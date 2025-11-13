Swedish Designer Fuses Modern With Retro By Designing Unique Gadgets (22 Pics)

Love Hultén mixes modern technology together with retro aesthetics and artistic knowledge. The result is that of polished perfection – fully functional gadgets with a flair of yesteryear nostalgia.
Based in Göteborg, Hultén has his own independent studio where he himself creates these authentic objects that offer extraordinary personal experience.
Everything is made and assembled by Love Hultén himself, and although expensive, his creations are up for sale that will surely bring joy to any lover of vintage design and video games!
#1 R-Kaid-R
#2 Pet De Lux
“The PET 2001 was released by Commodore in 1977 and was the first all-in-one home computer model to hit the market. PET De Lux is a luxurious one-off-a-kind tribute to that computer, handmade from American walnut. And while overall superficialities are kept true to its original heritage(chiclet keyboard and cassette deck included), PET De Lux hosts a modern computer inside, emulating video game systems such as Commodore64, NES and many more. For overall navigation and control, the computer is accompanied by two custom-built wireless controllers, inspired by the classic TAC-2 joystick.”
#3 Pixel Vision
“A handmade pocket sized portable game system made from solid walnut. This folding console, inspired by the Game Boy Advance SP, measures only 95x95x45mm and is built around a system emulating classic consoles like the NES, Atari 2600, Game Boy and many more.”
#4 The Golden Apple
“The Macintosh 128K, originally released as the Apple Macintosh, was the first personal computer released by Apple. The Golden Apple is a luxurious one-off-a-kind replica and a tribute to the 128k. It’s handmade from American walnut instead of molded from plastics, but the dimensions are kept unaltered. And just as the original, the replica has the built in handle for lifting. The Golden Apple has an up-to-date Mac Mini mounted inside, and the floppy drive has been replaced with a DVD reader. The custom made mechanical keyboard uses blue cherry MX tactile switches which are covered by gold plated key caps made from zink. A wireless mouse made from walnut completes the unique setup.”
#5 Zette System
“Zette System is a portable all-in-one gaming console. The arrangement, handcrafted from wood, is designed inspired by vintage cassette tape players and AM/FM radios.
A complete two-player system divided into four main segments – a system console, two wireless joypads, and an additional loudspeaker for stereo.
When not in use, the console is conveniently assembled into an eye-catching boombox artifact – This due to a clever construction of hidden, well placed neodymium magnets.”
#6 Pixel Vision 2.1
“Pixel Vision 2.1 lets you enjoy the classics in first class, and can store over 10.000 games. It is a handcrafted toy for the dedicated gamer. Each unit is processed with utmost care and comes in a very limited edition of only 50 units.”
#7 Voxarray 61
“Voxarray 61 is a modular music environment, and a tribute to iconic synthesizers from the 70’s. It’s main body, crafted from ash, is divided into two segments. This clamshell construction rests on a weighty 4-legged stand handmade from steel. A ball handle applied to fold/open the lid doubles as pitch and modulation when detached and inserted next to the semi-weighted MIDI keyboard. The top lid stores an array of analog and digital audio modules, and like most module synthesizers, they all connect using a variety of patch cords, creating a matrix patching system.”
#8 Kurbits Tech
“Kurbits Tech are special hand-painted editions of Hultén’s game consoles, inspired by Kurbits and traditional Swedish furniture painting techniques.”
#9 Cary 42
“Handcrafted from wood, this two-player arcade console inspired by attaché cases is a bigger and updated version of the former solo-gem R-Kaid-R.
Cary42 (carrier for two) lets you enjoy classic co-op games like Metal Slug, Gauntlet and Contra in first class. This briefcase folding console can store over 10.000 emulated games. Add your own favorites through USB and create a personal game library.”
#10 Bivalvia
“The Bivalvia Synthesis is a small synthesizer toy based on Axoloti core, the open source hardware synth created by Johannes Taelman. The casing is handmade from wood and unfolds like a clamshell to reveal six dial/fader controllers combined with 15 high quality Cheery MX keys – 12 MIDI notes in chromatic scale, octave up/down and patch shifting. For output, there’s stereo output on the back and a built-in full-range 15W speaker. Combined with Axoloti Patcher software – a user friendly and very graphic modular environment, you can create your own effects and sounds using oscillators (from subtractive to FM), filters, modulation, and much more.”
