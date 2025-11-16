30 Of The Most Stunning Pics That Nailed Minimalism

Enthusiasts can benefit a lot from surrounding themselves with like-minded people. It helps them fuel each other’s passion for the craft and continue to get better at it.
The Facebook group ‘Minimalist Photography’ is a perfect example of such a place. It embraces both classical minimalism and post-minimalism, or the so-called artistic (or conceptual) minimalism, and invites people to share their works.
“We look for uncluttered artistic images of quality and originality,” the team running the group writes in its ‘About’ section.
Founded all the way back in March 2005, the community now unites 285K members. “We have evolved [our] rules over several years and they seem to work to keep the timeline focused on the artwork and the room a civil, respectful, and enlightening place.”
#1 I N S O M N I A
Image source: Jayakumar MN
#2
Image source: Jose Marques Lopes
#3 Gray With Yellow
Image source: Maciej Jurkiewicz
#4 Weathering The Storm
Image source: Stefan Ribler
#5 First Post
Image source: Fabien Durola
#6 Landscapers Palette
Image source: Christopher Pearce
#7 After Light
Image source: Ji Lu
#8 Rain Incoming
Image source: Andreas Svensson
#9 Misty Blue
Image source: Pete Chapman
#10 Hunza Pakistan
Image source: Malik Faizan Liaquat
#11
Image source: Aleksander Jasiński
#12 Figures In The Mist
Image source: Mark Janes
#13 Blue On Blue. The Mediterranean
Image source: Kath Holton
#14 *
Image source: Keren Shimon
#15 Empty
Image source: Christopher Baldwin
#16 Summer Perspective
Image source: João Pedro Montez
#17 Cyan & Red
Image source: Ika Abuladze
#18
Image source: UneMaman DeConfort
#19 Queuing
Image source: Szabó Gabriella
#20 Sunrise Through A Leaf
Image source: Beatrix Csinger
#21 Perfect Storm
Image source: Luana Valentich
#22 The Edge
Image source: Mario Draco
#23 New Mexico, USA
Image source: Larry Malam
#24 Next Station
Image source: AKittinan Googlegogi
#25 Rondini
Image source: Carlo Panzera
#26 Daylilly Droplets
Image source: Elisabeth Brecher
#27 My First Post
Image source: Joanne Rebecca Kuras
#28 Ligt Line
Image source: Ayşegül Tolgay
#29 Different Ways
Image source: Péter Gulyás
#30
Image source: Eduardo Carvajal González
