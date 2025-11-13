Bhad Bhabie’s Net Worth Became Pop Culture’s Biggest Flex In 2025

Bhad Bhabie’s net worth stands out as one of the most remarkable financial success stories in modern pop culture. Danielle Bregoli (better known as Bhad Bhabie or the “Cash Me Outside” girl) is a rapper, actress, OnlyFans (OF) model, and internet sensation who turned her ultra-viral Dr. Phil appearance into a multi-million-dollar business empire by age 22.
The social-media-meme-turned-rapper is openly a high roller, living in upscale neighborhoods, owning numerous supercars, and having designer-bag-filled walk-in closets. Bhad Bhabie’s dominance on OF and her viral business strategies have made her 2025’s most unlikely mogul, raising questions about her net earnings after famously grossing $1 million in just 6 hours.
Here’s the scoop about the internet’s infamous meme, top-charting rapper, and high-earning OF model.
How Much Is Bhad Bhabie Really Worth in 2025?
Bhad Bhabie’s net worth is estimated at $35 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s gross earnings remain a topic of online debate, with other credible sources reporting that she has accumulated a whopping $50 million in her bank account (per Yahoo).
Meanwhile, the infamous social media star claimed that she earned a massive $75 million from her viral OF account (according to Celebrity Net Worth).
“When we first started, I made a million dollars in six hours, and by the end of the day, it was around $4 million… And now, the overall net is $75 million,” she said in a recent Twitch livestream.
Independent outlets are yet to confirm the outrageous claim, but Bhad Bhabie’s high-rolling lifestyle says it all.
How Bhad Bhabie Built Her Jaw-Dropping Net Worth
Danielle Bregoli first gained notoriety in 2016 after her now-viral catchphrase, “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?” on the Dr. Phil Show (per Teen Vogue). Little did the 13-year-old know that her bold line would instantly become one of the internet’s most famous memes for years to come.
At only 16 years old, the controversial meme icon secured an exclusive $1 million songwriter and co-publishing deal with Pulse Music Group (per TMZ). This seven-figure deal was an advance on Bregoli’s future royalties; however, she will also earn at least 70% of her future record sales, digital streaming, and licensing fees.
Similarly, in the same year, Bhad Bhabie signed a six-month endorsement deal worth $900,000 with Copy Cat Beauty, becoming the new face of the growing makeup company (per PEOPLE).
She earns between $100,000 and $300,000 per month through paid social endorsements, grosses up to $100,000 for a single paid post, and charges $40,000 for meet-and-greet sessions. Bregoli’s diverse career also includes a record-breaking venture on OF (per Rolling Stone). As soon as she turned 18, the Cash Me Ousside Girl caused a stir by almost immediately signing up for the subscription site.
Got tired of you asking, so screw it. But if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it wild and crazy as hell. Give it two weeks, and we’ll break the internet,” she tweeted, along with a link to her newly launched account.
Fans who had been counting down the days for Bregoli to reach the legal age flooded her OF account for exclusive adult content. The barely legal rapper amazed the internet when she posted a screenshot of her OF earnings, showing she earned a staggering $1,030,703.43 in just six hours.
A spokesperson for OF told Variety that Bhad Bhabie earned over $1 million in six hours.
Inside the OF Empire
In 2021 alone, Bhad Bhabie earned $49 million from the popular subscription service OF (per Forbes). For just $24 per month, subscribers can access explicit photos of the lingerie-wearing webcam model, with the option of private, intimate content for those who leave generous tips online.
Since gaining attention for joining OF after her 18th birthday, Bregoli has accumulated an impressive $71 million, with a net profit of $57 million, as revealed in her earnings report shared in July 2024 (per E! News).
The viral model also faced an equal amount of online backlash over her OF content, sparking debate about disturbing, barely legal workers in the adult entertainment industry.
This Bhad Bhabie situation is why the eligibility for OF should be 21+,” one popular comment read. The Mommy Mode rapper responded to critics who believe the minimum age on OF should be raised to 21 and older.
“I think anyone who says that is upset because they didn’t make as much money as me on there,” she said, according to TMZ. “That’s obvious!”
She continued, “Like, how could you be mad that someone younger — that’s like seeing somebody, that’s like seeing a banker make millions and millions of dollars and say, ‘oh no, banking should be changed. You can’t bank unless you’re twenty-one and older, just because they’re young.’ Like, what? So, if I was twenty-one, you’re gonna say that it should be twenty-five? When I’m twenty-five, are you gonna say it should be thirty?”
Music, Brands, and New Ventures
Danielle Bregoli may have initially gained fame as a joke, but she later emerged as a significant figure in the music industry. After releasing her debut single “These Heaux” in 2017, she notably became the youngest female rapper to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Bhad Bhabie’s single “Hi Bich” was her second song to make the Hot 100. She also previously signed a high-profile deal with Atlantic Records before parting ways with the label nearly four years later (per Complex).
The viral artist charges up to $40,000 just for meet-and-greet sessions. Her representatives revealed that it costs a hefty $30,000 to have Bregoli appear at an event in America and $40,000 for an event abroad. Overall, the rapper earned approximately $1 million from her 25-city tour. Besides her music ventures,
Danielle Bregoli’s business portfolio is as extensive as it gets; she has her own reality show (‘Bringing Up Bhabie’), celebrated her 18th birthday with an NFT sale of her famous meme (per Billboard), and launched a Bhad-Bhabi-themed clothing line.
