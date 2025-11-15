My Doodles Into Stencil Art

This is the birth of a new chapter in my life. Recently transitioned from doodling for years with pens to stenciling without having penciled guidelines or even knowing the outcome.
What a creative journey thus far! Abundantly inspired by everything and everyone, it began in 2020. Shall I say more? New love, losses, tragedies, breakthroughs, laughs, tears, overtime x2, love, mental breakdowns, a pandemic. What a time to be creative!
I’m Elle and I’m a from Trinidad & Tobago. I doodle, stencil, graphic design, photography, etc. I’ve done an adult coloring book called East Meets West, I Doodled on a white door a few yrs back, etc. Just to name a few things. Here are some of my most recent pieces. 2020-2021 (so far)
Lives lost: Women & Children of T&T // Andrea Bharatt
Ashanti Riley
Incomplete – was thinking of my folks
Picture frame
Snowflake
Birdcage
My name
Doorway shadow
Butterfly
Pheonix
Mandala
Mandala
Door way
Stencils over stencils
I love this piece
First butterfly
First tree of life
Open to interpretation
I see flowers differently
T shirt design
Ma Durga’s crown
Ma Durga’s eyes
Follow Us