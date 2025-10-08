I Was Among the First Travelers To Socotra, And It Surpassed My Wildest Dreams (40 Pics)

A friend showed me this island at the beginning of 2021. Until that moment, I knew nothing about it and had never seen it in books, magazines, or in the media. It’s strange that we hadn’t crossed paths before, even though I’d been working as a traveler for quite a while.
But when I saw the photos of this place, I immediately thought of Jurassic Park. At that time, Covid was still everywhere, and the island itself had been closed to tourists since around 2016 — until flights from Abu Dhabi were launched in April 2021.
We contacted a local travel agent there and transferred money into what felt like nowhere — it was honestly unclear where the money was going. As a result, we found ourselves on the second-ever flight to Socotra.
#1 Views From The Tent In The Morning
#2 View Down To Ocean From One Of The Archer Dunes
#3 Zahek Dunes At Night And Tent
#4 Flowering Dragon Tree, Shot Through A Flowering Bottle Tree
#5 Kaleesan Canyon Of Fresh Water
#6 Dragon’s Blood Trees And Our Tents
#7 Archer Dunes
#8 Dragon’s Blood Tree At Night
#9 A Local Girl In The Dragon Tree Forest
#10 Moon And Dragon Trees. These Trees Are Endemic To Socotra Because They Have Red Sap—Dragon Blood
#11 Archer Dunes
#12 Fallen Tree
#13 Dragon Trees, Shot Through A Flowering Bottle Tree
#14 Archer Dunes
#15 Tent In Zahek Dunes
#16 Giant Bottle Tree
#17 Crystal Clear Water In Socotra Island
#18 Forest Of Bottle Trees
#19 Forest Of Bottle Trees
#20 Infinity Forest Of Dragon Trees (Fermhin Forest)
#21 Archer Dune’s Beach And Crystal Clear Sea Water
#22 Homhil Garden With Thousands Of Bottle Trees
#23 Dragon’s Blood Tree
#24 Forest Of Bottle Trees
#25 Mountain Of Bottle Trees
#26 Bottle Trees
#27 Water Of Indian Ocean Around Socotra
#28 Flowering Bottle Tree
#29 Dragon’s Blood Trees In Fermhin Forest
#30 Dragon’s Blood Trees At Night
#31 A Local Girl In The Dragon Tree Forest
#32 Local Girl On Background Of Dragon Trees
#33 Archer Dunes
#34 Creative Shooting In Dragon’s Blood Trees At Night. We Brought This Moon By Plane
#35 Zahek Dunes Sunset
#36 Creative Morning Shooting In Dragon Trees
#37 Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach
#38 Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach
#39 Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach
#40 Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach
