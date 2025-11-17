40 Times People Made Nearly Perfect Food And Just Had To Share Pics On This Online Group (New Pics)

The primary fuel of the internet is, and you probably won’t be surprised, cat and food pics. Just like our fascination with felines is unparalleled, so is our endearing love for food.
Think of ice cream selfies, beautifully served dinner pics, cocktail dates, and all the times that people realized food is life and life is food.
This massively popular subreddit with 5.6 million members serves as proof of how much we all enjoy looking at the appetizing pictures. Below we prepared a new batch of freshly baked posts from the subreddit, so enjoy!
#1 Lemon Custard Dessert Called “Not A Lemon” In Duoro Valley, Portugal
Image source: cheesytodd
#2 Sourdoughbaguette
Image source: chikara27
#3 Cube Croissant (Filled With Pistachio Creme) – Copenhagen, Denmark
Image source: cheesytodd
#4 Amazing Curry Platter At My Local Curry Shop
Image source: Osaka_Rambling
#5 My French Toast Jam Sandwich
Image source: ohhomelygirl
#6 My Mom Picks A Dessert Every Sunday, I Make It For Her. This Sunday It’s Pistachio Cheesecake!
Image source: TheCroatianCookie
#7 Homemade Rustic Cheese And Vegetable Quiche
Image source: ohhomelygirl
#8 My Beef Wellington
Image source: dirtybirdy1993
#9 My First Time Making Blueberry Pie
Image source: thenameofbeautiful
#10 Cast Iron Shepherds Pie
Image source: emorphousform
#11 One Of My Most Beautiful Boards I’ve Made Yet
Image source: drocup_
#12 Chicken Katsu
Image source: otiso_niloc
#13 Thick Cocoa Brownies
Image source: L0v3_26
#14 Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Pecan Cookies – Usually Found In The Oven 20 Mins After The Kid Is In Bed
Image source: SlightMammoth1949
#15 Butter Chicken
Image source: tokemynuts2
#16 On A Cold, Winter Night Nothing Beats A Pot Of Stew
Image source: bae_guevara_
#17 My Attempt At Spicy Miso Ramen
Image source: nix0nn
#18 Creole Spicy Shrimp Étouffée
Image source: aminorman
#19 Homemade Tuna Salad
Image source: ProjectA-ko
#20 Rice Cooker Pancake
Image source: alejbondra007
#21 Happy Pancake Day
Image source: aminorman
#22 Mac And Cheese
Image source: Kzombi3z
#23 15 Hour Potatoes With Chilli Aoli
Image source: samspastic
#24 My First Pizza
Image source: Hl_IM_MR_MEESEEKS
#25 Bulgogi Burrito With Bok Choy, Rice, And Cheese. We Call It The “Korrito”
Image source: BBQMeatTrain
#26 Cremia Softserve (Made With Fresh Hokkaido Milk!)
Image source: allstupidthings
#27 Reverse Seared 2 Inch Ribeye
Image source: Infamous_Chapter8585
#28 Homemade Sunday Meatballs For The Family
Image source: Nespower
#29 Fish And Chips From Not London But A Little Restaurant In Bainbridge, Wa
Image source: kellyyyannee
#30 I Make Bagels; My Labmate Makes Gravlax. This Week, We Did A Collaboration
Image source: vee-effekt
#31 Gnocchi In A Blue Cheese/Chives Cream Sauce W/ Bacon, Black Pepper And Parsley
Image source: balalaikagam3s
#32 Dutch Farmers Gouda One With Sambal And Jalapeno
Image source: mitch-mma
#33 Burger I Made Last Weekend
Image source: pixelatedvegene
#34 Cheese Tortellini In Cheesy Cheese Sauce With Cheese On Top
Image source: szthesquid
#35 Homemade Bagels, First-Time Try
Image source: SanDieganNewYorker
#36 Double Smash Burger Deluxe I Put On Special Today
Image source: BBQMeatTrain
#37 Customer: “I Want A Lot Of Salmon“ Me: ” Say No More Fam”
Image source: Jackie_Rabbit
#38 Orange Chicken
Image source: CaptainPussy
#39 A Quick Attempt At ‘Tonkotsu Style’ Ramen
Image source: Samlevistewart95
#40 [oc] Would You Try A Sweet And Spicy Sourdough Pizza With Mangos?
Image source: ItsZaTime
