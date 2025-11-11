Creative Doodles That Don’t Stay Within The Lines

by

We all know that feeling of crippling boredom when, during class or some important meeting, our pen wanders the page creating meaningless scribbles and doodles. But sometimes, we manage to create something really impressive and cool with those doodles, like these fun drawings that use the lines on their pages to create clever drawings.

If you’re feeling bored, we encourage you to pick up a piece of lined notebook paper and start doodling right now! Share what you come up with below and vote for your favorites.

#1 Finally Free!

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: beartales.me

#2 Cat Battling Window Blinds

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: spongeballs

#3 3d Art Lines

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: Muhammad Ejleh

#4 Climbing Stickmen

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: Highfly365

#5 Octopus Emerging From Floorboards

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: gowiththeflo

#6 Behind Bars

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: causeofb

#7 3d Stich On Paper

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: Jdesenhos

#8 Cat Lying On A Lined Sheet

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: Pavel Pichugin

#9 Water Circle

Creative Doodles That Don&#8217;t Stay Within The Lines

Image source: Jdesenhos

