Brittany Cartwright Reveals She Got A “Revenge Body” Liposuction Before Filing For Divorce

Brittany Cartwright has revealed that she went through a secret cosmetic procedure before she filed for divorce from Jax Taylor.
The TV personality went through an AirSculpt session — which removes fat and tightens skin — in May to prepare for her summer “revenge body.”
This was done three months before requesting a divorce from her now ex-husband. Cartwright is “thrilled” with the decision and says it has boosted her confidence.
“Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright underwent a two-hour procedure for her “revenge body”
Image credits: brittany
“Yeah, you can say I wanted a revenge body,” Brittany told Daily Mail.
“I wanted to look good after everything I’ve been through this year. I want to look my very best. I wanted to get my sparkle back.”
Her friend Kristen Doute had recommended the treatment, and Cartwright said she had chosen that session because she had “never [been] the same” after the birth of her son Cruz in 2021.
Image credits: mrjaxtaylor
“The work was done on my stomach,” she said. “I wanted some help with contouring on my lower abdomen.”
She also added, “Now I am smaller and feel great about it.”
During an AirSculpt session, a device is used to pluck fat cell by cell, which can usually be felt as vibrations and “deep-tissue massage-like sensations.” This procedure can be very useful post-pregnancy as well, since women tend to find excess skin around their bodies after giving birth.
Cartwright has also opened up about her split with Jax Taylor, revealing that she needs time to heal
Image credits: brittany
Being single is something Cartwright must adjust to.
“I’m working on myself because I need to heal,” she said. “To be honest with you, I thought I would be with Jax forever so this is so new for me. It is taking some time to heal and move on.”
The TV star filed for divorce from Taylor in August 2024, seven months after their initial separation, cited as “irreconcilable difference.”
Image credits: Us Weekly
Cartwright has since requested primary legal and physical custody of her 3-year-old son, granting visitation rights to Taylor. Since separating, the two have maintained a friendly co-parent dynamic.
Taylor has also opened up about the divorce on the “When Reality Hits” podcast and said it was the “right decision for their family.”
Follow Us