People Online Are Loving This Email Grandparents Sent To Their 28 Y.O. Grandkid After Finding Out That He’s Gay From A Magazine Article

Having in mind how sensitive some topics related to the LGBTQ+ community are and how strongly some people react to the news of their close ones being gay, it becomes hard and scary to come out. But because of such premeditated thoughts, people often forget that revealing who you really are to your close ones can end with heartwarming and complete acceptance that will free you from any kind of constraints and doubts. At least that’s what happened to 28-year-old entrepreneur and engineer Simon Crowther, who decided to share how accepting and adorable his grandparents are after finding out that he’s gay.
A successful entrepreneur, Simon, decided to share an email he received from his grandparents that melted the hearts of thousands of Twitter users
The Twitter post that received almost 50 thousand likes contained a screenshot of an email sent to Simon from his grandparents. In this email, the grandparents revealed that they have found out that Nottingham Evening Post Magazine wrote an article about the young businessman. What caught their attention was that Simon shared that he came out as gay to his family when he was 21 years old. However, the grandparents didn’t know about this because their grandson didn’t want to risk their relationship by potentially upsetting them with this news.
The grandparents, whose names are Jill and Bill, continued their email by telling that they are fine with Simon being gay and that this piece of information doesn’t change the way they see him. They assured him that they love him and support him, and are very happy to see how well he’s doing in life. They even asked the man to send them the article in which he was featured. Simon was clearly very happy with this uplifting and supportive message.
They recently found out that their grandkid is gay after his success story was covered in Nottingham Evening Post Magazine
The grandparents wrote an email to Simon to let him know that they love and support him no matter what, reminding him of how well he’s doing in life
At only 28 years old, this engineer has already a lot to be proud of. He is an entrepreneur who, in 2012, founded a company called Flood Protection Solutions Ltd that specializes in property protection from floods. The man already made it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list as a successful businessman in 2018. Having in mind his achievements, the piece that was written in Nottingham Evening Post Magazine, the same that got his grandparents’ attention, shared that Simon got into Attitude’s Magazine’s top 101 LGBTQ+ Trailblazers list as one of the gay people making a difference in the world.
Bored Panda contacted the post author to find out more details about the story. Simon shared that he was happy with how the situation turned out: “It was a lovely email, which I was delighted to share because it showcases older generations’ acceptance. I’m very fortunate to still have grandparents, and to have been shown such love. The response online has been absolutely incredible and truly lovely.”
A lot of people loved the response the man received from his grandparents as some people struggle to accept such news from their family members
Having in mind this beautifully written email that the entrepreneur decided to share with others online, Simon was asked what kind of reaction he was expecting and whether he already had a chance to talk with his grandparents. The man revealed that “the problem with ‘coming out’ is that you’re forever ‘coming out’ and it can be quite tiresome over time. It is often hardest with the people you’ve known longest.” This is why he was surprised to get this kind response from his grandparents. As for what followed after the email was received, Simon added: “I thanked them for the email, but they haven’t seen it as a big deal—I haven’t yet shared the incredible response with them!”
Simon’s tweet made a lot of people online happy that there are so many elderly people who are so open and accepting of their close ones. It also encouraged others to share their experiences that were also very inspiring. The man also shared his favorite reaction from all the responses he received online: “The funniest response was in regards to how my gran double spaces after a full stop, with people commenting that this is how they knew the email was genuine!”
What is your take on this story? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
Twitter users were happy to see such a heartwarming and positive message sent from elderly people who might sometimes see things differently than younger generations
This story encouraged others to share their experiences on the same matter
