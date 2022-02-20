“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 5 Recap

Five episodes in, we’ve established that the second season of Love Is Blind is as exciting as the first. The script is more or less the same, with a different cast in sight. After speaking to each other in the pods for days on end, the last episode saw the cast members finally put faces to the names they’d heard. There was very little drama, but the night did end with Iyanna and Salvador feeling some type of way. Fast forward to the fifth episode, Nick has all the tea for Danielle, who had missed out. He lets her know that Kyle and Shaina were missing in action, and everyone was certain that it was because of their extreme religious differences. Nick thinks that Mallory and Sal are cute, but something seems off between the two. He further assures Danielle that, as a couple, they are solid, minutes before she explodes.
Staying alone and having some time to herself seems to have done a number on Danielle. For three hours, she has been in her own head, and unfortunately, Nick is on the receiving end of what he calls her ‘toxic’ side. Just like that, the two get into their first major fight. Danielle has a lot of trust issues, and Nick is having none of it. Unlike the Nick-Danielle camp which is burning, things are much cooler between the rest of the couples. Natalie flaunts her ring. She will do anything for Shayne but sharing a toothbrush is where she draws the line. Shake amuses himself with a couple of healing crystals, and Deepti is there to give him the support he needs. Miraculously, Danielle and Nick survive the previous night’s argument. Had they been in the real world, it likely wouldn’t have been the same, Nick says.
Things seem to be different between Mallory and Sal. While they were on the verge of a breakup the last time we saw them, the pair appears to be in good terms. Sal admits that he was a little too emotional when he saw Mallory and Jarrette talking, and it was best for him to keep his cool at the time. Having dinner by the beach with his wife-to-be seems as calm as it can get. If someone hadn’t watched the previous episode, they’d have sworn that nothing had happened. Mallory says that normally, Jarrette is the kind of man she would go for, but in this circumstance, she got the man she needed. It helps that Sal’s kissing skills are not too shabby.
Just like Sal has no control over Mallory, Iyanna knows she cannot put a leash on Jarrette. He is a grown man. He can do whatever he wants with his life. The lovebirds get into a conversation about exes, and we learn that Jarrette doesn’t burn bridges. He likes peace, and wouldn’t do anything that makes Iyanna feel out of place. This time, we see a lot of growth in Shake. He’s making an effort at establishing a bond with Deepti, and underground caves have a big part to play. Soon enough, t’s time to connect with the rest of the cast. A volleyball game by the beach is the best way to get everyone in a light mood. It’s also a chance to have the guys take their shirts off, and get the ladies rocking bikinis. All but Iyanna are on board.
As usual, Natalie and Shayne are serving couple goals, making fun of each other. Their chemistry is undeniable. Jarrette and Shayne have a little bromance going on. Although Jarrette is the outgoing, extroverted kind who doesn’t mind being the life of the party, Iyanna is the opposite. While everybody else is having the time of their lives, she prefers to look on. Once in a while, a conversation comes up with one of the girls, but generally, Iyanna is happy to be in her own space. Will that be a problem in their marriage? Who knows? Natalie, in conversation with Iyanna, thinks that the boys are so hot, and the girls are more average. Guess who finds Natalie attractive? Shayne does. So much, he serenades her by the beach. Shake gets to live his dream of having a girl on his shoulders, except it’s Danielle, and they are not at a concert. Nick is being his usual self, engaging in a little banter, through which he learns that Deepti is really physically attracted to Shake.
It’s the last night in paradise. The conversations that come up are not light, since each couple will test what life is outside the Love is Blind bubble. Deepti and Shake are both feeling bummed that they’re having the last taste of Cancun. As soon as they head back home, Shake will be focused on opening a veterinary business, and, if Deepti’s words are anything to go by, she’s fully in support of his new venture. Deepti is happy to be part of Shake’s journey. Just like Mallory, Shake may not be engaged to the person he would go for, but he is with the woman he needs. Nick and Danielle are discussing the roles they will play in each other’s lives. Nick wonders whether it’s the right time to have her as his emergency contact, and she’s more than ready to cook, and train Nick’s dog to like her. More than anything, Danielle is scared that Nick will use a single panic attack to judge her, but he knows she has nothing to worry about.
At Natalie and Shayne’s dinner date, Natalie is as excited as she is nervous about going home. When Shayne asks whether she’ll wear the same dress to meet her parents, Natalie says she’ll most likely be in a turtleneck. The mood quickly changes into a discussion about PDA that doesn’t end well. With that, it’s time to see how each of the couples fair in the real world where they have to work, pay bills, and balance a relationship. In an unexpected twist, Shaina and Kyle are back in the picture. The discussion about different values does not seem to catch a break. Kyle is convinced that Shaina is his girl. She is the one who gets him the most. Shaina, on the other hand, is worried that they may have to always hit a wall. What’s worse is that she still feels the same way about Shayne.
The couples leave Cancun and have their phones back. Almost immediately, the ladies share the news that they are recently engaged. Danelle talks to her mom, who asks to see Nick. Though he does not feel good about leaving, Jarrette has to. He and his fiancée will share an apartment, just like the rest of the cast. At the end of the fifth episode, Salvador puts Mallory in the hot seat. If he does not have the Jarrette conversation in a serious way, he may never have it. Mallory is taken aback since she thinks that’s in the past, but Sal has a few things he needs to offload. Offload he does, in the most straightforward way possible.