Macaulay Culkin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Macaulay Culkin
August 26, 1980
New York City, US
46 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Macaulay Culkin?
Macaulay Carson Culkin is an American actor, comedian, and musician, widely recognized for his expressive eyes and distinctive screen presence. His early work established him as one of Hollywood’s most prominent child stars.
He first captivated global audiences with his breakout role as Kevin McCallister in the 1990 blockbuster Home Alone. The film became a cultural phenomenon, quickly cementing his status as a household name and earning him widespread critical acclaim.
Early Life and Education
Macaulay Carson Culkin grew up in a bustling New York City household, the third of seven children born to Christopher “Kit” Culkin, a former Broadway actor, and Patricia Brentrup. His formative years were steeped in a creative, performance-oriented family environment.
He attended St. Joseph’s School of Yorkville and the Professional Children’s School, where his acting talents were further nurtured, alongside training at the School of American Ballet.
Notable Relationships
Macaulay Culkin’s relationship history includes high-profile pairings, notably his marriage to actress Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 and a long-term relationship with actress Mila Kunis from 2002 to 2010.
More recently, he became engaged to actress Brenda Song, his co-star from the film Changeland, with whom he shares two sons, Dakota Song Culkin and Carson Song Culkin.
Career Highlights
Macaulay Culkin dominated the box office as a child, most notably by starring as Kevin McCallister in the iconic comedy Home Alone, which became the highest-grossing film of 1990. He later reprised the role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, commanding a substantial $4.5 million salary.
After a hiatus, Culkin returned to acting with roles in independent films like Party Monster and Saved!, and later gained critical praise for his part in the television series American Horror Story: Double Feature. He also launched his satirical comedy website and podcast, Bunny Ears, diversifying his creative ventures.
His lasting impact on entertainment was formally recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, celebrating his enduring legacy in film.
Signature Quote
“I’ve led a very isolated existence since I was 6 years old. It’s kind of been me and my mind.”
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