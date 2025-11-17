I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

by

As a traditional illustrator and concept artist passionate about retro-futurism, these sketches are a glimpse into my inner universe.

Retro-futurism is a unique artistic style that combines elements of the past and future to create a nostalgically futuristic aesthetic. This often includes incorporating mid-20th-century technology and design elements with vintage styles.

Welcome to my world.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | penguinkstudio.myshopify.com | Patreon

#1

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#2

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#3

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#4

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#5

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#6

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#7

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#8

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#9

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#10

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#11

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#12

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#13

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#14

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#15

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#16

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#17

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#18

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#19

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#20

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#21

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#22

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#23

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#24

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#25

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#26

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#27

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#28

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#29

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

#30

I Am Passionate About Retro-Futurism, Here Are My 30 Sketches Of The Nostalgic Future

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hiking With An Akita Inu
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Talented CG Artists Takes Popular Cartoons and Just….Watch
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2017
34 Essential Workers Who Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Drone Photographer Captures Storm Over The Pacific Ocean, And The Results Are Stunning
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
32 Artists From All Over The World Pay Respect To The Australian Bushfires With Beautiful Art
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Coloring Book For Grown-Ups Mocks Adult Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.