“Took Her 6 Months To Figure It Out”: 49 Petty And Savage Ways People Got Revenge On Their Bosses

It’s bad enough that the average employee’s salary has not kept pace with inflation in recent years. On top of that stress, many people also have to deal with a boss who makes their life a living hell.
It’s why reading stories of evil managers getting their much-deserved comeuppance can be quite satisfying, and here are some examples. Most of these come from different Reddit users who’ve endured a miserable time under a horrible supervisor.
If this is something you’ve likewise experienced, these stories should be an enjoyable read for you.
#1
Image source: freebird64
#2
Image source: CG1991
#3
Image source: Demonking0366
Disgruntled employees tend to lump all toxic bosses into one type of evil, and understandably so. But according to executive coach Manzar Bashir, there are actually four different archetypes: the authoritarian, the bully, the manipulator, and the narcissist.
#4
Image source: throwaway7261518993
#5
Image source: Ldy-bkr
#6
Image source: Formal_You6846
In his Forbes article, Bashir gave brief descriptions of each type. The authoritarian, he says, is the boss who creates a fear-based environment through micromanagement and demands of unquestioning obedience. The bully boss is the type who targets specific individuals, making them constantly feel threatened.
The manipulator uses deceit and office politics to advance their agenda, playing mind games and even pitting employees against each other. Finally, the narcissistic boss takes credit for their subordinates’ work while dismissing others’ contributions.
#7
Image source: What-do-I-know32112
#8
Image source: thesixwalkingfarts
#9
Image source: Big-Adhesiveness-760
It goes without saying that toxic bosses significantly impact their employees’ health and well-being. According to organizational psychologist Dr. Ella Washington, such an environment can lead to feelings of insecurity, instability, and mental unwellness.
“Toxic leaders contribute to an environment where an employee doesn’t see the best in themselves, feels inadequate, or has unrealistic expectations placed upon them— such as working until they burn out,” Dr. Washington said in an interview with Verywell Mind.
#10
Image source: Bellybutton_fluffjar
#11
Image source: misterbung
#12
Image source: clelando
Many bosses see no wrong in micromanaging their employees. For them, it’s a way to show “hands-on leadership.” But according to experts like licensed psychologist Dr. Jolie Silva, it does more harm than they perceive.
“Micromanaging can be considered a toxic behavior in leaders and often gives employees the impression that they are not trusted, reliable, or proficient at their job,” she said.
#13
Image source: JakeFrank08
#14
Image source: Successful_Tone5456
#15
Image source: reddit.com
As satisfying as it is to read about, it’s not always a good idea to get even with a horrible boss. Instead, Bashir urges focusing on personal growth and career development, maintaining a positive mindset, and protecting oneself.
“Your worth and potential extend far beyond the toxic confines of difficult leadership, so take charge, believe in yourself, and create a brighter future,” he wrote.
#16
Image source: reddit.com
#17
Image source: st8ofinfinity
#18
Image source: reddit.com
#19
Image source: Independent-Abroad63
#20
Image source: facedawg
#21
Image source: Gombock
#22
Image source: Intrepid_Knowledge27
#23
Image source: Financial-Reach-8569
#24
Image source: ehhhhreddit
#25
Image source: thumbwrestleme
#26
Image source: UnkyDontHurtMe
#27
Image source: r3ach
#28
Image source: ApprehensiveSkirt5
#29
Image source: Griffie
#30
Image source: reddit.com
#31
Image source: weshric
#32
Image source: Air_Hellair
#33
Image source: Ratbagjim
#34
Image source: postmclone
#35
Image source: FishLickinGood
#36
Image source: Imjusthere72
#37
Image source: pics-or-didnt-happen
#38
Image source: reddit.com
#39
Image source: LoedFiresnake
#40
Image source: MisterSanitation
#41
Image source: reddit.com
#42
Image source: reddit.com
#43
Image source: betsybotts
#44
Image source: reddit.com
#45
Image source: red_monkey_i_am
#46
Image source: BlitzFuer
#47
Image source: 722KL
#48
Image source: Friendly_Raptor
#49
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us