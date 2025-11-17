“What’s Something In [A Person’s] Kitchen That Immediately Tells You They’re A Good Cook?”

If you’re observant, you can tell apart a master of their craft pretty easily. A lot of the time, it’s not just about what they are doing, but rather how. 

If you’re watching someone cook and you see them casually dicing vegetables very quickly without losing any fingers (very important), you already know.

From loads of spices to organized-but-chaotic kitchens, today we’ve got loads of little hints for you to tell apart someone who is a true chef, preparing a delicious meal for you.

#1

If they know where all their spices are, even if it’s disorganized

Image source: EveryDayAnotherMask, Viktor Smith

#2

They have a pan on the stove because they use it too much to bother to put it away.

Image source: caseybvdc74, Klaus Nielsen

#3

For home cooks, if it’s clean and organized but cluttered and seemingly chaotic at the same time. It’s a sure sign that it gets used a lot.

I feel the same way about auto mechanics, research labs, and woodworking shops.

Image source: kumquatrodeo, Kunno Jayson

#4

Their kitchen is otherwise very clean and orderly, but their baking pans look like they’ve been to hell and back with polymerized oils.

Image source: MsRachelGroupie, Tanya Gorelova

#5

You don’t find knives in their dishwasher.

Image source: typhoidfrank, cottonbro studio

#6

Speaking on huge cutting boards, someone was giving away a s*****y painted 7 foot dual pedestal wood table so I rescued it, stripped the finish, applied beeswax, and now the entire table is in play for a cutting board, prep area, pastry board, etc.

Image source: peepee_dancer, Ksu&Eli

#7

Spices being in an intuitive or very easy access place

Image source: keenieBObeenie, Pixabay

#8

The best cook I’ve known had the smallest, messiest kitchen I’d ever seen. Before I knew her, I wouldn’t have guessed a kitchen like that could produce such amazing food.

Image source: prunepicker, Charlotte May

#9

They growl if I try to touch anything.

Image source: PurpleWomat, Twilight Kenya

#10

If I see fresh herbs growing, I know

Image source: VeryPogi, cottonbro studio

#11

The absence of a blunt set of s****y knives in a knife block

Image source: BCF13, Ketut Subiyanto

#12

You open their freezer and see their homemade stock game is on point

Image source: rowteeme, Jessica Rossi

#13

Properly seasoned cast iron skillets.

Image source: Eogh21

#14

A jar of bacon grease

Image source: toxic_pantaloons, Polina Tankilevitch

#15

Blocks of cheese instead of pre-shredded cheese.

MSG

Image source: Darwin343, Pixabay

#16

Cutting boards that aren’t glass. Mostly available counter space for prep/no useless items on prep space. Bonus if their default pan is stainless steel rather than nonstick.

Edit: cast iron or carbon steel also are good. I should have said just anything but nonstick.

Image source: pruo95, Yousaf Abbasi

#17

Food service-size can-jug of olive oil

Image source: PrettyFIacco, Ron Lach

#18

Can’t tell by the kitchen appliances strewn about.

It’s all just anecdotal at that point.

I’m sure it’s not the intent but sounds almost elitist like you cant be a good cook unless you have this accessory.

You just can’t tell, lots of people have great gear but can’t cook for s**t.

Image source: Unhappy_Guarantee_69, Mike Bird

#19

Quart containers labeled with masking tape and pen. They’re giving professional experience vibes.

Bonus points if they have some random projects around (drying morrels, fermenting kimchi, etc)

Image source: HobbesDaBobbes, monicore

#20

Like 5+ pairs of tongs.

Image source: BlendinMediaCorp, ROMAN ODINTSOV

#21

The smell.

Image source: Illegal_Tender, Ion Ceban @ionelceban

#22

A Dutch Oven.

Image source: edith-bunker, Virginia State Parks

#23

I had a chef over once and he saw a shallot on my counter. He said thats how I know you know

Image source: BD_Swinging, Hans Braxmeier

#24

A good sharp chefs knife that gets used a lot. I feel like I’ve been in a lot of boomer and gen x kitchens that have like 12 knives in a block and none of them are sharp, let alone a decent chefs knife. Often they’re all serrated for some reason.

Image source: Lankience, Pili Toro

#25

Messy kitchen. Means that actually cook, vs staging.

Mortar and pestle, tortilla press, salt cellar, large (at least 18×24) wooden chopping board with scars from use. Grease on hood over the stove.

Image source: sfomonkey, fauxels

#26

Quality of Pans or Knives and a stove top that has seen some use (grates have some color and/or the glass top has some real use)

Image source: smithflman, Dmitry Zvolskiy

#27

A well stocked pantry with seven different vinegars.

Image source: StinkypieTicklebum, Ron Lach

#28

Herbs growing in the garden. Nice knives. Microplane handy. Quality cookware, not some cheap s**t you get at Wally World. Nice cutting board that seems like it’s permanently on the counter. Slightly condescending attitude when the topic of food comes up.

Image source: JackyBoy0257, Jill Wellington

#29

Those towels with the blue stripe on the side

Image source: UncutEmeralds, Tima Miroshnichenko

#30

if the fridge looks like a walk-in ie date labeled deli containers

Image source: jaquan123ism, Alex Qian

#31

For me it would be having all the heating appliances in only one side of the kitchen, they used it enough to feel the heat when everything is turned on, and planned a better kitchen.

Image source: RandomPucker

#32

If I see a meat press of some kind or a thermo pen thingy, chances are they know a thing or two…

Image source: HighQualityH20h, Hannah and Simon

#33

A box of Diamond Crystal kosher salt.

Image source: ppr1227, monicore

