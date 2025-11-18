“Getting Hired On The Spot Is A Huge Red Flag”: Woman Gets 4 Job Offers In One Day

Job searching is a tough process. From what it seems, it’s never-ending cover letters and filling out resume questions to getting interviews and, sometimes, even job offers. Usually, it’s quite a long journey.
This TikTok user is one of the people going through this process. One day, she got 4 job interviews, one after another. And she managed to get all 4 jobs on the spot! But then came the decision: which one to choose? After all, each of them seemed to have their perks. So, she came to social media to ask for netizens’ advice.
A TikTok user came on the platform to ask for advice on which job she should take after getting 4 offers on the spot on the same day
Image credits: ghaelyn
“I scheduled four interviews for one day”
“So, this is the first one, at 9 am. I am here at 8:50. So I’m just going to let you guys know that I’ll go. 9:20.”
Image credits: heyimghae
“I did get that job. So, I don’t know if I should go to the rest”
“But I think I’m gonna go just to see how many jobs I can get in the same day.
“Made a Dunkin break. This s*** so good — brown sugar, cold foam.
“Here at job interview number two. Wish me luck.”
Image credits: heyimghae
“Got the second job”
“I really wanted to get this third one because it’s a 30-minute drive that I have to make every day. But I think I’m gonna go just to see what it’s like.
“I decided to come. I’m already not liking the vibes of the parking, but here we are.”
Image credits: heyimghae
“I got that job, and she did throw me for a loop. So, I might actually want this one”
“Last one. Here we go.”
Image credits: heyimghae
“I got all four jobs, and I have absolutely no idea which one to take. Please help. Oh my god”
Image credits: heyimghae
Image credits: Van Tay Media (not the actual photo)
The video was posted by TikTok user @heyimghae. She’s a TikToker who creates videos about various situations from her life. And her job search is one of these situations. So, when she got job offers from all 4 companies she interviewed with that day, she turned to people online for advice to ask which one she should take.
While these people couldn’t give her a definitive answer, they shared what they viewed as perks in her descriptions of each job. For example, having weekends off resonated with a lot of people. Others looked at the commute — some viewed the long one as a bad thing, while a few appreciated it. Either way, no matter what the internet folks said, the decision was left in the video creator’s hands. After all, she is the one who will have to work them.
While we, just like other netizens, can’t make a decision for the video’s creator, what we can say is that 4 job interviews in one day sounds tough. After all, they not only cost time for the interview itself and its preparation but also emotional energy. In fact, for these reasons, some experts advise people not to take on more than 2 job interviews in one day.
But the TikToker proved that having double the interviews the mentioned expert recommended is possible. And not only just to have them planned but to get all the jobs on the spot.
Usually, companies hire people on the spot for several reasons. For example, the candidate meets all the set criteria perfectly and seems like a valuable addition to the team. Or if they’re looking for someone to urgently fill a position. That’s why it’s advisable to do research about the company before going to an interview and accepting any job offer — there could be some fishy reasons why they need to fill it so urgently.
Image credits: Mimi Thian (not the actual photo)
Some people even go to the extent of saying that getting hired on the spot is a red flag. Some of these people came to the comments under today’s TikTok video and said that exact thing. Basically, these people view getting hired on the spot as a sign of desperation from the company.
Just as we said previously: why is there an urgency? Maybe there’s a big turnover there due to poor work conditions? Or maybe the company is trying to squeeze as much work from as many employees as possible without properly caring for them?
At the same time, some other folks don’t see hiring on the spot as a negative fact. There were quite a few of them in the comments under the video as well. These people argue that it all depends on the company, position, and other aspects.
Basically, to each their own. We all can choose the number of job interviews we can handle in one day, just as we can pick which job is best for us out of the ones offered. Granted, everyone makes mistakes in their choices, but that’s a part of life.
People online didn’t shy away from giving the woman advice but left the ultimate choice to her
