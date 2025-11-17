40 Times People Made Nearly Perfect Food And Just Had To Share Pics On This Online Group (New Pics)

The primary fuel of the internet is, and you probably won’t be surprised, cat and food pics. Just like our fascination with felines is unparalleled, so is our endearing love for food.

Think of ice cream selfies, beautifully served dinner pics, cocktail dates, and all the times that people realized food is life and life is food.

This massively popular subreddit with 5.6 million members serves as proof of how much we all enjoy looking at the appetizing pictures. Below we prepared a new batch of freshly baked posts from the subreddit, so enjoy!

More gastronomic inspiration awaits in our previous features here, here, and here.

#1 Lemon Custard Dessert Called “Not A Lemon” In Duoro Valley, Portugal

Image source: cheesytodd

#2 Sourdoughbaguette

Image source: chikara27

#3 Cube Croissant (Filled With Pistachio Creme) – Copenhagen, Denmark

Image source: cheesytodd

#4 Amazing Curry Platter At My Local Curry Shop

Image source: Osaka_Rambling

#5 My French Toast Jam Sandwich

Image source: ohhomelygirl

#6 My Mom Picks A Dessert Every Sunday, I Make It For Her. This Sunday It’s Pistachio Cheesecake!

Image source: TheCroatianCookie

#7 Homemade Rustic Cheese And Vegetable Quiche

Image source: ohhomelygirl

#8 My Beef Wellington

Image source: dirtybirdy1993

#9 My First Time Making Blueberry Pie

Image source: thenameofbeautiful

#10 Cast Iron Shepherds Pie

Image source: emorphousform

#11 One Of My Most Beautiful Boards I’ve Made Yet

Image source: drocup_

#12 Chicken Katsu

Image source: otiso_niloc

#13 Thick Cocoa Brownies

Image source: L0v3_26

#14 Dark Chocolate Oatmeal Pecan Cookies – Usually Found In The Oven 20 Mins After The Kid Is In Bed

Image source: SlightMammoth1949

#15 Butter Chicken

Image source: tokemynuts2

#16 On A Cold, Winter Night Nothing Beats A Pot Of Stew

Image source: bae_guevara_

#17 My Attempt At Spicy Miso Ramen

Image source: nix0nn

#18 Creole Spicy Shrimp Étouffée

Image source: aminorman

#19 Homemade Tuna Salad

Image source: ProjectA-ko

#20 Rice Cooker Pancake

Image source: alejbondra007

#21 Happy Pancake Day

Image source: aminorman

#22 Mac And Cheese

Image source: Kzombi3z

#23 15 Hour Potatoes With Chilli Aoli

Image source: samspastic

#24 My First Pizza

Image source: Hl_IM_MR_MEESEEKS

#25 Bulgogi Burrito With Bok Choy, Rice, And Cheese. We Call It The “Korrito”

Image source: BBQMeatTrain

#26 Cremia Softserve (Made With Fresh Hokkaido Milk!)

Image source: allstupidthings

#27 Reverse Seared 2 Inch Ribeye

Image source: Infamous_Chapter8585

#28 Homemade Sunday Meatballs For The Family

Image source: Nespower

#29 Fish And Chips From Not London But A Little Restaurant In Bainbridge, Wa

Image source: kellyyyannee

#30 I Make Bagels; My Labmate Makes Gravlax. This Week, We Did A Collaboration

Image source: vee-effekt

#31 Gnocchi In A Blue Cheese/Chives Cream Sauce W/ Bacon, Black Pepper And Parsley

Image source: balalaikagam3s

#32 Dutch Farmers Gouda One With Sambal And Jalapeno

Image source: mitch-mma

#33 Burger I Made Last Weekend

Image source: pixelatedvegene

#34 Cheese Tortellini In Cheesy Cheese Sauce With Cheese On Top

Image source: szthesquid

#35 Homemade Bagels, First-Time Try

Image source: SanDieganNewYorker

#36 Double Smash Burger Deluxe I Put On Special Today

Image source: BBQMeatTrain

#37 Customer: “I Want A Lot Of Salmon“ Me: ” Say No More Fam”

Image source: Jackie_Rabbit

#38 Orange Chicken

Image source: CaptainPussy

#39 A Quick Attempt At ‘Tonkotsu Style’ Ramen

Image source: Samlevistewart95

#40 [oc] Would You Try A Sweet And Spicy Sourdough Pizza With Mangos?

Image source: ItsZaTime

