info: josephsradford.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram
#1 White Knight (28th Of September 2024 14:03)
#2 White Knight (20th Of October 2024 01:16)
#3 White Knight (26th Of September 23:30)
#4 White Knight (13th Of October 2024 00:41)
#5 White Knight (2nd Of December 2024 16:00)
#6 White Knight (6th Of October 2024 01:49)
#7 White Knight (1st Of October 2024 23:31)
#8 White Knight (26th Of September 2024 21:06)
#9 White Knight (24th Of September 2024 23:48)
#10 White Knight (3rd Of November 2024 02:52)
#11 White Knight (27th Of October 2024 02:24)
#12 White Knight (9th Of October 2024 01:35)
#13 White Knight (26th Of September 2024 18:00)
#14 White Knight (25th Of September 2024 17:03)
#15 White Knight (24th Of September 2024 18:54)
#16 White Knight (17th Of January 2025 16:11)
#17 White Knight (18th Of November 2024 19:42)
#18 White Knight (5th Of November 2024 21:27)
#19 White Knight (10th Of October 2024 23:02)
#20 White Knight (26th Of September 2024 23:15)
#21 White Knight (16th Of January 2025 17:02)
#22 White Knight (12th Of November 2024 23:57)
#23 White Knight (2nd Of October 2024 23:48)
#24 White Knight (20th Of January 2025 11:33)
#25 White Knight (2nd Of December 2024 16:07)
#26 White Knight (24th Of October 2024 23:21)
#27 White Knight (24th Of September 2024 17:56)
#28 White Knight (16th Of January 2025 17:07)
#29 White Knight (13th Of January 2025 17:07)
#30 White Knight (24th Of October 2024 20:35)
