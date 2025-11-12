Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

by

The golden season is just around the corner, so don’t sleep it away! Here is a reward you get for getting up early!

The mist was rolling trough the hills and valleys for about two hours before it disappeared, changing the landscape every few minutes – it was an amazing show.

Photos were taken in the Rudawy Janowickie Landscape Park, which is a part of Sudetes mountain range.

More info: thewanderingpath.com

#1

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#2

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#3

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#4

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#5

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#6

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#7

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#8

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#9

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#10

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#11

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#12

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#13

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#14

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#15

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#16

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

#17

Amazing Autumn In The Polish Sudetes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
