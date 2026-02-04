Lucie Šafářová: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lucie Šafářová

February 4, 1987

Brno, Czech Republic

39 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Lucie Šafářová?

Lucie Šafářová is a Czech professional tennis player, renowned for her powerful left-handed game. She achieved a world No. 1 ranking in doubles and a career-high of world No. 5 in singles.

Her breakout moment came by reaching the 2015 French Open singles final, a challenging run that solidified her status among tennis’s elite.

Early Life and Education

Born in Brno, Czech Republic, Lucie Šafářová picked up a tennis racket at age three. Her father, Milan Šafář, often guided her early training and development.

She cultivated an aggressive style of play, admiring the impactful careers of tennis icons like Steffi Graf and Lindsay Davenport.

Notable Relationships

Lucie Šafářová had a long-term relationship with Czech tennis star Tomáš Berdych, which lasted from 2002 until their split in 2011.

More recently, she married former NHL player Tomáš Plekanec in 2021. They are parents to a daughter, Lea, born in 2019, and a son, Oliver, born in 2022.

Career Highlights

Lucie Šafářová found immense success in doubles, claiming five Grand Slam titles alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands. These included victories at the 2015 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, 2016 US Open, 2017 Australian Open, and 2017 French Open.

In singles, a pivotal achievement was reaching the 2015 French Open final, where she faced Serena Williams. Šafářová also won seven WTA Tour singles titles, most notably the 2015 Qatar Open.

Her exceptional play led to a career-high singles ranking of world No. 5 in 2015 and the world No. 1 doubles ranking in 2017.

Signature Quote

“I’m happy to play tennis at this level and do what I love to do for a living. Everything else is a bonus.”