Why the Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Bhad Bhabie’s Wealth
Bhad Bhabie faced online criticism and harassment over her considerable net worth from OF. The rapper was accused of setting a bad example for young girls by “advertising prostitution and dysfunction.”
Her sudden fame on the paid subscription platform right after turning 18 upset many. “I think she made the majority of that the moment she turned 18,
Another disturbed user said, “That’s creepy as hell omg.” Bhad Bhabie’s accidental wealth is also fueling debates about viral fame, hustle, and legitimacy. Many were infuriated by the fact that she is being heavily rewarded for being “stupid.”
“Pretty sad this kind of s*it gets rewarded,” one user wrote on Reddit.
“Stop making s[t]upid people famous,” a second one called. Meanwhile, others “praised” the young musician for making the most out of her viral infamy.
“She might be dumb as a brick but she saw her chance and ran with it,” wrote one Redditor, whereas another noted, “good for her for profiting off the creeps.”
Wealth at 21: Is Bhad Bhabie Really Retired?
Rumors about Bhad Bhabie’s retirement first emerged when she told Variety that she has enough savings to stop working, mainly thanks to her OF income.
“My main business manager, who’s been with me since I was like 15, when my mom had control of everything, tells me, ‘Everyone thinks that you’re going to blow it, but I think you’re going to do great,’” she said of her finances.
“And when I turned 18, I started making so much money from OF. And when I say making money, I mean, I could retire right now if I wanted to.”
Bregoli claimed to have enough money to retire, yet she continues to find ways to expand her already considerable wealth. The millionaire recently entered the highly profitable crypto market with the launch of the community-driven token BHAD.
Only time will tell if she will actually retire with her OF savings or continue to pursue more unlikely ventures.
How Bhad Bhabie Spends (and Invests) Her Millions
While it is wise to take influencers’ outrageous wealth claims with a grain of salt, Bhad Bhabie has made enough luxury purchases to prove her solid financial standing.
Last year, the OF superstar bought a fancy, 8,000-square-foot mansion in Tarzana for $5.3 million (per Daily Mail). The spacious estate features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a large private backyard with a sparkling pool.
Bregoli also previously listed her luxurious 9,200-square-foot Florida home for $7.89 million (per Business Insider). The “Cash Me Outside” girl bought the property entirely with cash (no pun intended) for $6.1 million from NFL star Jason Pierre-Paul (per New York Post).
It is beautifully situated in Boca Raton within the exclusive gated community of Fieldbrook Estates, featuring seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a billiards room, a six-car garage, wine storage, a sauna, a pool, and a jacuzzi.
The primary suite on the first floor features not just one or two, but three spacious walk-in closets, some already filled with stunning designer bags. The Post reported that the rapper purchased a 3,000-square-foot home in North Palm Beach for $1.23 million, though it’s not confirmed whether she bought this property for a family member or as part of her downsizing efforts.
During an episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, Bhad Bhabie admitted to spending millions of dollars on building her lavish collection of cars (per Business Insider).
“I love cars. I have like, $2 million worth of cars,” she disclosed in 2023. “I have a Trackhawk, I have a Redeye Charger Jailbreak Edition. I just bought a new 2023 Range Rover, and I just bought a Durango Hellcat, and I have a Ferrari 458.”
Earlier this year, the Gucci Flip Flops performer shared a photo of herself lying on the ground and surrounded by luxury Birkin bags and Chanel purses (per Daily Mail).
The provocative social media post came shortly after the musician underwent a nose job during her battle with cancer. Despite spending a fortune on luxurious mansions, high-end cars, and designer items, the self-made multi-millionaire is also a savvy investor.
In 2021, Danielle Bregoli, along with rapper Lil Yachty, teamed up with agent Adam Kluger’s Scoop Investments to invest $1 million in Lox Club, an exclusive, membership-only dating and matchmaking app for Jewish people with “ridiculously high standards” (per Variety).
How Bhad Bhabie Stacks Up Against Other Viral Stars
In the fiercely competitive American rap scene, Bhad Bhabie’s $35 million doesn’t even land her on Celebrity Net Worth’s top 50 richest rappers. However, it places her near Quavo, who ranks 50th with an impressive net worth of $40 million.
Needless to say, Danielle Bregoli has yet to be compared to West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg, who has an eye-watering estimated net worth of $160 million in 2025, up from $9-$17 million between 2007 and 2019. The OF star even pales in comparison to rap’s ultimate boss, Jay-Z, whose net worth is estimated at a surreal $2.5 billion.
Nonetheless, Bhad Bhabie’s wealth remains high compared to other music sensations. Island Boys’ net worth, for example, peaked at $2 million in 2023 but dropped to $1 million in 2024.
What makes Danielle Bregoli’s multi-million dollar business unique is how she accidentally gained fame and eventually had the last laugh.
As marketer and cultural curator Karen Civil noted, “Bhad Bhabie found a way to turn a negative situation into a life-changing moment, catapulting herself to social media fame.”
The rapper admitted that her sweeping success was largely due to luck. “I never wanted to be famous,” she emphasized.
“I wasn’t working my a*s off all night trying to make a name for myself. I was handed it. And instead of being an embarrassment and a joke for the rest of my life, I became something successful and something that people can choose to look up to for the right reasons — or choose not to. I don’t give a f*ck.”
