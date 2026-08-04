Influencer Shredded To Pieces After Blaming Motorcyclist For Hitting Her While Filming In The Middle Of The Street

An influencer triggered massive backlash for keeping her eyes on the camera instead of the road.
Dominican social media star Yaritza Ortiz shared footage of herself crashing into the ground while filming content, seemingly jeopardizing her own life as well as a motorcyclist’s.
“Queen, sorry, but don’t blame the guy — you were at least 90% responsible,” one commented on the clip.
An influencer triggered massive backlash for keeping her eyes on the camera instead of the road
Image credits: yaritzaortiz_oficial
A video of the avoidable crash went up on Yaritza Ortiz’s Instagram grid last week for her platform’s 66.4K followers to see.
The influencer shared the video with a lengthy caption, saying the moment showed her how “life can change completely” in just one second.
Standing in the middle of the street, Yaritza was seen filming content on the seafront in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, during the incident.
Image credits: yaritzaortiz_oficial
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When the content creator began crossing the road, a motorcyclist was captured ramming into her in a matter of seconds.
“One second. Just one second,” she said. “Today I had to experience something I never imagined. A young man was speeding along the Malecón and crashed into me.”
Yaritza took a moment to talk about how speeding can cause major damage to people’s lives and their families.
A motorcyclist was captured ramming into her while she was filming content against the seafront
Image credits: ShanelChii
“In an instant, I understood that life can change completely,” she wrote in her July 31 post. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in a hurry, if you know the road, or if you think you’re in control. Speeding can destroy families, dreams, and lives.”
The influencer reportedly sustained facial injuries. And her eye was affected by the impact.
But she was grateful to be out of danger.
Image credits: yaritzaortiz_oficial
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“Thank God I’m able to write these words today, but many people don’t get that chance,” Yaritza wrote.
She concluded by sharing a message urging people not to sit behind the wheel like it’s a race.
“If this message reaches just one person and makes them take their foot off the accelerator, then it will have been worth sharing,” she said.
“Driving is not a race. Your family is waiting for you at home, and so is everyone else’s,” she added.
The rider said he fractured a facial bone and might need surgery, reports claimed
Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: mindinpanic
Following the unexpected collision, the motorcyclist known online as Crispin02 said the influencer was the one who suddenly stepped onto the road.
The rider reportedly said he didn’t have time to avoid colliding with her and suffered a fractured facial bone from the crash. He also said he might need surgery.
It is unclear how fast the man was riding.
Image credits: Dave Garcia/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Netizens pointed out that Yaritza wasn’t crossing at a crosswalk and claimed the rider didn’t have enough time to avoid her as she came out of nowhere.
“Girl… you were the one who stepped into the road. He was in his lane and didn’t seem to be speeding… I’m sorry,” one commented. “The video makes it more than clear.”
Netizens slammed the Dominican influencer for not being more careful
Image credits: yaritzaortiz_oficial
“When I was little, they taught me to look both ways,” read a second comment.
“And you crossed where there was no pedestrian crossing, so the blame is yours,” a third said.
A fourth wrote, “Please pay the young man for his motorcycle and the surgery he needs, because it’s obvious that you are responsible for the accident.”
Image credits: yaritzaortiz_oficial
Dominican actor Johnnié Mercedes also left his thoughts in the comments section.
“I’m glad you’re okay, and yes, it’s true, life can be gone in a second…” read his comment that was liked 2,385 times.
“On the other hand, I’m usually a strong critic of motorcyclists, but I think that, to be fair, you should edit the written story a little and mention that you stepped out onto the street due to the spontaneous reaction caused by seawater splashing on you, and at that exact moment a motor vehicle was coming,” he continued.
“Luckily, it wasn’t a large truck, because we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” he added.
“Call them by what they really are- ‘Social Influenza,’” one commented online
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