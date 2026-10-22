Luis Guzmán: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Luis Guzmán
5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
$13 million, 2026 est.
Puerto Rican, American
October 22, 1956
Cayey, Puerto Rico
70 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Luis Guzmán?
Luis Guzmán is a Puerto Rican actor celebrated for his rugged authenticity and natural comedic charm. His captivating screen presence has grounded major Hollywood films for decades, earning him widespread industry respect while playing memorable supporting roles.
He first gained major notice in Boogie Nights as a charismatic club owner, and subsequent roles in Traffic and Carlito’s Way cemented his status as a beloved Hollywood scene-stealer known for his signature mustache.
Early Life and Education
Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Luis Guzmán grew up in New York City. His mother worked in a hospital while his stepfather repaired televisions, fostering a grounded household that valued hard work and community connection.
He later attended Seward Park High School before earning a college degree. At City College of New York, he studied social work, taking a job as a youth counselor before street theater ignited his acting career.
Notable Relationships
A long and steady marriage has grounded Luis Guzmán throughout his decades in Hollywood. He married Angelita Galarza in 1985, building a lasting personal partnership that has remained steadfast away from the movie industry spotlight.
The couple shares seven children, with whom they maintain close family bonds. Guzmán frequently praises his wife and family for keeping him humble, splitting their quiet personal life between New York and Vermont.
Career Highlights
Guzmán established himself as a prominent screen actor through iconic film collaborations. He delivered acclaimed performances in Boogie Nights, Traffic, and Out of Sight, amassing over 150 screen credits across a four-decade career.
His television work spans major hits on streaming and cable networks. He starred in Oz, featured prominently in Narcos, and captured global attention playing Gomez Addams in the hit series Wednesday.
His versatile work has earned notable industry accolades and widespread critical praise. He secured an Independent Spirit Award nomination for The Limey, cementing his status as one of the most recognizable character actors in Hollywood history.
Signature Quote
“Leading men crash and burn. Character actors are around forever.”
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