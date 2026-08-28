Luis Guzmán: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Luis Guzmán
August 28, 1956
Cayey, Puerto Rico
70 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Luis Guzmán?
Luis Guzmán is a Puerto Rican American actor and producer known for his distinctive character work. His extensive filmography often features him portraying tough, yet often charismatic, supporting roles.
He first gained widespread recognition for his memorable performances in films directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, including Boogie Nights and Magnolia. These roles cemented his reputation as a reliable and compelling presence on screen.
Early Life and Education
Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Luis Guzmán was raised in New York City’s Lower East Side, where his mother, Rosa, worked in a hospital and his stepfather, Benjamin Cardona, was a TV repairman.
He attended Seward Park High School before graduating from City College of New York, and initially pursued a career as a social worker, dedicating himself to youth counseling. This early advocacy work foreshadowed his later commitment to community.
Notable Relationships
A long-term marriage has defined Luis Guzmán’s personal life; he has been married to Angelita Galarza since 1985. Their enduring partnership has remained a constant throughout his decades-long career.
Guzmán and Galarza are parents to seven children: Cemí, Clara, Yemaya, Yoruba, Margarita, Luna, and Jace O’Flynn. He often speaks publicly about his strong family ties and their life in Vermont.
Career Highlights
Luis Guzmán has built a prolific career with standout performances in films like Carlito’s Way, Traffic, and The Limey, for which he earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination. He is a frequent collaborator with directors Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Soderbergh.
More recently, Guzmán captivated audiences as Gomez Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, bringing a unique energy to the iconic character. He has also made memorable appearances in television shows such as Oz and Narcos.
To date, Guzmán has collected an Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actor for Punch-Drunk Love, solidifying his status as a respected and versatile performer in both dramatic and comedic roles.
Signature Quote
“Leading men crash and burn. Character actors are around forever.”
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