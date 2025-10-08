I Was Among the First Travelers To Socotra, And It Surpassed My Wildest Dreams (40 Pics)

by

A friend showed me this island at the beginning of 2021. Until that moment, I knew nothing about it and had never seen it in books, magazines, or in the media. It’s strange that we hadn’t crossed paths before, even though I’d been working as a traveler for quite a while.

But when I saw the photos of this place, I immediately thought of Jurassic Park. At that time, Covid was still everywhere, and the island itself had been closed to tourists since around 2016 — until flights from Abu Dhabi were launched in April 2021.

We contacted a local travel agent there and transferred money into what felt like nowhere — it was honestly unclear where the money was going. As a result, we found ourselves on the second-ever flight to Socotra.

#1 Views From The Tent In The Morning

#2 View Down To Ocean From One Of The Archer Dunes

#3 Zahek Dunes At Night And Tent

#4 Flowering Dragon Tree, Shot Through A Flowering Bottle Tree

#5 Kaleesan Canyon Of Fresh Water

#6 Dragon’s Blood Trees And Our Tents

#7 Archer Dunes

#8 Dragon’s Blood Tree At Night

#9 A Local Girl In The Dragon Tree Forest

#10 Moon And Dragon Trees. These Trees Are Endemic To Socotra Because They Have Red Sap—Dragon Blood

#11 Archer Dunes

#12 Fallen Tree

#13 Dragon Trees, Shot Through A Flowering Bottle Tree

#14 Archer Dunes

#15 Tent In Zahek Dunes

#16 Giant Bottle Tree

#17 Crystal Clear Water In Socotra Island

#18 Forest Of Bottle Trees

#19 Forest Of Bottle Trees

#20 Infinity Forest Of Dragon Trees (Fermhin Forest)

#21 Archer Dune’s Beach And Crystal Clear Sea Water

#22 Homhil Garden With Thousands Of Bottle Trees

#23 Dragon’s Blood Tree

#24 Forest Of Bottle Trees

#25 Mountain Of Bottle Trees

#26 Bottle Trees

#27 Water Of Indian Ocean Around Socotra

#28 Flowering Bottle Tree

#29 Dragon’s Blood Trees In Fermhin Forest

#30 Dragon’s Blood Trees At Night

#31 A Local Girl In The Dragon Tree Forest

#32 Local Girl On Background Of Dragon Trees

#33 Archer Dunes

#34 Creative Shooting In Dragon’s Blood Trees At Night. We Brought This Moon By Plane

#35 Zahek Dunes Sunset

#36 Creative Morning Shooting In Dragon Trees

#37 Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach

#38 Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach

#39 Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach

#40 Creative Shooting During Morning On Archer Dunes Beach

