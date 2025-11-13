People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For ‘Beautiful Women’

by

For the unlucky in love women searching for their perfect match on Tinder, perhaps the problem is not the men out there but you. But don’t worry self-proclaimed “trainer,” “writer,” and “speaker,” Alexander J.A Cortes has all the answers with his 12 tips on ‘How to be a beautiful woman.” The most recent tweet from the controversial Tweeter, known for his open misogyny, stirred up outrage among women across the internet after Cortes laid out detailed dating rules and instructions on superficial ways they could make themselves more appealing to men – and this was not the first time.

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: aja_cortes

The Twitter thread storm began with laying out a 12 point outline that listed the tips: be thin, be able to cook, have long hair, wear make-up, be feminine, be graceful, be sensual, shave (should go without saying), be fashionable, wear pink and feminine colors, love men, listen to men,” followed up with a simple, “stay classy ladies!” What can we say, it couldn’t be further from any kind of gender equality and is filled to brim with double standards.

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

Bored Panda previously reported on internet backlash from Cortes after he tweeted out about the dangers of women with “unnatural hair colors,” which he stated was a “warning signal to stay away.” The writer has made a name for himself by publishing misogynistic instructions on “how to be a feminine and beautiful women,” which he publishes on his website’s newsletter page.

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

In the thread, Cortes writes that the tips were not just intended for women but for other men as a way to “vet women,” and states, “If you show them this list and they become angry, that lets you know they are harpies* that you never want to breed with.”

(harpy: a grasping, unpleasant woman)

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

Unsurprisingly, women across the internet found the tweets offensive

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: mirandoch

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: DeborahJaneOrr

Cortes took the opportunity to brag about himself in thread, writing, “I see a lot of you women are desperate for my validation and attention,” attaching a selfie along with the tweet. According to Psychology Today, this behavior falls under the signs of a narcissist: “Some narcissists have an exaggerated sense of self-importance, believing that others cannot live or survive without his or her magnificent contributions.”

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

Other traits include stirring negative emotions i.e via tweets: “Many narcissists enjoy spreading and arousing negative emotions to gain attention, feel powerful, and keep you insecure and off-balance. They are easily upset at any real or perceived slights or inattentiveness.”

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

But Cortes is not one-of-a-kind, there are many men out there that share his high expectations. One of them created a list that mimics his own, which he re-tweeted with the caption, “one day you might want to get married, your wife value will matter, there is a roadmap for this as well.”

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

The man he re-tweeted is Hunter Drew, who describes himself as a “husband, patriarch, veteran, speaker and writer.” His list variation included things that Cortes hadn’t written such as, “ditch b*tch friends, love your family more than job, care for your kids and listen to your husband.”

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: HunterDrewTFA

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AJA_Cortes

As you can imagine people in the comments had plenty to say

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: LittleMissLizz

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: rob_sheridan

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: julieafdavis

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: elunatyk

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: OfficeofSteve

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: MidniteMadwoman

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: TheBrofucius

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: didjital73

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: omnicronos

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: fancypantsnurs

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;
People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: chattycat_83

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: HedgehogClown

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;
People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: katiecompa

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: ManInTheHoody

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: Sheri_lp

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: rfpcrawford

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: Sheri_lp

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: SnuSnuDungeon

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: C_Effin_Rex

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: Eldritchipster

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: pittdave13

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: EfranManzz

And even created lists of their own for men

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: AmandaZZ100

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: JeetoCheesus

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: MaxKennerly

People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For &#8216;Beautiful Women&#8217;

Image credits: hellagoeseast

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
63 People Share What Stereotypical Foods From Their Nation They Don’t Actually Eat
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
Keeping up with the Kattarshians is a Real Show
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2017
I Programmed A Robot To Draw Single Line Drawings With A Pen
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What Happens When You Pour 100 Different Colors Onto A Canvas?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Friends” and “Seinfeld” Fans Try to Predict Which Characters Would’ve Voted For Trump
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2018
I Sketch The Places I Go To Every Day So That I Can Remember Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.