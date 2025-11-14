We Made An Art Installation In 5 Days During The Land Art Festival

by

The installation called “Atamatik” was made over 5 days in the mountains of Canada, near Montreal in October 2019, during the annual Creations Sur Le Champ Land Art event. Soundtrack provided by Lewis Harding.

Atamatik translates as ‘At the heart of a Tree’ in the Innu-aimun language of Quebec Canada.

The newly-emerged research of plant communication, cognition, Bioacoustics, and Gnosophysiology tests the cognitive abilities of plants, including perception, learning processes, memory, and consciousness and is re-igniting the discourse on plant subjectivity, sentience, and ethical standing. This holds considerable implications for the way we perceive plants as it redefines the traditionally held boundary between animals and plants and other organisms.

During the Land Art Festival, the public was invited to enter and experience a moment of peace and communion with the forest.

More info: twocirclesdesign.co.uk | youtube.com

Atamatik

We Made An Art Installation In 5 Days During The Land Art Festival

Concept drawing for the installation

We Made An Art Installation In 5 Days During The Land Art Festival

Under construction, Rebecca weaving willow in the forest

We Made An Art Installation In 5 Days During The Land Art Festival
We Made An Art Installation In 5 Days During The Land Art Festival

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dying Dog Found On Street Is Completely Transformed In Two Months
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Reign 1.13 Review: “Consummation”
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2014
Emilio Estevez Will Reprise Role as Coach Bombay in Mighty Ducks Series
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2020
3-Year-Old Refuses To Celebrate Birthday Party Unless It’s Poop-Themed, Gets The Shittiest Party Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Banshee
Banshee Season 3 Episode 7 Review: “You Can’t Hide from the Dead”
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2015
My Recent Work, Welded Stainless Steel Dragon
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.