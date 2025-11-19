30 Painful Luggage Fails That Might Make You Think “I’m Glad It’s Not Me” (New Pics)

If you’re anything like us, you absolutely love travel! There’s nothing quite like hopping on a plane, train, or bus or getting into your car and exploring new places and towns. Adventure is what helps you stay curious and open-minded. But setting that rose-colored perspective aside for a moment, you can’t deny that far from everything goes right on trips. So, you need a bit of resilience to weather the issues that inevitably pop up.
Flights get delayed, people fall ill, your fellow passengers might be rude, and… your luggage might not handle the trip as well as you do. Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the biggest, most painful baggage fails ever shared online. From people’s bags and suitcases getting damaged to them getting left behind, there’s a bit of everything. Scroll down below to take a peek.
Bored Panda wanted to get to grips with how travelers can minimize the risks of having their luggage damaged, as well as how they can stay positive even when things go wrong. So, we reached out to the team at the Scandinavian outdoor brand ‘Db’ for their insights. Simon Wahlqvist was kind enough to shed some light on our questions, and you’ll find his thoughts below.
#1 Fly Emir8s – And Get Your Non-Profit’s 20 Ipads Confiscated
A little background – I work in IT, but volunteer with a healthcare non-profit that does health screenings around the world. We have screened at least 5,000 people since 2016 for hypertension, diabetes and kidney failure, successfully connecting at-risk people in remote areas with the help they need. I developed an app that uses a laptop, a wireless access point and 20 iPads to collect testing results, which allows us to collect data and get it to the doctors that can help.
After a successful 3-day screening in southwest Uganda last week where we saw over 1,000 people, I received my luggage back with a nice “we confiscated all your stuff” card from the Dubai airport, courtesy of Emir8s Air. Airport chat via WhatsApp confirmed it was taken with no ability to get it back. No reason was given, despite the airline’s website saying that checking tablets in luggage was allowed.
Our health screening program is pretty much dead now.
Image source: TheW0lver1n3
#2 When United Airlines Can’t/Won’t Tell A Customer Where Their Missing Luggage Is
Image source: vszyb
#3 Just Watched This Bag Fall Out Of A Luggage Carrier And So Many Workers Just Walked Past It And Won’t Put It In The Plane
Image source: slothacaus
#4 This Is How The Luggage Containing My Playstation Arrived
Image source: Yamoyek
#5 Tap Air Portugal Just Returned My Luggage They Lost Last Week. Not Only Did They Destroy The Brand New Suitcase, Lots Of Stuff Is Missing. It Was A Nice Way To Cap Off An Anniversary Trip
Image source: critically_gingered
#6 To Whoever Lost A Wheel From Their Checked Luggage, I Found It
Image source: csweinreich29
#7 Delta Rolled Over And Destroyed My Luggage And Now They Want Me To Provide Receipts
Image source: CBTtoolbox
#8 Unexpected Souvenir In My Luggage After Returning From Uganda
Image source: misc_cat_potatoes
#9 That’s My Luggage, Not On The Plane
Image source: frogwithawatergun
#10 Baggage “Handled” By Airline. Flight All The Way To Nz, Final Photo Is The Identical Luggage
Image source: ponkalelo
#11 How To Go About Reimbursement On Destroyed Luggage
Traveling from Minneapolis was asked to check bag at gate. Upon arrival at salt lake international my bag never came at baggage claim. After talking with the delta agents for 30 minutes. When a man walked from the back holding a shredded suitcase with what was left of my belonging wrapped in sheet from my luggage. I am a traveling nurse and everything from my 400$ stethoscope meds scrubs multiple contacts and more were gone or damaged to a total loss. Any advice on how to go about it. They are saying I must provide receipts showing proof of purchase prior to the damage.
Image source: Cutahutes
#12 At Least They Didn’t Lose My Luggage
Image source: randomarrival
#13 How Aal Returned My Checked Luggage That I Didn’t Want Checked But Had To Because They “Ran Out” Of Overhead Storage Despite Having Plenty When I Boarded
Image source: jaykaysian
#14 My Luggage Got Ran Over. I Was Forced To Gate-Check My Carry-On, And When I Went To Pick It Up I Was Told It Had Been “Banged Up”. However It Was Actually Mangled
Image source: ruffragette
#15 When Can People Learn This Won’t Close?
I am 1k and there is one thing that annoys me to no end – that is United doesn’t put a much bigger sign on each of the middle overhead compartment to let people know their luggage will not fit unless turned horizontally for 99% of the luggage carryons.
Every flight I take, there are multiple people that insist it will fit and end up costing an entire line jam, and a few times my own luggage that’s completely positioned correctly to be slammed against closure that I have to yell at people to stop shoving their luggage in.
I feel like this is something that can be prevented if they show a video before boarding (while people wait) or a gigantic sign to let people know it will not fit. Sigh.
Image source: zangy888
#16 Saw Someone Else Post A Suitcase, Here’s Mine From A Year Ago
Image source: Likeablesauce21
#17 This Happened Last Year, Flying Back From Vacation. They Told Us Our Suitcase Must Have Fallen Off The Transport Truck. Everything Inside Was Gone, Yet They Managed To Retrieve The Bag
Image source: CatchyUrchin
#18 Why Do Gate Agents Let People Get Away With Gate Checking Oversized Luggage
Image source: upstandingelf
#19 I’m Not Even Mad I’m Impressed
By how Delta managed to dent my Away Suitcase. They very quickly reimbursed me the full cost even though I’ve had it for probably 5 years. I’m sure I can indent this too.
Image source: cheetahprintshoes
#20 When You Get This… Instead Of Your Luggage
Image source: jimirev
#21 How My Suitcase Arrived From The Baggage Carousel After My Flight
Image source: carrieminaj
#22 So This Is How They Lose Luggage
Image source: Bigsurgal
#23 Southwest Let Our Luggage Sit In Two Hours Of Pouring Rain. They Wouldn’t Let Anyone Out Because Of Lightning In The Area, Even Though The Bags Were 10 Yards Away From Shelter
Everything was ruined for most passengers.
Image source: spedley
#24 There Was An Attempt To Travel With Checked Luggage On Christmas Eve
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My Suitcase Got Destroyed. I’m Not Even Mad At This Point Because Of How Comical This Level Of Destruction Is. The Handle Got Melted To Its Enclosure And The Metal Has Heat Discoloration
Image source: Amazing-Disaster-774
#26 How I Found My Luggage When I Arrive In My Country
Image source: Plouka_97
#27 Whoops! Luggage Cart Dropping Bags Between Atl Concourses B And C
Glanced out the windows at the Terminal B sky club and saw a Delta luggage cart dropping bags all the way from B over to C. Most concerning was the ones pictured right in the taxiway. Went to let someone know at the sky club but another cart showed up minutes later to pick up the bags.
Image source: behaviouralist
#28 Ok, I Hear You, Flight Attendant. It’s Time For A New Luggage
Image source: eddiecooperorlando
#29 Going For A Trip Next Week And My Luggage Handle Disintegrated
Image source: bigconfusedenergy
#30 Luggage Wheels Are Not Meant To Be Used To Throw Luggage Around With
2 of 4 bags has a wheel out of whack (brand new luggage for trip) and 2 of 4 have the wheel ripped open in luggage (1 brand new 1 2 years old)
Went to United to file claim and was told hardsided is the worst as the wheels constantly rip off…… I pointed out I watched them unload luggage by 1 wheel and 1 handle last night, with most weight being led by the wheel and the manager at United simply said yes that is why these are so bad. Buy soft sided next time.
Image source: Difficult_Teaching18
