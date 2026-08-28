Guy Wins $5.8 Million Jackpot But Misses Deadline To Cash It In, Goes On 20-Year Political Rampage

Winning the lottery can feel like the most life-changing moment for a person, that is, if they actually claim their jackpot. Even though it might seem impossible, certain crazy circumstances can leave a person without a single dime.
This is exactly what happened to Clarence Jackson Jr., who bought the winning Quick Pick lottery ticket and promptly forgot about it for an entire year, costing him the $ 5.8 million he would have received. What could have been the stuff of dreams for him turned into a real nightmare.
People always hope that they’ll win the lottery, but when it actually happens to them, they might not be prepared for it at all
Clarence Jackson Junior, of Connecticut, purchased a random lottery ticket in 1995 that had all the 6 numbers needed to win the $5.8million
At the time, this 23-year-old man was working tirelessly as a cleaner while caring for his sick father. By chance on October 13th, 1995, he bought the winning lottery ticket at a shop in Hamden but forgot all about it while looking after his dad.
However, exactly a year later, his sister saw a news report about an unclaimed lottery ticket in the area, which reminded him that he hadn’t even checked the one he bought. Luckily, he was still within the deadline to claim his winnings, but since it was a Sunday, he assumed the lotto headquarters would be closed.
A Chosen Soul / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Clarence assumed that he would have to take his ticket all the way to the company’s main department to cash it in
October 13th, 1996, was the last day for this lottery winner to claim his earnings, but since it was a Sunday, he decided not to take the ticket to the main headquarters. What he didn’t realize was that he could have also gone to the local store where he bought the lotto to secure his winnings. Unfortunately for the man, the next day was Columbus Day, a state holiday in Connecticut, so he held on to the ticket until Wednesday. By then, the deadline had passed by 3 days, so when he finally contacted the company, they said it was invalid.
This obviously rattled Clarence, who decided to sue the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, claiming it was denying him his winnings. He mentioned that there were extenuating circumstances, namely that he was looking after his father, who had been hospitalized for almost a year with emphysema. He also said his dad had been discharged just a week before the lottery ticket expiry date. The problem is that the courts ruled in the company’s favor, prompting Clarence to pursue a long battle to overturn the law. This also inspired him to consider running for a legislative seat or pursuing a career in politics.
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Jackson Junior spent nearly 20 years pursuing his legal claims, hoping to receive some kind of justice
During a news appearance in 2016, Clarence seemed to have come to terms with losing out on his lottery winnings, and he claimed that if he had received such a large sum of money when he was young, he would have ended up in a bad spot.
The man, a cousin of the famous rapper Snoop Dogg, wanted to pursue a career in the music industry before he got into the lotto ticket business. Afterward, he actually turned to Mormonism when two missionaries showed up at his door.
Although Clarence was raised in the Pentecostal church, he was baptized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This religious turn may have helped him come to terms with the events of 1996 and everything that followed.
Lottery winners still need to follow a bunch of rules before they can get their money
Companies require many steps before folks can claim their jackpot because it’s often a sizeable amount of money that shouldn’t fall into the wrong hands. Experts recommend using trackable mail services when sending in a ticket, since the corporation isn’t responsible for lost or stolen items. Applicants should also confirm their submission deadline and claim their winnings well before it.
It might seem odd that something like a lotto ticket could have an expiry date, but wikiHow explains that this sets a fixed timeframe to ensure financial closure, proper accounting, and the reassignment of any unclaimed funds. That’s why people often have no flexibility if they miss the deadline.
Winners might take the case to court if they miss out on their jackpot money, but legal professionals note that lottery corporations’ rules often protect them from litigation. A court might only intervene if the company acts in an unreasonable or unfair manner, which is when they might be penalized.
In some cases, people might even lose their lotto pass, which could greatly hamper their chances of getting their winnings. That’s why news reporters advise people to keep their ticket safe and not let it out of their sight, as a photograph won’t suffice for submission.
Waldemar Brandt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Losing a lot of money like Clarence Jackson did can be a very painful thing to experience, and mental health professionals mention that such situations can trigger feelings of anxiety and panic. People might feel completely helpless and lose sleep when they struggle with financial problems, which can spill over into other areas of their lives.
According to Investopedia, when people face money troubles, they may need to step back from the stress and re-evaluate their feelings. It’s possible that they are making things seem much bigger in their minds, and that it’s not such a huge problem. This could be a learning opportunity and treated as a mistake that should never be repeated.
In cases like this, just as Clarence did, people might turn to religion for support during such troubling times. The American Psychological Association claims that spirituality might help people see the positive side of things and practice gratitude for their circumstances. It can also foster a sense of connectedness with a larger community, which can be a huge help in a crisis like this.
Even though Clarance Johnson Junior tried his best to turn the law in his favor so that he could get his rightful money, it unfortunately didn’t work out for him. Luckily, it brought him closer to a belief system that resonated with him and may have turned his life around for the better.
What are your thoughts on this lottery winner’s ironic loss? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the story and how you would handle the situation if it happened to you.
People felt that the man was truly unlucky to have faced such a situation, but one person commented that it’s possible the experience actually might have saved his life
Follow Us