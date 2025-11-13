People Are Destroying This Sexist Dude Over His 12 Rules For ‘Beautiful Women’

For the unlucky in love women searching for their perfect match on Tinder, perhaps the problem is not the men out there but you. But don’t worry self-proclaimed “trainer,” “writer,” and “speaker,” Alexander J.A Cortes has all the answers with his 12 tips on ‘How to be a beautiful woman.” The most recent tweet from the controversial Tweeter, known for his open misogyny, stirred up outrage among women across the internet after Cortes laid out detailed dating rules and instructions on superficial ways they could make themselves more appealing to men – and this was not the first time.
The Twitter thread storm began with laying out a 12 point outline that listed the tips: be thin, be able to cook, have long hair, wear make-up, be feminine, be graceful, be sensual, shave (should go without saying), be fashionable, wear pink and feminine colors, love men, listen to men,” followed up with a simple, “stay classy ladies!” What can we say, it couldn’t be further from any kind of gender equality and is filled to brim with double standards.
Bored Panda previously reported on internet backlash from Cortes after he tweeted out about the dangers of women with “unnatural hair colors,” which he stated was a “warning signal to stay away.” The writer has made a name for himself by publishing misogynistic instructions on “how to be a feminine and beautiful women,” which he publishes on his website’s newsletter page.
In the thread, Cortes writes that the tips were not just intended for women but for other men as a way to “vet women,” and states, “If you show them this list and they become angry, that lets you know they are harpies* that you never want to breed with.”
(harpy: a grasping, unpleasant woman)
Unsurprisingly, women across the internet found the tweets offensive
Image credits: mirandoch
Image credits: DeborahJaneOrr
Cortes took the opportunity to brag about himself in thread, writing, “I see a lot of you women are desperate for my validation and attention,” attaching a selfie along with the tweet. According to Psychology Today, this behavior falls under the signs of a narcissist: “Some narcissists have an exaggerated sense of self-importance, believing that others cannot live or survive without his or her magnificent contributions.”
Other traits include stirring negative emotions i.e via tweets: “Many narcissists enjoy spreading and arousing negative emotions to gain attention, feel powerful, and keep you insecure and off-balance. They are easily upset at any real or perceived slights or inattentiveness.”
But Cortes is not one-of-a-kind, there are many men out there that share his high expectations. One of them created a list that mimics his own, which he re-tweeted with the caption, “one day you might want to get married, your wife value will matter, there is a roadmap for this as well.”
The man he re-tweeted is Hunter Drew, who describes himself as a “husband, patriarch, veteran, speaker and writer.” His list variation included things that Cortes hadn’t written such as, “ditch b*tch friends, love your family more than job, care for your kids and listen to your husband.”
Image credits: HunterDrewTFA
As you can imagine people in the comments had plenty to say
And even created lists of their own for men