#11 Mr Typo
“Mr Typo is a wall mounted speech synthesizer handmade from wood. Feed the device any text-file, and it will rearrange the content in real-time and output odd and irregular sentence structures, using Markov chains and a vocal synthesis created by Bjorn Eriksson. While this is processed through a Raspberry Pi – a second internal computer, the Axoloti Core, gives the device some additional vocal modulation such as pitch shifter, reverb, chorus, etc. Mr Typo is battery powered and comes in two editions, with or without meat.”
#12 Pocket Spin
“Pocket Spin is a portable game console that play classic arcade spinner titles.”
#13 Milk On Wheels
“Milk on Wheels is a fully functional refrigerator with a peltier based cooling system. The self serving brass faucet combined with playful shapes and textures makes this milk tap ideal for school cafeterias. The container itself is made out of birch, has an inner layer of isolating foam and stores up to 14 liters of refreshingly cold milk.”
#14 The Brix System
“A modular series of handcrafted wooden electronic devices inspired by LEGO. This conceptual collection consists of eight 6:1 scale versions of classic LEGO bricks, each fully functional in one way or the other.”
#15 Pyua
“Pyua is a conceptual tribute to Nintendo. On the inside you’ll find the heart of the console, the Nt mini pcb – manufactured by Analogue. The Nt mini handles both NES and Famicom cartridges, and it does so without any degradation or input lag. Performance is flawless, not just in terms of frame rate and speed, but in color replication and audio as well.”
#16 Noistation
“Noistation is a synthesizer based on Axoloti core, the open source hardware synth created by Johannes Taelman. Combined with Axoloti Patcher software – a user friendly and very graphic modular environment. Create your own effects and sounds using oscillators (from subtractive to FM), filters, modulation, and much more. Simply connect the Noistation to your computer via USB and start making objects. Build your own personal patch bank and store it on the built-in SD card.”
#17 Originx
“OriginX is a link between the present and the past and a tribute to the arcade. The slim wall mounted cabinet combines modern hardware with classic design and lets you enjoy classic co-op games like Metal Slug, Gauntlet and Contra in first class. It can store over 10.000 emulated games. Add your own favorites through USB and create a personal game library.”
#18 Bob180
“BOB180 is a handcrafted conceptional video game system based around barrel distortion. A bubble head resting on top of a tree-legged stand made from ash. The white acrylic dome is backlit by a built-in projector – creating fantastic new renderings of classic arcade games. The spherical display eliminates over defined boundaries and thereby amplifies the sense of space and freedom. The associated cubic trackball controller is wireless and uses a big white quartz crystal for navigation.”
#19 Astovox System
“Astovox combines pure form with great performance. The cubic casings are handmade from African Mahogany while the front panels comes in a classic brushed aluminium finish. If desired, the wooden stands can be removed – offering the user optional arrangements. This modular design allows the system to blend into any space.”
#20 Pixelkabinett 42 – Limestone Eclipse Edition
“A unique handmade full-size arcade cabinet for two players. This unique luxurious edition has a Limestone finish with authentic texture. The center cavity displays a backlit planet, and the lighting can be adjusted in terms of both color and brightness. To complete the theme, Hultén combines granite laminated panels with joysticks handmade from brass and clear acrylic.”
#21 Pixelkabinett 42
“A unique handmade full-size arcade cabinet for two players.”
#22 Originxl
“A deluxe full-scale version of the wall mounted OriginX cabinet.
Pong (Atari in 1972) helped establish the game industry and is often referred to as the origin of video gaming. OriginXL is a handcrafted wooden tribute and a delicate homage to the Pong cabinet. Just like its precursor – OriginXL is dressed up in an elegant exterior composed by mahogany housing, yellow facade, and control panel made from aluminum.”
