30 Of The Most Stunning Pics That Nailed Minimalism

by

Enthusiasts can benefit a lot from surrounding themselves with like-minded people. It helps them fuel each other’s passion for the craft and continue to get better at it.

The Facebook group ‘Minimalist Photography’ is a perfect example of such a place. It embraces both classical minimalism and post-minimalism, or the so-called artistic (or conceptual) minimalism, and invites people to share their works.

“We look for uncluttered artistic images of quality and originality,” the team running the group writes in its ‘About’ section.

Founded all the way back in March 2005, the community now unites 285K members. “We have evolved [our] rules over several years and they seem to work to keep the timeline focused on the artwork and the room a civil, respectful, and enlightening place.”

Continue scrolling to check out our hand-picked collection of some of the group’s most popular images.

#1 I N S O M N I A

Image source: Jayakumar MN

#2

Image source: Jose Marques Lopes

#3 Gray With Yellow

Image source: Maciej Jurkiewicz

#4 Weathering The Storm

Image source: Stefan Ribler

#5 First Post

Image source: Fabien Durola

#6 Landscapers Palette

Image source: Christopher Pearce

#7 After Light

Image source: Ji Lu

#8 Rain Incoming

Image source: Andreas Svensson

#9 Misty Blue

Image source: Pete Chapman

#10 Hunza Pakistan

Image source: Malik Faizan Liaquat

#11

Image source: Aleksander Jasiński

#12 Figures In The Mist

Image source: Mark Janes

#13 Blue On Blue. The Mediterranean

Image source: Kath Holton

#14 *

Image source: Keren Shimon

#15 Empty

Image source: Christopher Baldwin

#16 Summer Perspective

Image source: João Pedro Montez

#17 Cyan & Red

Image source: Ika Abuladze

#18

Image source: UneMaman DeConfort

#19 Queuing

Image source: Szabó Gabriella

#20 Sunrise Through A Leaf

Image source: Beatrix Csinger

#21 Perfect Storm

Image source: Luana Valentich

#22 The Edge

Image source: Mario Draco

#23 New Mexico, USA

Image source: Larry Malam

#24 Next Station

Image source: AKittinan Googlegogi

#25 Rondini

Image source: Carlo Panzera

#26 Daylilly Droplets

Image source: Elisabeth Brecher

#27 My First Post

Image source: Joanne Rebecca Kuras

#28 Ligt Line

Image source: Ayşegül Tolgay

#29 Different Ways

Image source: Péter Gulyás

#30

Image source: Eduardo Carvajal González

