Creative Doodles That Don’t Stay Within The Lines

We all know that feeling of crippling boredom when, during class or some important meeting, our pen wanders the page creating meaningless scribbles and doodles. But sometimes, we manage to create something really impressive and cool with those doodles, like these fun drawings that use the lines on their pages to create clever drawings.
If you’re feeling bored, we encourage you to pick up a piece of lined notebook paper and start doodling right now! Share what you come up with below and vote for your favorites.
#1 Finally Free!
Image source: beartales.me
#2 Cat Battling Window Blinds
Image source: spongeballs
#3 3d Art Lines
Image source: Muhammad Ejleh
#4 Climbing Stickmen
Image source: Highfly365
#5 Octopus Emerging From Floorboards
Image source: gowiththeflo
#6 Behind Bars
Image source: causeofb
#7 3d Stich On Paper
Image source: Jdesenhos
#8 Cat Lying On A Lined Sheet
Image source: Pavel Pichugin
#9 Water Circle
Image source: Jdesenhos
