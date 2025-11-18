Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Posts Cryptic Message After She Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

It appears as though Alex Rodriguez may have offered some subtle yet not-so-subtle commentary on the latest Hollywood split of Bennifer 2.0.
The former New York Yankee, 49, dropped a cryptic message on his Instagram Story on Monday, August 20, which was coincidentally the same day his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck.
Rodriguez’s Instagram post featured a quote from himself that read, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”
Given the timing of the post, it’s hard not to wonder if this was his way of weighing in on his ex-fiancée’s recent relationship rollercoaster.
Alex Rodriguez’s cryptic Instagram message coincided with the day his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck
Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
The retired MLB star and J.Lo began their high-profile romance in 2017. By March 2019, they were happily engaged after Alex popped the question during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas.
“We’re really happy,” the Let’s Get Loud singer told People in 2019 just days after her ex-partner slipped a 16-carat diamond ring on her finger.
“We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” Alex said at the time.
However, the pair called off their engagement in 2021 after deciding that they were “better as friends.”
The retired MLB star proposed to the singer and actress in the Bahamas in 2019 before they called off their engagement in 2021
Image credits: Alex Rodriguez / Instagram
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” they told TODAY in a joint statement in April 2021.
“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” their statement continued. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
Soon after their split, Jennifer rekindled her romance with Ben, her old flame from the early 2000s.
The Jenny From The Block singer filed for divorce from her Oscar-winning husband on Monday, August 20, the second anniversary of their grand ceremony in Georgia
Fast forward to April 2022, and Bennifer was back in full swing, announcing their engagement for a second time.
The couple had a whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a lavish celebration at the Oscar-winning director’s Georgia estate about a month later.
At the time, there was one person who predicted that Jennifer and Ben’s marriage wouldn’t last: Ojani Noa, the first of the hitmaker’s four husbands.
Ojani, who met the star while he was waiting tables in Miami, was married to her for 11 months between 1997 and 1998.
J.Lo’s first husband, Ojani Noa, said in 2022 that she and Ben were destined for divorce
After hearing about her engagement to the Argo director in 2022, he told the Daily Mail that they were destined for divorce.
“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” he told the outlet. “Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”
On Monday, August 20, the Jenny From The Block singer chose to file for divorce without a lawyer, handling the paperwork herself.
She has also waived her right to spousal support and requested that her soon-to-be ex-husband be denied the same, according to TMZ.
Follow Us